7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are a convenient and cost-effective way for investors to own a diversified, professionally managed portfolio of securities. The basics of ETF investing are easy to understand, and they trade on all major exchanges just like shares of common stock do.

ETFs were introduced to the investing public in 1993 and, in that relatively short time, have become some of the most popular trading and investing vehicles. Today, there are over 3,000 ETFs on the market, and that number is growing fast. There are actively managed ETFs run by talented portfolio managers and index ETFs that follow established market benchmarks. The ETF market covers stocks, bonds, derivatives, futures and cryptocurrencies. There are funds out there to fill the needs of almost all investors, including people looking to collect monthly dividends.

Most dividend-paying ETFs distribute dividends quarterly, but not all of them. Many funds have elected to pay income monthly. This can be helpful to retired people and others who depend on their investments to supplement their incomes. Monthly payments work seamlessly with most people’s budgets and financial management systems, and it’s generally better to get paid sooner rather than later.

If you’re an investor who appreciates the ease and simplicity of ETF investing and are intrigued by the idea of monthly income, the following list is for you. It includes seven high-quality monthly dividend ETFs from several different asset classes and investment styles:

Dividend ETFs Expense ratio Forward Dividend Yield SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (ticker: BIL) 0.14% 5.0% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) 0.51% 6.0% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) 0.14% 3.6% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) 0.40% 6.5% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) 0.70% 8.5% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) 0.40% 1.8% iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) 0.05% 3.2%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

BIL is a monthly dividend ETF that provides investors with strategic exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury bills.

This $37 billion ETF tracks the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.14% and, after those expenses are subtracted, should deliver performance that matches the index.

After the Federal Reserve paused rate hikes in May 2024 and began cutting in September, many experts expected yields on short-term government bonds to fall dramatically. That hasn’t happened to the extent they predicted. As a result, the short end of the yield curve still provides investors with relatively good yields. Owning BIL right now is an excellent way to take advantage of that circumstance while it lasts.

BIL isn’t a substitute for a money market fund, but this ETF does tend to be less volatile than funds that hold bonds with longer maturities.

Dividend yield: 5%

Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

PGX mirrors the ICE BofAML Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index. That benchmark was designed to represent the performance of the whole universe of domestic, dollar-denominated preferred stocks.

The fund invests exclusively in fixed-rate preferred stocks, meaning the stocks pay a fixed rather than adjustable dividend. The result is that this fund will be more sensitive to interest rate moves. When rates climb, PGX will tend to fall, and when rates are dropping, the fund is likely to go up. The stocks in the portfolio are of decent credit quality. The fund only includes preferred stocks that are rated B3 or better by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

Tax-sensitive investors should be aware that the fund rebalances monthly. When the preferred stock market is rising, this could cause some unwelcome capital gains at the end of the year.

PGX has net assets of $4.4 billion and an expense ratio of 0.51%.

Dividend yield: 6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

IEF is a $32 billion Treasury bond fund that invests in medium-term government bonds representing the heart of the Treasury yield curve. The fund tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index.

This fund is suitable for investors looking for targeted exposure to intermediate-term Treasurys. It can be used as a core holding or to customize a portfolio’s bond holdings.

The bond market has behaved erratically lately. Many analysts had predicted that intermediate yields would fall more than they have. If and when the yield curve normalizes and the middle of the curve flattens, shares of IEF may appreciate as rates fall.

The fund has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.14%.

Dividend yield: 3.6%

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

On Wall Street, high-yield bonds with less than investment-grade credit ratings are called junk bonds. Not all junk bonds are as bad as that name implies, but the fact remains that high-yield funds are not for everyone. Junk bond funds can be more volatile than their higher-quality counterparts. JNK is a quality fund and it has good diversification that can mitigate some of that risk, but this fund still may not be suitable for conservative investors.

JNK is an $8 billion index fund that tracks the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index. The fund invests in high-yield, below-investment-grade, U.S.-dollar-denominated corporate bonds with above-average volume and liquidity. Liquidity is an important element of junk bond investing. High-yield investors want to know that they’ll be able to sell their holdings if things go wrong.

The expense ratio for JNK comes in at 0.40%.

Dividend yield: 6.5%

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

SRLN is a $9 billion ETF that invests in a specialized type of collateralized bond called bank loans. These unique bonds are created by Wall Street investment banking firms. Wall Street buys pools of business loans from regional banks and packages them for sale to investors.

SRLN uses the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index and the Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index as its benchmarks. The objective of the fund is to outperform both of those indexes.

Most of the fund’s holdings come from those indexes, but the asset managers improve on the benchmarks by being highly selective when picking bonds.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.70%, which is reasonable for an actively managed fund in a nontraditional asset class.

Dividend yield: 8.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Convertible bonds are a unique and potentially profitable asset class. Convertibles work like standard bonds with a fixed interest rate and a stated maturity, but they have an interesting twist. Convertible bond investors have the option to convert their bonds into shares of stocks. In other words, convertibles potentially provide the best of both the fixed-income and equity worlds.

CWB is a $4 billion index ETF designed to match the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Convertible Liquid Bond Index. That benchmark is a subset of the larger Bloomberg Convertible Composite Index, but — as its name implies — it holds bonds with superior liquidity characteristics.

The fund only invests in bonds that had an original issue volume of at least $350 million.

This fund can be used to enhance a portfolio’s diversification by gaining exposure to a unique, nontraditional asset class. The expense ratio of CWB is 0.40%.

Dividend yield: 1.8%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

GOVT is a monthly dividend ETF that would make an excellent core government bond fund. In fact, that’s exactly what the fund was designed to be.

GOVT mirrors the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The fund invests in government bonds across the entire maturity spectrum, meaning anywhere between one to 30 years of remaining maturity.

The fund can be sensitive to interest rate movements, meaning it can decline when rates are rising and may appreciate when rates are going down. That said, most experts agree that a quality fixed-income fund like GOVT is an important component of a well-balanced portfolio.

With an expense ratio of just 0.05%, GOVT is a cost-effective way to gain comprehensive exposure to the U.S. government bond market.

Dividend yield: 3.2%

7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/14/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.