6 Best Green Hydrogen Stocks and ETFs to Buy

The industry for hydrogen made with renewably generated electricity is in its infancy, which could be good for patient buy-and-hold…

The industry for hydrogen made with renewably generated electricity is in its infancy, which could be good for patient buy-and-hold investors willing to wait out some growing pains.

Uncertainty regarding tax treatment for U.S. green hydrogen projects casts a shadow over the industry despite recently finalized rules for a clean hydrogen tax credit. The rules were created under former President Joe Biden, leaving their fate up to President Donald Trump as he sets his national energy priorities.

But Trump’s pro oil-and-gas stance doesn’t necessarily mean doom and gloom for green hydrogen projects, as oil companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. (ticker: XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) have been exploring the technology.

As Trump’s administration prioritizes domestic oil and natural gas production, it may end up favoring so-called blue hydrogen, which makes the fuel from natural gas but couples the production with carbon capture and storage.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Green hydrogen, by comparison, is made with renewably generated electricity used to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen using a device called an electrolyzer. Hydrogen can then be stored and turned into electricity to power automobiles, ships and even aircraft.

Cost is one of the biggest hurdles for green hydrogen. Because it remains much more expensive than hydrogen made from natural gas, green hydrogen isn’t yet competitive at commercial scale.

Low natural gas prices in the U.S. have also made green hydrogen less attractive. Supply chain disruptions and inflation have also made renewable energy developments more expensive, as have elevated interest rates.

Still, green hydrogen is a long-term play, says Hua Cheng, portfolio manager with Mirova.

“At the end of the day, climate change still affects our economy,” he says. “And although policies may be less supportive in the near to medium term, we believe technological advancements will continue, and we still need to protect society and the economy from the effects of climate change through mitigation tools, which creates great investment opportunities in hydrogen.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at six top green hydrogen stocks and exchange-traded funds:

— Air Liquide SA (OTC: AIQUY)

— FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

— Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

— Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

— Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)

— Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO)

Air Liquide SA (OTC: AIQUY)

This company is a major player in gray hydrogen — the traditional way of making hydrogen from natural gas without using carbon capture — so it’s not a pure play green hydrogen company.

But it has been expanding in the green hydrogen space, and its long expertise in the hydrogen business and status as a well-established company, as opposed to a startup, offer investors a comparatively stable entry into green hydrogen.

“Industrial gas companies are established producers and distributors of hydrogen, and Air Liquide is the second-largest supplier of industrial gases in the world, contributing 15% of global hydrogen production,” says Cheng.

Near-term opportunities for Air Liquide come from blue hydrogen in the U.S., while green hydrogen is a bigger and longer-dated opportunity as the company intends to triple sales by 2035 and expand its electrolyzer capacity to 3 gigawatts by 2030, he says.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

Green hydrogen adoption has been moving faster in nations with higher natural gas prices, including China, most of Europe and South Korea.

“Green hydrogen has largely become a European-driven story, with growing interest in markets like Japan,” says Christoph Frei, head of energy at Emerald Technology Ventures. “In contrast, the U.S. remains more focused on blue hydrogen, aligning with its existing energy infrastructure and policy landscape.”

FuelCell Energy has been a key player in the green hydrogen expansion in South Korea, with its technology producing sustainable electricity across the nation.

Fuel cells essentially perform the reverse operation of electrolyzers to convert hydrogen into electricity. As a manufacturer of fuel cell energy platforms, FuelCell is right in the middle of the green hydrogen trend.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE)

Among green hydrogen stocks, Bloom is one of the blue chips. The company makes both fuel cells and electrolyzers, so it’s involved in the twin pillars of the green hydrogen space.

Bloom’s fuel cell systems can run on hydrogen, biogas and natural gas, giving the company a larger market until green hydrogen becomes more widely adopted. The company’s technology can be used by utilities and the transportation industry, giving it an edge in two sectors that are facing pressure to decarbonize.

Data centers form part of Bloom’s customer base, and this could prove increasingly important as these centers require increasing amounts of power for energy-hungry artificial intelligence applications.

[7 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now]

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

This company is another blue chip in the green hydrogen world. It makes hydrogen fuel cells for fuel cell electric vehicles, positioning it well if green hydrogen eventually becomes a serious competitor to battery-powered electric vehicles.

That’s a possibility because hydrogen-powered vehicles can cover longer distances than automobiles powered by lithium-based batteries, an advantage given that range anxiety has been a hurdle to EV adoption.

Plug power has deployed roughly 70,000 fuel cell systems and more than 250 fueling stations, which the company says is more than anyone else in the world. It is developing green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by the end of 2028.

Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR)

There aren’t that many publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen companies, and the ones that exist are relatively new, which makes the diversification offered by green hydrogen ETFs attractive.

These funds package multiple stocks under a single ticker symbol, allowing investors a way to hedge against company-specific risks, especially in a niche market like green hydrogen, which is populated by small companies.

The Global X Hydrogen ETF is diversified by jurisdiction and industry, with the fund’s literature noting that the shift to renewable energy isn’t just happening in a single sector or region. Most of its holdings are in the industrials sector, but it also has holdings in the consumer discretionary, materials, communication services and utilities sectors.

The fund includes companies involved in hydrogen production, integrating hydrogen into energy systems and making fuel cells, electrolyzers and other technologies related to using hydrogen as an energy source.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.5%, or $50 per year for every $10,000 invested.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO)

This fund tracks the BlueStar Global Hydrogen & Next Gen Fuel Cell Index, which includes a group of globally listed companies that generate at least half of their revenue from hydrogen-based energy sources, fuel cell technologies and industrial gases.

Defiance says its fund “provides diversified access to this disruptive and innovative space, which has the potential to transform energy production and use toward a more sustainable, decarbonized, greener future.”

This ETF has an expense ratio of 0.3%.

More from U.S. News

8 Best Green Stocks and ETFs to Buy for 2025

4 Best Copper ETFs to Buy

7 Best Water Stocks and ETFs to Buy

6 Best Green Hydrogen Stocks and ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com