8 Interior Design and Renovation Tips from Experts

Even the smallest home improvement project can seem overwhelming when you don’t know where to start. While working with experienced contractors and designers can help bring your vision to life, what if you’re not yet clear on what that vision is?

We asked a few experts in design and home renovation to offer their best advice on how to prepare for and proceed with a home upgrade. Here are their recommendations:

1. Make Tech Decisions Early

Designers are fond of smart tech installations, but they’re even fonder of hiding them to avoid clunky cords, outlets and even power switches in an otherwise beautiful room design. If you want your TV, sound system and other tech devices to be somewhat invisible, you’ll need to plan it all out before proceeding with a renovation.

Chris Wilson, owner of Central Coast Audio Visual in Carpinteria, California, says, “If you are considering smart home technology, such as lighting control, shade control, smart HVAC, whole-home audio and video, property-wide WiFi, and/or a home theater, be sure to connect your preferred AV installer to your architect early.” This will ensure that your system is built correctly with a central location for the network rack, he explains.

2. Replace Outdated Lighting

It’s a good idea to rethink any outdated lighting fixtures when refreshing your space. “Ideally, replacing any outdated/oversized ceiling recessed lighting and decorative lighting with a good lighting plan will dramatically soften each space,” says Melinda Kelson O’Connor, the principal of Melinda Kelson O’Connor Architecture and Interiors in Philadelphia.

Kelson O’Connor recommends adding layers of dimmable lighting, including overhead, task and indirect light. Sconces add warmth and create an attractive aesthetic, but you can go even simpler with your lighting design. “Adding well-placed table and floor lamps will make any space more cozy and feel like a home,” Kelson O’Connor says.

3. Work With What You Have

“Often the easiest, most sustainable and least costly way to make updates in a room is to curate what you already own,” says Kelson O’Connor. Start by looking at your current furniture and subtracting whatever feels boring, dated or out of place. If you like the shape of something but not the fabric, she recommends reupholstering it in a new pattern or color that adds energy to your space. You might also consider refinishing a natural wood floor.

As for adding decor, Kelson O’Connor says, “Consider personal objects that tell a story and connect to your interests and likes and place them with intention.”

4. Optimize Storage

Can you ever have enough storage in your home? Probably not, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. “Maximize storage in these spaces by integrating custom pull-out drawers for every space from closet pantries and cabinets throughout the kitchen to the under-sink pull-out drawers in both kitchen and bathrooms to ensure every inch is accessible and organized,” says Tony Ditzler, the Woodway, Texas-based president of ShelfGenie, which is part of the Neighborly home services franchise company.

Ditzler also suggests leveraging vertical space with tall cabinets, adding that custom pull-outs allow easier access. Don’t forget about the corners, either: He recommends glide-around shelving for these tight spots. Aim for customized storage in other key parts of the home, such as shelving for shoes and jackets in the mudroom, pull-out storage for blankets in closets, and shelves or cabinets to hold cleaning supplies in the laundry room.

5. Create Different Types of Seating

Homeowners with open-concept floor plans, take note: Kelson O’Connor recommends arranging seating to create nooks and semiprivate retreats. “Vary the types of seating you have and create multiple spots for conversation and rest by positioning furniture in clusters,” she says. “Nothing says ‘furniture showroom’ more than a space with only one large, matching seating area without comfortable, personal spaces or soft corners.”

6. Be Patient During Planning

Sara McDaniel of Simply Southern Cottage in Minden, Louisiana, has been at the helm of enough projects to know the old adage rings true: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. She takes several months to prepare for her renovations, and it’s time well spent. “Spend the time upfront to do your budget and design planning because it is going to save you a ton of headaches in the long run,” says McDaniel.

McDaniel says she likes to use Canva to create a vision board that gathers images, color swatches and other inspiration she’d like to infuse in the space. For brainstorming a design, she’ll use an app like Room Planner to input the room’s layout, including windows and doors, so she can see how everything from furniture to artwork to rugs will look.

Joe Meringolo, founder and principal of JSM Project Management in New York City, also advocates for proper planning for any project. “Have patience in the beginning, get the details correct, set proper expectations and build your team,” he says. “Everybody wants to start construction tomorrow, and you’ve got to know it’s the last 30 to 50% of the whole project.”

7. Don’t Max Out Your Budget — Yet

This isn’t to say you can’t splurge on any high-end finishes you’ve wanted for your home. But it does mean making room in your renovation budget for any issues that might arise during the process. Meringolo says it’s a good idea to allow 10% to 15% extra for contingencies, but go higher if you’re opening up any walls, floors, or ceilings “because that’s where the surprises usually occur.”

Meringolo explains the importance of “value engineering” a project, or prioritizing your resources and budget. For example, you might like the look of a particular high-end light fixture, but you might instead try to find a less expensive duplicate. “You’re getting something close for less money so that you can put those resources somewhere else,” he says.

8. Consider Lifestyle ROI, Not Just Resale Value

Homeowners are often urged to consider home improvement projects in terms of resale value. But what if you have no plans of moving on any time soon? Meringolo says it’s important to know your reasons for undergoing a project so you can budget accordingly to get what you want.

For example, home offices don’t offer as much ROI at resale, but they can have a “massive lifestyle ROI,” says Meringolo. If you’re staying put for a while and will enjoy or make good use of a home upgrade regardless of the current trends or homebuyers’ desires, go for it.

“Understanding your mission before you call people is of great importance so that you know exactly what you can ask for,” he says.

