8 Winter Health Hazards

As temperatures drop during the winter season, safety hazards for seniors increase. This is because older adults are more vulnerable to the cold due to slower circulation, lower body fat and pre-existing health conditions, making it essential to take extra precautions.

“When seniors go outside during the winter, they should be careful about potential hazards, such as slips on icy surfaces, exposure to extreme cold, frostbite, dehydration, poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions,” says Yolanda M. VanRiel, associate professor and department chair of nursing at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina. “To ensure their safety, seniors should take appropriate precautions, including wearing suitable clothing and footwear, avoiding strenuous activities like shoveling snow, staying informed about weather forecasts and (avoiding) driving during snowstorms or icy conditions.”

Understanding these winter health hazards — and how to prevent them — can help seniors stay safe, warm and healthy all season long.

Here are eight physical and mental health hazards that seniors should be prepared for during the winter months.

1. Heart Attacks

Winter can put extra strain on the heart, which can lead to heart attacks. According to the American Heart Association, hospitalizations for heart attacks increase after periods of cold weather.

Colder temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder. Aging can lead to poor blood circulation, especially in the hands and feet, making it more difficult for the body to distribute warmth evenly.

Additionally, cold temperatures can make blood thicker and more likely to clot, further elevating the risk of heart attacks and strokes. This can be particularly dangerous for older adults, especially those with existing heart conditions, high blood pressure or circulatory issues, which can cause tissue damage, especially in extremities like fingers and toes.

To reduce risks, seniors should:

— Avoid sudden exertion. Avoid shoveling snow or other activities that may cause excessive stress on the heart.

— Dress warmly. This will help maintain body temperature and reduce the strain on the heart.

— Expert help. Stay in touch with your health care provider if you experience any heart-related concerns or unusual symptoms.

— Monitor blood pressure. If you have been living with high blood pressure for a while, it might be a good time to monitor your blood pressure at home with an at-home automatic, cuff-style, upper arm (biceps) monitor. Finger and wrist monitors are not recommended by the American Heart Association as they provide less reliable readings.

— Stay active. Find ways to remain active indoors to maintain circulation without overexerting in harsh weather.

2. Frostbite

Due to poor circulation, older adults have a higher risk of getting frostbite, a condition that occurs when the skin is injured after being exposed to freezing temperatures.

“The body parts most affected by frostbite are the nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers, so seniors should make sure that these areas are well-covered,” says Donna Merrit, the vice president of clinical quality for Interim HealthCare in Sunrise, Florida.

Wearing scarves, knit hats, layers on the torso, mittens or gloves and water-resistant coats and boots will help seniors reduce their risk of frostbite.

3. Chronic Conditions

It isn’t just overall heart health that is impacted by colder temperatures, some chronic conditions can be exacerbated by the frosty weather too.

“Seniors with chronic diseases — such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis (rheumatoid and osteoarthritis), COPD, strokes and others — are at increased risk for complications during the winter months,” VanRiel says. “Cold weather can exacerbate symptoms, complicate the management of these conditions and strain the body.”

When seniors have chronic conditions, it’s important for them to talk to their doctor to find out what symptoms to look for. If they experience anything unusual — such as chest pain, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue — they should seek medical attention immediately.

4. Viral Illnesses

As people get older, their immune systems begin to age as well. It’s estimated that between 70% and 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths in the United States have occurred among people 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seniors face more challenges recovering from common colds and flu because of:

— Chronic health conditions

— Decreasing lung function

— Drug interactions

— Risk of complications

— Weakened immune system

— Weakened muscle strength

That is why health experts like VanRiel strongly advise that older adults receive an annual flu shot to protect themselves.

“Even if someone contracts the flu after getting the vaccine, research shows that the flu shot often leads to milder symptoms,” VanRiel says. “This means that you might have a shorter duration of illness and less intense symptoms, like fever, body aches and fatigue.”

She also advises getting the COVID-19 vaccine annually to prevent or minimize any symptoms. COVID-19 is more prevalent during the winter and older adults are at greater risk of severe complications from the disease, including respiratory failure, blood clots, sepsis and acute kidney injury. Hospitalization rates related to COVID-19 are also higher among seniors and they may need intensive care or mechanical ventilation in severe cases, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

5. Hypothermia

As we age, our bodies lose insulating body fat and our metabolism slows down, causing us to lose heat quicker and making it more difficult to stay warm. Some seniors may not feel cold as easily due to sensory changes or cognitive conditions like dementia, increasing the risk of prolonged exposure to low temperatures. This is why seniors need to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the cold and maintain a safe body temperature.

Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, potentially causing serious complications such as nerve damage, heart issues and kidney failure.

Signs of hypothermia include:

— Cold hands and feet

— Pale skin or lips

— Shivering (though not always present)

— Swollen or puffy face

— Unusual drowsiness, irritability or confusion

As hypothermia worsens, symptoms may include difficulty walking, a slow heartbeat, shallow breathing or unconsciousness. If someone shows these signs, call 911 immediately.

