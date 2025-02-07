7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now

There is no single definition of what makes up the best safe stocks to buy now. Wall Street history is…

There is no single definition of what makes up the best safe stocks to buy now. Wall Street history is rife with examples of one-time darlings that ultimately crashed and burned thanks to mismanagement, criminal wrongdoing or disruption thanks to technological megatrends.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

That said, investors can still have a high degree of confidence in a select group of large and entrenched corporations.

Investors can reduce their risk profile and limit their potential for losses by focusing on companies with massive scale, consistent profits that support dividend payouts, and a business that is generally insulated from short-term ups and downs. In other words, while there is never a surefire way to be “safe” on Wall Street, these stocks with more than $70 billion in market value and a sustainable dividend are nonetheless much safer bets than their peers:

Stock Sector Forward Dividend Yield* Market Capitalization* AbbVie Inc. (ticker: ABBV) Health care 3.7% $340 billion Altria Group Inc. (MO) Consumer staples 7.8% $89 billion Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD) Energy 6.5% $72 billion JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial 2.0% $765 billion Prologis Inc. (PLD) Real estate 3.3% $109 billion Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Technology 0.5% $320 billion Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communication services 6.9% $168 billion

*As of Feb. 5 close.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Sector: Health care Dividend yield: 3.7% Market value: $340 billion

Spun out of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013 to create a dedicated company focused on next-gen biopharmaceuticals, AbbVie is a Big Pharma leader with a tremendous product portfolio. That includes anti-inflammatory blockbuster Humira as well as newer offerings including cancer treatment Imbruvica and hepatitis drug Viekira. Health care is a great sector to look for blue-chip stocks with stability, as “customers” will keep purchasing medical treatment in any economic environment. And with an aging global population creating even more demand thanks to demographic shifts, ABBV’s strong product pipeline will serve it quite well in the years ahead. Throw in a generous dividend that has more than tripled from that 2013 split and you have a blue-chip stock with a lot to offer in AbbVie.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 7.8% Market value: $89 billion

Tobacco giant Altria Group is another product of a corporate restructuring. MO spun off its overseas brand portfolio in 2007 to form Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), as part of an effort to keep its U.S. portfolio focused on the reliable but admittedly stagnant business of catering to smokers. That decision has paid off big time, however, as Altria has focused on returning capital to shareholders and investing responsibly in new areas like vaping and smokeless nicotine products. Altria has logged more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, with a generous payout that equates to a yield about five times the average yield of an S&P 500 dividend stock. What’s more, its share price has moved almost 30% higher over the last 12 months even as the rest of Wall Street has become pretty choppy lately.

Enterprise Product Partners LP (EPD)

Sector: Energy Dividend: 6.5% Market value: $72 billion

EPD is one of the most stable long-term bets out there because it’s not your typical energy stock tied to the ups and downs of commodity prices. It boasts an incredibly steady business model that is based on “midstream” energy services. Specifically, EPD is focused on pipelines and storage facilities for crude oil, petrochemicals and natural gas. While explorers can be incredibly volatile and reliant on the price of oil and gas, strong baseline demand from the broader U.S. economy means a steady amount of fossil fuels will always be flowing through EPD pipelines and terminals. Sure, there isn’t the potential for margins as large as those you’ll find in companies tied to raw oil and gas. But for investors looking for safe stocks, stability is an important feature that sets Enterprise Products Partners apart from other picks in the sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sector: Financial Dividend: 2.0% Market value: $765 billion

JPMorgan is a giant of the global financial industry. This megabank has roots dating back to 1799, and is currently the largest U.S. bank by assets. If you’re a long-term income investor interested in dividends, JPM is the kind of financial stock you can believe in for many years to come regardless of the ebbs and flows of the news cycle. Just look at the 2008 financial crisis that resulted in a short-lived, government-mandated dividend rollback for JPM. The bank quickly replaced those lost dividends in the years thereafter, and was the first major financial organization in the U.S. to eclipse its pre-crisis dividend payouts. Specifically, in 2008 it was paying $1.52 annually before the downturn, but by the end of 2014 it was paying $1.56 per share. Now, it pays a whopping $5 per share annually — and with the stock up more than 100% in the last five years to outperform the broader S&P 500 index, JPM is clearly a megabank with staying power.

[READ: How Will Tariffs Affect Your Investments?]

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Sector: Real estate Dividend: 3.3% Market value: $109 billion

The largest U.S. stock in the real estate sector, Prologis is a logistics operator that boasts 1.2 billion square feet of space across warehouses and industrial properties. Its top tenants are Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX), each of which are reliant upon these facilities to do business. On top of that, these premier tenants will continue to pay rent to PLD in any economic environment thanks to long-term leases. Furthermore, Prologis has a very wide moat thanks to key locations and a massive scale that makes it difficult for competitors to keep up. As a real estate investment trust, or REIT, Prologis is structured in a way that it must send 90% of its taxable income back to shareholders — providing a consistent stream of dividends that blue-chip stock investors can rely on. And because PLD is not involved in commercial or residential operations, it is a bit more insulated from big-picture real estate pricing trends that can impact office buildings or the housing market.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Sector: Technology Dividend: 0.5% Market value: $320 billion

Though not a member of the trillion-dollar club that includes the largest tech stocks on Wall Street, Salesforce is still one of the 30 largest publicly traded corporations in the U.S. thanks to a dominant position in the enterprise software space. It is the leading provider of customer relationship management — or CRM, the popular acronym that makes up its ticker symbol — software. In a nutshell, CRM involves logging every interaction with a potential or current customer to ensure you maximize the revenue potential of that relationship. That makes Salesforce critical to a host of businesses thanks to the potential impact on both retention and growth. It’s also a surefire business even in tough times, as high-tech tools that help with retention and automated sales processes become even more important if and when the headcount of sales staff is reduced. With consistent double-digit growth and tremendous long-term potential, CRM is a tech company that isn’t as tied to the broader economic cycle and thus one of the safest stocks in the sector.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sector: Communication services Dividend: 6.9% Market value: $168 billion

If investors are looking for scale and stability, it’s hard to top Verizon. It’s the largest U.S. wireless carrier by market share, accounting for more than 37% of wireless subscriptions and about 149 million customers. It also boasts a tremendous dividend yield that is nearly five times the average yield in the S&P 500 right now. Verizon is admittedly operating in a fairly saturated market, however it’s also a market requiring a lot of capital and it happens to be highly regulated. That means that new entrants are incredibly hard to come by, providing stability in revenue and profits that stocks in other sectors will struggle to match.

More from U.S. News

What Is the Safest Investment With the Highest Return?

7 of the Best Growth Funds to Buy and Hold

The 10 Most Valuable Car Companies in the World

7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com