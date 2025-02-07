7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors. A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns over the past 90 years.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Bank of America analysts:

Stock Forward Dividend Yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 2.0% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.1% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2.4% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 4.1% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 3.0% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 3.2% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 2.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $3.8 trillion in assets. JPMorgan took advantage of the 2023 U.S. regional banking crisis and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s recent comments that he will remain with the bank for a few more years reassured investors concerned about the negative impact of his potential retirement. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $300 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $270.43 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Financials Forward yield: 2%

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. Analyst Robert Ohmes says Home Depot is contending with a choppy macroeconomic environment, but he anticipates the company will continue to gain home improvement market share and generate growth by marketing more complex projects to its professional customers. Ohmes says falling interest rates could also boost demand for larger discretionary home improvement projects that typically require financing, such as kitchen and bathroom remodeling. He anticipates that Home Depot will continue to outperform its peers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $450 price target for HD stock, which closed at $413.82 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Consumer discretionary Forward yield: 2.1%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns several popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Analyst Bryan Spillane says 85% of Procter’s diversified consumer staples business is positioned to maintain at least 4% annual revenue growth, and the remaining 15% of its business should improve in the second half of 2025. Spillane says the company has easier year-over-year comparisons coming from Africa and the Middle East, and the soft China region demonstrated significant sequential improvement in the fourth quarter. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $190 price target for PG stock, which closed at $169.01 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Consumer staples Forward yield: 2.4%

[SEE: 7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now.]

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, petrochemical, refining, and marketing businesses. Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says Chevron has a catalyst-rich 2025 ahead, and additional updates on multiple long-awaited growth projects could boost investor sentiment moving forward. Salisbury says new cost cutting measures will lead to an inflection point in free cash flow for Chevron in the next two years. She sees the most potential upside from TengizChevroil’s Future Growth Project, which is set to start up by mid-2025. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $152.99 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Energy Forward yield: 4.1%

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. Spillane says Coca-Cola’s recent financial results have demonstrated the flexibility of its product portfolio. A favorable product mix has helped support North American organic sales growth, including strong performances from the company’s Fairlife milk and Topo Chico sparkling water brands. Spillane says the company’s combination of pricing power and mix flexibility is unique and should earn Coca-Cola’s stock a premium valuation. Finally, he says Coca-Cola has a clear strategic direction and a balance of established markets and growth markets. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $77 price target for KO stock, which closed at $63.12 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Consumer staples Forward yield: 3%

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and its leading products include cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Gardasil. Analyst Tim Anderson says Merck is a solid “growth at a reasonable price” investment, and investors shouldn’t be concerned about the stock’s recent softness driven largely by Gardasil weakness in China. Anderson is confident Merck can still beat earnings expectations and raise guidance in 2025 even if Gardasil never achieves anything more than modest growth from this point forward. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $121 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $89.67 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Health care Forward yield: 3.2%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides networking, cloud and cybersecurity hardware and software solutions. Analyst Tal Liani says Splunk synergies, security acceleration and cloud networking will be the three key growth drivers for Cisco. Splunk has helped boost Cisco’s overall gross margins to about 70%, and Liani says the company should maintain elevated margins throughout fiscal 2025. He says cloud, artificial intelligence and security order growth should accelerate in the second half of the year. Finally, Cisco’s shift to recurring subscription revenue helps stabilize its financials and support the stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $72 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $62.57 on Feb. 5.

Sector: Technology Forward yield: 2.5%

More from U.S. News

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

7 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

7 Oil Stocks to Buy Closely Tied to Crude Prices

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.