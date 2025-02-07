7 Best Energy ETFs to Buy Now

After enduring a historic crash into negative oil prices during the 2020 COVID-19 panic, followed by a massive rally during…

After enduring a historic crash into negative oil prices during the 2020 COVID-19 panic, followed by a massive rally during the inflationary period of 2022, energy stocks are once again at the center of economic and political uncertainty.

This time, however, it’s the Trump administration’s policy moves driving the turbulence.

On one side, there’s the threat of tariffs. These are taxes imposed on imported goods, which raise their cost and aim to protect domestic producers.

Trump has proposed sweeping 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada, though energy is expected to receive a lower 10% tariff. While this reduction acknowledges North America’s integrated energy market, it could still be bearish for U.S. energy stocks if it disrupts trade flows and increases input costs.

“Canada is a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S., as Canadian oil is one of the most efficient sources of supply to generate gasoline, diesel and jet fuel within the U.S. refining system,” explains Rob Thummel, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital. “A portion of the tariff on Canadian oil would likely be passed along to the U.S. consumer via higher gasoline prices,” Thummel says.

On the other hand, a potential bullish catalyst is Trump’s January executive order declaring a “national energy emergency.”

This initiative is designed to boost domestic energy production by expanding exploration, transport and refining capacity on federal lands. It also includes emergency fuel waivers to prevent gasoline shortages, reinforcing his campaign message of “drill, baby, drill.”

“Oil and gas producers are expected to remain disciplined and generate strong free cash flow in 2025, returning a portion to investors,” Thummel notes. “President Trump’s ‘drill, baby, drill’ mantra will only be implemented if commodity prices get too high.”

Given this uncertainty, investors looking to gain exposure to energy stocks may want to avoid the risks associated with individual companies and opt for a broader approach through an energy sector exchange-traded fund (ETF).

There’s a wide range of energy ETFs to consider. Some offer diversified exposure across domestic or global energy companies, while others focus on specific subsectors.

For example, upstream energy ETFs target exploration and production firms, midstream ETFs specialize in pipeline operators, and master limited partnerships (MLPs) and downstream ETFs invest in refining and distribution companies. Here are seven of the best energy ETFs to buy for 2025:

ETF Expense ratio Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLE) 0.08% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) 0.09% iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) 0.41% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) 0.40% Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 0.45% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) 0.85% VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) 0.35%

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

“Energy ETFs offer investors a strategic tool to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential while providing diversified exposure across energy subsectors, making them a great addition for portfolios looking to find some stability amidst geopolitical fluctuations,” says Joseph Spina, vice president at Northeast Private Wealth Management, an independent, New York-based private investment firm.

The dominant energy ETF is XLE, which has more than $33 billion in assets under management (AUM) and is highly liquid with a 0.01% 30-day median bid-ask spread. This ETF tracks the Energy Select Sector Index, which isolates the 22 large-cap energy stocks contained in the broader S&P 500, with Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) as the top holdings. XLE charges a 0.08% expense ratio.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

“The main benefits of owning an energy ETF are not having to guess which company will outperform and reducing concentration risk by owning a broad basket of companies,” says Curtis Congdon, president of XML Financial Group. “Vanguard has a popular offering in VDE that provides low-cost, high-yield, diversified exposure to companies involved in the exploration and production of energy products.”

VDE is more diversified than XLE. The ETF holds 112 domestic energy stocks by tracking the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index, which unlike the Energy Select Sector Index, also contains mid- and small-cap stocks. Vanguard also recently reduced VDE’s expense ratio to 0.09% to better compete with XLE. VDE’s income generation is also above average thanks to a 2.9% 30-day SEC yield.

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

“We prefer energy ETFs that are market-capitalization-weighted versus equal-weighted,” says Adam Grossman, global equity chief investment officer and partner at RiverFront Investment Group. “We prefer this because we believe larger companies will have better access to capital and are more likely to have diversified businesses at the margin. For a global emphasis on large-cap energy, consider IXC.

Unlike XLE and VDE, IXC isn’t limited to U.S. firms like Exxon Mobil or Chevron. The ETF’s top holdings also include three of the most notable international firms: Shell PLC (SHEL), BP PLC (BP) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). It also holds Canadian firms like pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and explorer and producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ). IXC charges a 0.41% expense ratio.

[5 Best S&P 500 Index Funds to Buy Now]

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG)

“By equally weighting, RSPG provides a bias toward the smaller stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector,” says Nick Kalivas, head of factor and core equity ETF strategy at Invesco. “It underweights the largest names in the sector like Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Conoco Phillips (COP), while the quarterly rebalancing to equal weight also provides a value tilt.” Overall, this ETF tilts toward mid-cap companies, but it can be more volatile than the market-cap-weighted ETFs.

“Equal weighting can provide broader exposure to the energy sector and allow investors to better experience broad industry fundamentals,” Kalivas says. “Optimism over deregulation in the energy sector may also increase the profitability of smaller companies, although the price of oil remains a dominant factor.” RSPG charges a 0.4% expense ratio and pays a 2.4% 30-day SEC yield.

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

“MLPs handle the transportation of petrochemicals and natural gas and rely on long-term contracts with corporate clients in the energy industry,” says Kenny Zhu, assistant vice president and income and commodities research analyst at Global X ETFs. “MLPs pay high yields at consistent intervals thanks to their partnership structure, which allows these firms to avoid corporate-level income taxes.”

However, directly owning MLPs requires investors to file a Schedule K-1 form come tax time, which can add complexities and delays. To avoid this, consider buying an MLP ETF like MLPA instead, which does not generate a K-1. This ETF holds 20 MLPs represented by the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index and currently pays a high 6.4% 30-day SEC yield. MLPA charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)

“TPZ is actively managed to capture the best income opportunities within the energy sector, while utilizing fixed income and covered call strategies to enhance income,” Thummel explains. “Unlike traditional equity-focused energy investments, TPZ’s approach emphasizes a balanced mix of high-quality companies and real assets spanning traditional and renewable energy.”

TPZ was created in December 2024 following the merger of three long-standing closed-end funds. As an ETF, TPZ benefits from the open-ended creation and redemption mechanism, which helps it avoid trading at excessive premiums or discounts to net asset value. The ETF’s current top holdings span a mix of MLPs and incorporated midstream pipeline operators across North America.

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

“Oil services companies are the backbone of expanding oil and gas production activity,” says Brandon Rakszawski, vice president and director of product management at VanEck. “With supportive energy policy out of Washington focused on increased energy output, oil services companies stand to benefit from the potential for ramped-up drilling activity and increased capital spending.”

For exposure to upstream energy companies in this segment, consider OIH. “OIH favors industry leaders like Schlumberger NV (SLB), Halliburton Co. (HAL) and Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) that are not only the largest and most heavily traded companies in the space, but also major players across regions and among both onshore and offshore drilling techniques,” Rakszawski explains.

[READ: How Will Tariffs Affect Your Investments?]

7 Best Energy ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/19/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.