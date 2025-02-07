7 Best Funds to Hold in a Roth IRA

If one of your 2025 resolutions was to start investing, you may want to hold off on opening a taxable…

If one of your 2025 resolutions was to start investing, you may want to hold off on opening a taxable brokerage account just yet. Instead, check if you might be eligible to open a Roth IRA.

Unlike a taxable brokerage account, where you owe capital gains taxes, dividend taxes or interest income taxes, earnings in a Roth IRA grow completely tax-free.

A Roth IRA is also more flexible than a 401(k), which you may already be contributing to at work. You can withdraw contributions at any time without penalty, and if you’re 59½ or older and have held the account for at least five years, you can withdraw both contributions and earnings tax-free — something a traditional 401(k) doesn’t allow.

“Roth IRAs are an attractive financial savings vehicle because investors can contribute to them regardless of age and take advantage of tax-free income in retirement, with no required minimum distribution (RMD), unlike a traditional IRA, which requires distributions at age 73,” says Tiana Patillo, a financial advisor manager at Vanguard.

However, investing in a Roth IRA isn’t as simple as using a taxable brokerage account. The tax-sheltered status comes with certain limitations. The most notable restriction is the annual contribution limit, which is set at $7,000 for 2025.

Depending on how much you earn, this could be further reduced. To contribute the full $7,000 in 2025, your modified adjusted gross income must be below $150,000 for single filers or below $236,000 for joint filers.

Another potential drawback is that while Roth IRAs protect your gains from taxes, they don’t allow you to deduct capital losses.

If you make a bad investment in a Roth IRA, such as a high-risk penny stock or an options trade that goes south, you can’t use the loss to offset capital gains or other income like you could in a taxable brokerage account. That’s why strategic fund selection matters when deciding what to hold in a Roth IRA.

Here are seven of the best mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to hold in a Roth IRA:

Fund Expense ratio Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (ticker: VWINX) 0.23% Vanguard Wellington Fund Investor Shares (VWELX) 0.26% Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) 0.56% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) 0.03% iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) 0.25% Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) 0.09% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) 0.20%

Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX)

“Generally, investors should allocate funds that are less tax efficient in a Roth IRA,” says Lauren Wybar, a wealth advisor executive at Vanguard. “For example, taxable bonds and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, make regular income payments, and actively managed stock funds are more likely to distribute taxable capital gains.” A great example is VWINX, an actively managed income fund from Vanguard.

VWINX uses a conservatively balanced allocation of one-third value stocks selected for above-average dividends and two-thirds investment-grade bonds. The fund pays a high 4% 30-day SEC yield, which investors can keep in its entirety to withdraw or reinvest if held in a Roth IRA. This fund charges a 0.23% expense ratio, which is reasonable for active management, but requires a $3,000 minimum investment.

Vanguard Wellington Fund Investor Shares (VWELX)

“Roth IRAs are especially beneficial for younger investors because there is greater saving potential due to that tax-free compounding,” Patillo says. By reinvesting dividends without any taxes, investors can achieve better total returns in a Roth IRA. A great candidate for this role is VWELX, which is essentially the more aggressive version of VWINX, with similar fees and minimum investment requirements.

This balanced Vanguard fund features an actively managed portfolio of two-thirds stocks and one-third bonds. The stocks exhibit a large-cap quality tilt with above-average dividend yields and low valuations, while the bonds are generally investment-grade across government and corporate issuers. Since its inception in 1929, VWELX has delivered an 8.3% annualized return.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

“Given a Roth IRA has no RMD rule, this is usually the last type of retirement account to take distributions compared to traditional IRAs and taxable brokerage accounts,” says Brandon M. Clark, director of financial planning at the Clark Group Asset Management. “In addition, this account is usually the most advantageous for beneficiaries because they inherit the funds tax-free as well.”

Retirees relying on their Roth IRA for tax-free income may find DIVO useful. This actively managed fund starts by selecting a portfolio of 20 to 30 quality dividend growth stocks. Then, DIVO tactically writes covered calls on individual stocks, which caps upside price appreciation but produces income. The ETF currently pays a 4.8% distribution yield and has a five-star Morningstar rating.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

If you’re not using a Roth IRA for income, consider prioritizing it for total returns instead. “We typically recommend owning mostly growth-oriented investments, like stocks, to maximize the return potential over time,” Clark explains. “Of course, everyone’s risk tolerance and goals are different, but broad-based ETFs can be a good option for maximizing a Roth IRA’s growth long-term.”

A broad-market ETF like SCHB can provide investors with low-cost exposure to the investable domestic market. This ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index, which holds 2,500 small-, mid- and large-cap stocks across all 11 sectors. It charges a minimal 0.03% expense ratio and has a 3.2% portfolio turnover rate. At roughly $23 a share, it is also accessible for new investors.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)

“Acting as a tax-free piggy bank, Americans can use Roth IRAs to invest in high-growth assets while maximizing their tax savings in the future,” says Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA. “It’s one of the reasons Bitcoin — whether via ETFs or direct custody in self-directed IRAs — is becoming a popular choice to diversify within retirement accounts.”

Even a small allocation to a spot Bitcoin ETF like IBIT can provide a Roth IRA with high risk but a potentially high return on investment. This ETF tracks the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate — New York Variant and trades just like a stock, but it will follow Bitcoin’s spot price during market hours. It charges a 0.25% expense ratio and also has an options chain available for selling covered calls.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

“To take advantage of the tax benefits, it is generally better to hold investments in your Roth IRA that would otherwise generate taxable income,” says Jim Penna, senior manager of retirement services at VectorVest Inc. “For example, stocks that pay dividends or generate capital gains, REITs — known for favorable dividend payouts — and high-yield bond funds fit into this category.”

In particular, REITs tend to be tax inefficient because their distributions are categorized as ordinary income. Therefore, a REIT ETF like FREL with its above-average 3.6% 30-day SEC yield is best held inside a Roth IRA. This ETF provides broad exposure to office, warehouse, self-storage, telecom, residential, data center, health care and diversified REITs for a minimal 0.084% expense ratio.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

“RSP offers broader and more diversified exposure to the S&P 500 index by equally weighting its members, rather than using a market-cap-weighted approach,” explains Nick Kalivas, head of factor and core equity ETF product strategy at Invesco. Investors worried about the S&P 500 becoming too top-heavy can therefore use RSP as an alternative for core U.S. equity exposure.

“RSP can also help manage the valuation stretch and growth bias that has developed in the S&P 500 in recent years, largely due to the dominance of large technology-related names,” Kalivas says. “By equally weighting its components, RSP tilts towards smaller companies, which have historically grown faster than larger companies and align with the value factor.” The ETF charges a 0.2% expense ratio.

7 Best Funds to Hold in a Roth IRA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/11/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.