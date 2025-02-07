7 Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

Infrastructure is all around us, yet many of us may only think about it when we hit a pothole or…

Infrastructure is all around us, yet many of us may only think about it when we hit a pothole or the lights go out in a storm.

But the reality is that roads, water pipes, airports and many other infrastructure components are part of our everyday lives and have to be continuously maintained and upgraded.

A report last year from the American Society of Civil Engineers said that between 2024 and 2033, about $7.4 trillion in investment is needed across 11 infrastructure areas in the U.S. Those areas are highways, bridges, rail, transit, drinking water, stormwater, wastewater, electricity, airports, seaports and inland waterways.

Electricity is one infrastructure area poised for a steep change as data centers to power artificial intelligence computing, along with the growing need for electric vehicles and grid upgrades amid the energy transition away from fossil fuels, mean more power than ever will be needed.

That not only has implications for utilities, but also for the companies making sure regional grids are operating smoothly and that new renewable energy sources like wind and solar farms are connected to existing grids.

All that means infrastructure companies are indispensable, and they can give portfolios some protection against volatility. That’s because their services will be needed no matter what the economy is doing.

“The case for them is their inelastic demand,” says Jason DeLorenzo, principal and owner of Ad Deum Funds, a registered investment advisor specializing in options and volatility trading. “While they rarely are areas of growth, their consistent dividends and outsized pricing power tend to be attractive to the risk-averse investor. Their stock prices rarely move a lot, so they outperform in market downturns.”

One risk to infrastructure stocks is that they tend to sink if bond yields increase, DeLorenzo says. That’s because investors can get better low-risk returns with bonds if their yields increase.

For the investor looking to build out their holdings of infrastructure stocks, here are seven to consider:

— Ferrovial SE (FER)

— Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN)

— United Rentals Inc. (URI)

— Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

— Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

— American Tower Corp. (AMT)

— Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Ferrovial SE (ticker: FER)

This Spanish multinational infrastructure company’s business lines span highways, construction, airports and energy.

Its business model includes developing and operating infrastructure projects. The long-duration assets mean the company can offer its contracting capabilities to supporting infrastructure projects well after the construction phase is over.

Its energy segment has built more than 60 substations in the past five years. Its construction unit has more than 5,700 kilometers of new railway track and 4,600 kilometers of public-private highways under its belt. It operates airports in more than one country, including the U.K.’s Heathrow.

Holmes Osborne, principal at Osborne Global Investors, a money management firm specializing in the management of stocks, bonds and corporate retirement plans, is particularly impressed with the company’s construction unit’s highway work in Texas.

“Ferrovial owns many of the toll roads in Texas, Ontario, Northern Virginia and other fast-growing areas,” he says. “It’s a great company.”

Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN)

This multinational company sells products and services that help manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power.

The company’s recent earnings and sales hit a fourth-quarter record despite Hurricane Helene and labor strikes in the aerospace industry negatively impacting sales to the tune of $80 million.

The company says it expects organic growth of 7% to 9% this year and earnings per share to be up 14% at the midpoint over 2024.

United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Many analysts say this industrial and construction equipment rental company is a top infrastructure stock.

Like Eaton, the company reported record fourth-quarter revenue and earnings. Fleet productivity increased 4.3% year on year, including the impact of an acquisition, helping bring the company’s rental revenue for the quarter to a record $3.4 billion.

For 2025, United Rentals says it is expecting total revenue of $15.6 billion to $16.1 billion compared with $15.3 billion in 2024. It expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, up from last year’s $7.1 billion.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

This building materials supplier sells cement, concrete and asphalt as well as aggregates consisting of crushed stone, sand and gravel, making it a prime candidate for any infrastructure stocks list.

The company’s performance in 2024 wasn’t great, as revenues declined 4% year on year and gross profit fell 7%.

Inclement weather, softening residential and non-residential construction demand and tighter-than-expected monetary policy contributed to the declines. But the fourth quarter represented a comeback of sorts, as the company hit record profits.

The company has also been divesting non-core assets and embarking on $6 billion in aggregates-led acquisitions.

“Looking ahead, the strategic actions we completed in 2024, combined with strong infrastructure and data center demand, should more than offset ongoing softness in residential construction demand,” CEO Ward Nye said in a February press release accompanying results.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)

This industrial conglomerate sells motion and control products and specializes in hydraulic, pneumatic, compressed air, fluid conveyance and sealing applications.

Like Martin Marietta, the company has been selling assets. Proceeds from recent divestitures allowed Parker-Hannifin to reduce its debt by $1.1 billion.

Although the company expects stronger aerospace growth in its fiscal 2025 year, its outlook also includes a forecast for currency headwinds and a continued delay in an expected industrial recovery.

The company expects that sales in the 2025 fiscal year may range from a drop of 2% to an increase of 1%.

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

The nation’s infrastructure buildout isn’t all about roads, bridges and tunnels. It’s also about trying to boost communications coverage, especially in rural areas.

This company provides towers where it leases space to wireless communications tenants. It can host multiple tenants on a single tower.

The company has thousands of tower sites in the U.S., with many in suburban and rural areas, giving it a springboard from which to capitalize on the push to deliver broadband service in more remote areas.

The company also has a broad footprint outside North America.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

This company makes construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

Its equipment is sure to play a role in the modernization of the nation’s infrastructure, both in terms of the construction itself as well as the mining that supplies raw materials for the construction.

Copper, in particular, will be crucial to decarbonization efforts as electric vehicles and renewable energy installations rely heavily on the metal, which is particularly good at conducting electrons.

The company’s 2024 sales were $64.8 billion, down 3% year on year, driven primarily by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Update 02/28/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.