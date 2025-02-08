8 Top-Rated Income Funds to Buy in 2025

Not every investor wants to beat the market. As investors get older, the focus usually shifts from wealth accumulation to…

Not every investor wants to beat the market. As investors get older, the focus usually shifts from wealth accumulation to preserving a nest egg. Income funds cater to these investors due to their high yields and low volatility.

You can buy individual stocks, but income funds simplify the investing experience. You don’t have to monitor individual picks, earnings reports and daily stock market news. Fund managers do it for you.

Christian Faes, the founder and CEO of investment firm Faes & Co., explains how income funds can benefit long-term investors: “While it depends on the specific fund, as a broad generalization, income funds can provide investors with a consistent income and less volatility than many other investments. In the current market, this might be increasingly attractive, as an investment in the stock market, for example, can often be extremely volatile and often not provide a steady income.”

Some income funds focus on high-yield dividend stocks, while other funds include covered calls to boost their yields. Options trading can limit a fund’s total gains but lead to higher cash flow. It’s also worth noting that income funds with options trading tend to have higher expense ratios and yields than other income funds.

What Are Income Funds?

Income funds give investors exposure to various dividend stocks, most of which have high dividend yields. Income funds can also contain bonds that provide stable income. An income fund can dampen risk because of the built-in diversification.

The income that is generated via interest and dividends, complemented by the relative “safety” that’s usually associated with funds, makes this option very attractive to retirees or anyone else looking for a passive income stream. Reinvesting the earnings compounds the benefits of holding an income fund over time.

Since income funds focus on cash flow, many of the assets in these funds are blue-chip companies. Established household names tend to have less risk than up-and-coming growth stocks with frothy valuations. For instance, Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) has outperformed the stock market for many years, but it recently dropped 17% in one day due to concerns about OpenAI’s Chinese competitor DeepSeek. While younger investors can wait for stocks like Nvidia to recover from those types of dips, it’s more nerve-racking for retirees to endure sharp, unexpected drops. Income funds typically don’t move that much, which minimizes risk.

Why Investors Buy Income Funds

These funds don’t generate the highest returns you can get, and the distributions are subject to tax. If you aren’t retiring anytime soon, you can reinvest dividends back into the fund so that you end up with more shares. Accumulating more shares now will result in higher payouts in the future. You will then have more choices in retirement, especially if you have other income sources like Social Security.

While investors can benefit from allocating a percentage of their portfolio to income funds, it’s important to choose the right funds for your portfolio. These are some of the top income funds to consider, all of which have a balance of solid ratings, decent to high yield and good long-term returns:

Income Fund 30-Day SEC Yield* Expense Ratio First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL) 4.4% 0.45% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 3.8% 0.38% Nicholas Equity Income Fund (NSEIX) 1.8%** 0.70% Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) 4.5% 0.53% Vanguard Equity Income Fund (VEIPX) 2.5%** 0.27% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 2.6% 0.06% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) 7.1% 0.35% WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) 3.7% 0.38%

*As of Feb. 5. **Trailing-12-month yield.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF has $4.7 billion in assets under management and a 30-day SEC yield of 4.4%. The fund’s top three holdings are AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) (8.8%), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) (7.9%) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) (7.7%). The fund’s top three sectors are health care (22%), financial services (16%) and consumer staples (15%). The fund also allocates about 13% to the utilities sector.

FDL has generated a total annualized return of 10.6% over the past five years as of Feb. 5. The fund currently has 97 holdings and gets rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. This fund excludes dividend-paying stocks that do not count as qualifying income, such as real estate investment trusts, or REITs. FDL has a 0.45% expense ratio.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

The iShares Select Dividend ETF focuses on high-yield dividend stocks that have consistently paid their shareholders. The fund has 104 holdings, and the top three stocks are Altria Group Inc. (MO) (3%), AT&T Inc. (T) (2%) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) (2%). The smaller weights for the top three positions indicate they have a lower impact on the fund than FDL’s top three holdings.