Some ways to prevent hypothermia include:

— Dress in warm layers

— If going outdoors, tell someone where you’re going and carry a phone

— Limit time outside

— Stay hydrated and limit alcohol or caffeine consumption

— Keep moving, especially outdoors, to help maintain body warmth

— Maintain your home temperature between 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit

6. Dehydration

In colder months, people often prefer hot beverages like coffee, tea or soup, which can make them feel more comfortable. However, these drinks, especially caffeinated ones, can have a diuretic effect, leading to increased urine output

and potentially contributing to dehydration.

In addition, during the winter months, seniors often spend more time indoors with the heat turned up. While this keeps them warm, indoor heating systems can dry out the air, leading to increased fluid loss through the skin and respiratory system. This can contribute to dehydration without the person realizing it.

“Dehydration in seniors can be especially dangerous, as it can lead to confusion, dizziness, urinary tract infections, electrolyte imbalances and kidney problems,” VanRiel says. “Encouraging regular fluid intake, even when it’s not perceived as necessary, can help mitigate these risks and keep seniors healthy during the colder months.”

7. Slips and Falls

As we age, maintaining balance and preventing falls becomes increasingly important, especially in winter when snow, ice and cold temperatures make everyday activities more hazardous.

Falls are a leading cause of injuries in older adults, often leading to fractures, hospital stays and long-term health complications. An estimated 1 in 4 individuals ages 65 and older fall annually, according to the National Institutes of Health.

There are some practical measures you can take to stay mobile this winter including:

— Choose proper footwear. Choose non-slip footwear with good traction and rubber soles while avoiding smooth-bottom shoes, heels or shoes with worn-out soles.

— Get help with pets. Family or friends can help walk pets if they live close enough. If this isn’t an option, Merrit says, seniors and their caregivers should reach out and stay in touch with community resources that can help them with these tasks.

— Keep walkways and steps clear. If seniors are unable to tackle this job themselves, they should utilize a snow removal company or enlist the help of neighbors to keep them safe from icy and snowy conditions.

— Stock up. Before winter comes, make sure you have a good supply of nonperishable foods and other everyday necessities to prevent unnecessary trips outside. Consider having your medications delivered or prescribed for a 90-day supply so you are not out more than necessary.

— Winterize your assistive devices. Use a wider base cane or an ice grip on the tip. Make sure your wheelchair or scooter has anti-tippers to prevent backwards sliding and wheelchair snow tires for better grip.

8. Winter Blues

Not only does cold weather affect our physical health, but it can take a toll on our mental health as well.

Gray skies, cold temperatures and snowy conditions can make the winter months challenging for anyone’s mental wellness. Reduced sunlight exposure in winter can cause seasonal depression, fatigue and low energy. Throw in the social isolation and loneliness that can come from everyday challenges that seniors face such as living alone, chronic illness, physical or mental decline and the loss of friends and family members and you have a recipe for the winter blues.

According to a 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, nearly 25% of Americans ages 65 and older experience social isolation and loneliness.

“Loneliness and social isolation tend to happen more often among seniors during the winter months,” VanRiel says. “The combination of reduced social interaction, lack of physical activity and exacerbation of chronic health conditions can significantly affect a senior’s mental well-being.”

There are ways to help boost your mood even on the gloomiest of days. Some tips include:

— Exercise regularly. Even though it might be tempting to hibernate when the weather turns cold, exercise is especially important during the winter months. It not only helps keep you in shape, but it can bolster your immune system, brighten your mood and help keep you healthy. Regular exercise, including balance and strength training, can improve stability and coordination, reducing the likelihood of falls.

— Sun therapy. Maximize your light exposure either to sunlight or, if that isn’t possible, use a light therapy lamp, which has been shown to be effective for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

— Mental activities. Keep your mind active by engaging in hobbies such as reading, games, puzzles or learning a new skill.

— Stay connected. Check-in with loved ones either with an in-person visit or via a video call.

More Tips for Staying Safe in the Winter

Protect yourself from winter’s risks by staying informed with these helpful cold weather tips.

— Avoid illness. Cold weather and dry indoor air can make people more vulnerable to viral infections, including the flu, COVID-19 and the common cold. Wash your hands frequently, limit time in public places if possible, stay up to date on vaccines and don’t wait to see your doctor if you develop unusual symptoms.

— Eat healthy. Eating healthy is crucial for everyone, but it takes on special importance for seniors during the winter months. A healthy, nutrient dense diet helps with everything from giving the building blocks for a healthier immune system to helping keep bones strong which helps prevent injury from falls. A healthy eating plan includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and limits processed foods, added sugars and excessive salt.

— Have an emergency plan. To protect seniors’ health during winter storms, having comprehensive emergency plans is important. These plans should address the potential for power outages and other unforeseen severe weather events.

Bottom Line

Winter weather brings increased risks, including falls from icy walkways, an elevated risk of illnesses such as cold and flu, strains on your cardiovascular system, mental health challenges and even hypothermia.

Fortunately, these risks can be mitigated with a few sensible precautions like wearing weather appropriate clothing, keeping your indoor temperature to 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, staying on top of the weather report and planning accordingly, keeping indoors as much as possible and taking care of your health by exercising, eating healthy and keeping up with vaccines.

Winter can be tough, but with the right precautions, seniors can stay safe, warm and healthy throughout the season.

