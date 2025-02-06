6 Best Elon Musk Investments to Buy

Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, warming to his burgeoning political brand, is starting a new role in the…

Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, warming to his burgeoning political brand, is starting a new role in the Trump administration as the director of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the president’s budget-cutting task force. That high-visibility post will mean even more eyes will be locked on Musk-related stocks in 2025.

As a temporary (not formal) government official, any conflict-of-interest issues with Musk and his own companies aren’t as stringent as the due diligence facing cabinet nominees. Musk, however, has stated he advocates openness during his stint in Washington, D.C. A Nov. 13, 2024, X post by Musk stated, “All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency.”

Whether conflicts or issues with Musk and his companies will cause problems for investors is too early to tell. But publicly traded stocks closely tied to Musk are fair game for prospective shareholders either way.

Which Elon Musk-linked investments are most promising as he takes command of DOGE in early 2025? Here’s a Musk-inspired investment lineup with details on what’s happening with each of them now:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

While TSLA shares are up 101.2% over the past year as of Feb. 3, growth slowed in January and the share price has slipped 6.5% in the past month. Tesla’s latest earnings release on Jan. 29 showed that revenues fell 8% from the prior-year quarter.

The slide is perplexing, as Tesla continues to roll out good news, like its recent rollout of the Model Y in the U.S. and Europe and pricing discounts and leases available for the Cybertruck. Pricing on the Model Y is $59,995 with the $8,000 self-driving feature included in the cost, making it more accessible to buyers.

Overall, analysts don’t seem too shaken over TSLA’s slump. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas recently hiked his one-year target price on the stock from $400 to $430. Pesky vehicle delivery delays rubbed some of the luster off of the quarterly numbers, but overall, while TSLA shares are taking a breather, odds are they’ll be running hot through the rest of 2025.

“Tesla is obviously leading in the EV revolution, but there’s so much more going on with TSLA,” says Nick Scibilia, CEO and co-founder of Orbit, a social investing platform. “The advancements they’re making in AI and autonomous driving are incredible. Analysts are projecting a $1 trillion opportunity in this space, which puts Tesla in a strong position for long-term growth.”

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

While Musk no longer has financial ties to PayPal, in 2000, his startup X.com merged with Peter Thiel’s online payment company, Confinity, which created the online payment system. When eBay Inc. (EBAY) acquired PayPal in 2002, Musk received between $165 million and $180 million for his stake in the company.

PayPal shares are up 4.9% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500, but investors have to wonder why company shares have slid below the $100 level, with PYPL closing at $89.54 per share on Feb. 3. The company seems to be in good financial shape, especially with its burgeoning digital transactions processor Braintree, which counts Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), DoorDash Inc. (DASH), Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) and Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) as customers. Piper Sandler recently reaffirmed its “hold” rating on the stock with a $93 target price.

A recent management shakeup should help PayPal boost profit margins and squeeze more juice from company products like Braintree and its Fastlane checkout tool. New quarterly numbers out Feb. 4 showed that PayPal had better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, with guidance that also exceeded expectations. Though total and unbranded payment volumes fell short in Q4, and PYPL shares were down 9% on the morning of Feb. 4, analysts generally like what they see from PayPal’s Fastlane and buy-now-pay-later initiatives, and the business as a whole.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Musk is partnering with Nvidia on the artificial intelligence front, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently lauding Musk’s ability to “work on exactly the right things” in key AI areas like cognitive development and autonomous vehicles.

Musk made news in December when his artificial intelligence company xAI raised $6 billion in a Series C funding round backed by Nvidia, putting the company’s valuation at more than $40 billion. Colossus, an AI supercomputer that xAI is building in Memphis, Tennessee, uses 100,000 Nvidia Hopper AI chips, and xAI plans to double the size of Colossus to 200,000 Hopper GPUs by using Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

The recent launch of the China-based open-source DeepSeek AI model has popped a dent in Nvidia’s share growth, with DeepSeek already being heavily downloaded by users in China and the U.S. The move triggered a sell-off in NVDA shares in late January, and the stock is down 19.3% over the past month as of Feb. 3. But investors who believe Nvidia’s AI chip prowess will be critical to U.S. growth over the next decade may see this as a buying opportunity.

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

A Musk investment of sorts, this thermal management solutions company based in Racine, Wisconsin, began supplying battery chilling units for Tesla’s Model S for the luxury car’s launch in 2012.

From the recent market volatility, the stock is down 16.8% year to date, but it still has a one-year return of 36.8%. The company just announced a major expansion with a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, which will open by midyear. The plant will produce data center cooling models for stationary power generation equipment, which will help MOD leverage the rising demand for data center cooling solutions. Modine already has similar facilities up and running in Calgary, Canada, and Bradford, England.

An analyst consensus from FactSet estimates MOD shares will rise to $148 per share from a closing price of $96.56 on Feb. 3.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Just as Musk’s favorites benefit from his successes, so, too, do his rivals benefit from his shortcomings. Meta has recently gotten a boost, in part, from an inverse relationship with the Musk-controlled X, formerly known as Twitter, the fifth-largest social media platform in the world. X is privately held, so its shares are unavailable to the public. Yet its impact on the social media sector is substantial, so it’s worth a closer look at a publicly traded social media stock like META, which has sought to capitalize on several X missteps in the past year.

“X’s challenges under Musk’s leadership have opened opportunities for competitors to capture disaffected users and advertisers in the wake of Musk’s takeover,” says Michael Ashley Schulman, partner and chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors in El Segundo, California.

Schulman notes that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, maintains a dominant position in the social media sector and has experienced growth in advertising revenue and user engagement since Musk took the helm at X. “Other platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon have also seen user growth, but neither company is public, and Mastodon occasionally suffers from overzealous moderation of posts,” he says.

Meta is taking that challenge head-on, promising to invest $60 billion in AI in 2025 with founder Mark Zuckerberg noting Meta AI expects to engage one billion people this year. “This will be a defining year for AI,” Zuckerberg wrote in a recent Facebook post. “In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state-of-the-art model, and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ data center that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan.”

META shares popped 6% on the news, and they are up 19.1% year to date, crushing the performance of the S&P 500 so far.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is doing well in early 2025, up 6.4% year to date, as tracked by the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX). Per-coin Bitcoin pricing stood around $99,000 on Feb. 4, after pulling back from the $100,000 mark. Bitcoin moved moderately after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently removed a roadblock that previously stopped banks from offering custodial services for digital assets like cryptocurrencies.

In 2025, Bitcoin growth is largely attributed to massive inflows into crypto exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, and the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in particular. President Trump’s clear backing of cryptocurrencies is equally crucial to crypto investors, with a nod toward passing Bitcoin-friendly legislation over the next four years.

On Jan. 23, Trump signed an executive order titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” which included a provision noting the administration’s support for U.S. leadership on blockchain and digital assets while calling for regulatory “clarity” on cryptocurrencies.

It’s no secret that Musk is also a big supporter of cryptocurrencies, with a particular affection for Dogecoin (DOGE). In an April 2019 tweet, Musk said, “Dogecoin might be my favorite cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” In February 2021, Tesla made a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin while announcing the EV giant would accept BTC as payment from its customers. The announcement sent the price of Bitcoin up more than 15%. The company has flipped its position on accepting BTC several times since, but sector trends are flashing green.

With a new administration in place, Bitcoin could easily grow stronger. “There’s talk of positioning the U.S. as a leader in the crypto space, which includes ideas like building a national Bitcoin reserve and forming a dedicated advisory council,” Scibilia says.