DVY has a 0.38% expense ratio and a 30-day SEC yield of 3.8%. The fund has $20 billion in assets under management and uses the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index as its benchmark. The fund’s annualized total return over the past five years is 8.8% as of Feb. 5.

The top three sectors represented by DVY’s holdings are utilities (29%), financials (29%) and consumer staples (10%).

Nicholas Equity Income Fund (NSEIX)

Nicholas Equity Income Fund has been around since 1993, with a $500 minimum initial investment and $471 million in assets. The fund focuses on dividend-paying stocks and is managed by Michael Shelton and David Nicholas. Its trailing-12-month yield is 1.8%.

NSEIX concentrates on small- and mid-cap stocks and has 59 equity positions. The top three sectors are information technology (19%), health care (19%) and financials (18%). The fund’s top three holdings are Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) (3.5%), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) (2.5%) and CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) (2.4%).

NSEIX has generated a total annualized return of 8.8% over the past five years as of Feb. 5, despite having a relatively high 0.7% expense ratio.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a trailing-12-month yield of 4.3% and uses the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers 50 Index as a benchmark. About 90% of the fund’s assets go toward dividend-paying stocks. The fund has a 0.53% expense ratio and has generated an annualized 9.2% return over the past decade as of Feb. 5.

The top three holdings of PEY are Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) (4.6%), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) (3.1%) and Altria Group Inc. (MO) (3.1%). Approximately half of the company’s total assets are in small-cap stocks, and the fund has more assets allocated toward mid-cap stocks than large-cap stocks.

Vanguard Equity Income Fund (VEIPX)

Vanguard funds are known for lower expense ratios than average, and this no-load fund is no exception. Vanguard Equity Income Fund has a 0.27% expense ratio but requires a $3,000 minimum investment. The fund focuses on large value dividend stocks and has generated a 10.4% annualized return over the past five years as of Feb. 5, in line with its benchmark and about a percentage point ahead of its category.

VEIPX holds 196 stocks, and the top three holdings are Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The fund’s top three sectors are financials (21%), health care (14%) and technology (13%). VEIPX has $57.4 billion in total net assets and a trailing-12-month yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF focuses on large value stocks and has a 0.06% expense ratio. The fund has $61.9 billion in assets under management, spread across 533 equity holdings. The top three VYM holdings are Broadcom (6%), JPMorgan Chase (3.8%) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) (2.8%). The fund’s top three sectors are financials (23%), technology (14%) and consumer staples (13%).

VYM pays out a quarterly dividend and has a 30-day SEC yield of 2.6%. The fund has a 10.6% annualized return over the past five years as of Feb. 5.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

The highly diversified JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 0.35% expense ratio and a 7.1% 30-day SEC yield. The fund has $38.8 billion in assets under management that are spread across 132 holdings. The fund sells out-of-the-money call options to reward investors and generate distributable monthly income.

JEPI has generated an 8.4% annualized return over the past three years as of Feb. 5. The fund’s top three holdings are Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) (1.8%), Meta Platforms Inc. (META) (1.8%) and Mastercard Inc. (MA) (1.7%) as of early February, though that could change quickly as the fund’s turnover rate is a high 174%.

The fund’s top three sectors are information technology (19%), health care (15%) and industrials (14%), but it also has notable allocations to financials (13%) and consumer staples (11%).

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has $1.2 billion in assets under management and a 0.38% expense ratio. The ETF holds 380 equities, with 39% of assets in the top 10 holdings. The ETF has generated an 8.9% annualized return over the past five years as of Feb. 5, but it has an average annual return of 11.5% over 15 years.

DHS’ top three holdings are Johnson & Johnson (5.2%), Exxon Mobil (4.9%) and Philip Morris (4.7%), and it has a turnover rate of 30%. The fund’s top three sectors are health care (20%), financials (20%) and consumer staples (18%). DHS pays a 3.7% 30-day SEC yield, making it a solid middle-of-the-road income fund with average risk for its category.

Update 02/06/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.