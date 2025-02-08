8 Medical School Application Costs to Expect

The cost of applying to medical school Compared to undergrad, applying to medical school can often be significantly more expensive.…

The cost of applying to medical school

Compared to undergrad, applying to medical school can often be significantly more expensive. One reason is that “medical school applicants tend to apply to a larger number of schools compared to undergraduate applicants, increasing overall costs,” Kristen Moon, founder and CEO of Moon Prep, an educational consultancy focused on B.S.-M.D. admissions, wrote in an email. “Medical school applications also involve multiple fees.” Those fees may be for primary or secondary applications, or related to travel expenses for campus visits or admissions interviews. Here are eight costs to expect as a medical school applicant.

MCAT and preparation

The Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, is required for admission at all U.S. and Canadian medical schools. The test is designed to assess an applicant’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The initial registration fee for testing in the U.S., Canada and U.S. territories is $345. However, some applicants are eligible for the Association of American Medical Colleges’ Fee Assistance Program, which reduces the exam price to $140. Leading up to the MCAT, there may also be costs associated with any preparation, such as study materials or tutoring. “Those can become very pricey, but to be competitive, you have to have some sort of prep,” says Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in North Carolina.

MSAR database access

Prospective med students can narrow down their list of medical schools by using the Medical School Admission Requirements, or MSAR, tool. This online database compares information on medical schools in the U.S. and Canada, like applicant profile data, waitlist information and research opportunities. A one-year subscription costs $28 and a two-year subscription is $36. But students can access basic information for free, and individuals in the Fee Assistance Program are eligible for a free two-year subscription. “Of course, we always recommend that applicants reach out directly to the medical schools that they’re interested in, in order to learn more about the programs and apply smart,” says Kristen Earle, director of student financial services at the AAMC, which developed the MSAR database.

Primary application fees

Most medical schools use the American Medical College Application Service, according to AAMC. AMCAS, which is for M.D. programs, has a fee of $175 for the first school and $46 for every subsequent school. Aspiring doctors interested in osteopathic medical schools can apply through the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Application Service, or AACOMAS. This application has an initial fee of $198 and $57 for each additional program. Those interested in attending a medical school in Texas can apply through the Texas Medical and Dental Schools Application Service, which is a $220 flat fee with no waivers. Applicants should check to see if they are eligible for a fee waiver with AMCAS or AACOMAS.

Secondary application fees

Once a primary med school application is submitted and goes through an initial screening, most medical schools require a secondary application. This helps provide the school with more detailed applicant information. “Most schools have what’s called mission-directed admissions,” Higginson says. “Like for us, we’re a primary care school, so we have some questions about your interest in primary care to try to ferret out whether you’re a good match for our school.” Secondary application typically costs about $100 per school, Moon says, but can range from $40 to $200. Pricing can be lower or higher depending on the medical school.

College service fees

There are often small college service fees related to sending transcripts or letters of recommendation, Earle says. The cost varies per college. Arizona State University, for instance, charges $15 per copy of an official transcript. To reduce some of these expenses associated with applying to medical school, Moon advises prospective students to limit the number of schools they submit applications to, and apply strategically. “In general, students usually have higher chances of admission to their in-state schools or schools they can demonstrate a significant tie to,” such as if a family member lives in the area or the applicant formerly lived there, she says.

Interview travel

Many medical schools still offer mostly virtual admissions interviews, but some are moving back to hybrid or in-person, Higginson says. To save on travel costs for in-person interviews, applicants should try to cluster them in the same area or region, Earle says. “We also recommend doing research into the city and location that they’ll be visiting in order to budget for transportation and lodging, and also to utilize their networks, including coordinating accommodations with family … where possible,” she adds. Whether you have a scheduled interview in person or online, you should wear professional attire — another potential added cost associated with the medical school admissions process.

Campus visits

To get a better feeling of the culture and settings of different medical schools, you can visit the campus. Many schools also offer “second-look or closer-look days, allowing you to save costs by waiting to visit until after receiving an offer or acceptance,” Moon says. As you research options, evaluate your interests and goals and make sure that schools on your list align. “One of the challenges is it’s so competitive,” Higginson says. “People just apply to a wide range of places and then they may get into a school that’s not a good match for what their interests are.” Consider factors like a medical school’s residency programs, specialties and educational infrastructure, he says.

Enrollment deposits

Applying to medical school is a “very exciting time,” Earle says. “Researching those medical school admissions requirements, doing outreach directly to medical schools, also utilizing pre-health advisers for their guidance and becoming familiar with the application process can really help aspirants feel informed and apply smart to medical school.” Like in undergrad, once an applicant has decided which acceptance offer to take, a deposit may be required to confirm a spot in the incoming class. Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut, for instance, requests a $100 tuition deposit, which is refundable up to a certain date.

