6 Best Battery Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

The demand for electric vehicles can support sales for EV battery makers and present long-term opportunities for investors, despite uncertainty surrounding the current administration’s policies regarding EVs. In early February, the Trump administration froze a federal program to expand the electric vehicle charging station network in the U.S., for example.

Regardless, you’ll have to do some digging to find the best battery stocks. While some battery stocks have performed well, the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (ticker: LIT) has been fairly flat over the past year and is up only 3.8% in 2025 as of Feb. 14. However, that’s in line with the S&P 500’s 4% return.

The LIT exchange-traded fund is important for battery stock enthusiasts because it invests in the full lithium cycle. Lithium is an essential resource for electric vehicles, which so far are mostly powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Although the ETF hasn’t moved much this year, investors who look for specialized stocks may be able to capitalize on long-term trends. According to the International Energy Agency, battery demand for electric vehicles is still projected to jump tenfold in 10 years.

Investors may want to keep tabs on battery stocks that can benefit from the persistent tailwinds of EV demand. These battery stocks have the potential to generate returns as market opportunities present themselves, according to some analysts:

Battery Stock Implied Upside/Downside* Honeywell International Inc. (HON) +18.6% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) -4.3% Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) +20.7% Rio Tinto Group (RIO) +29.5% Enovix Corp. (ENVX) +84.3% EnerSys (ENS) +18.3%

*Based on Feb. 14 closing price and Wall Street analysts’ consensus 12-month target price on TipRanks.com.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell specializes in aviation, automation, performance materials and technology. The firm offers a wide range of renewable and energy storage solutions. Its cost-effective Battery Energy Storage System makes it easier for companies to handle all stages of battery usage and recycling. The technology helps businesses reduce utility bills and increase uptime and reliability.

Battery storage was one of the components that helped Honeywell report 5% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2024. Sales reached $38.5 billion, while reported earnings per share came in at $8.71 for the year.

Honeywell has regularly rewarded investors with stock buybacks and dividend distributions. The firm offers a generous 2.2% forward dividend yield. Honeywell has also increased its dividend 15 times since 2010. The annual dividend is currently $4.52 per share, marking a 4.6% increase compared with last year’s payout.

Honeywell shares are down by 10.2% year to date as of Feb. 14, but HON has returned 15% over the past five years and has more than doubled over the past decade.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla has established itself as the leading EV maker despite losing some ground in Europe and China. The corporation has made electric vehicles mainstream and has outperformed the S&P 500 for many years. Although shares are down 11.9% year to date, the stock has surged by more than 520% over the past five years. While the stock is expensive, it’s well positioned to capitalize on any positive developments in the battery industry and renewable energy as a whole.

The company has been branching out beyond automobiles, and Powerwall is a notable project for battery investors to keep on their radar. Powerwall is a compact home battery that stores energy from the sun, allowing people to maintain power during outages. This product also makes it easier for consumers to go off-grid. You can store energy with Powerwall and use it whenever you desire. If you have excess energy, you can even sell your reserves to the grid and make extra cash.

Powerwall is one of the components that helped Tesla generate $25.7 billion in fourth-quarter revenue. Auto sales still make up the majority of total revenue, but it’s worth pointing out that energy generation and storage revenue more than doubled year over year to reach $3.1 billion.

Further diversification beyond auto sales can help Tesla hold onto its lofty valuation and accumulate long-term returns for patient TSLA investors. Its Optimus robots, for example, could replace human labor in many industries and generate more revenue for Tesla. It’s a speculative part of the company, just like plans to deploy Teslas as an autonomous taxi fleet. However, CEO Elon Musk sees a future where Optimus can make more than $10 trillion in revenue.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that offers solar generation, storage and energy management solutions. Its IQ EV Charger helps homeowners minimize their energy costs through its integration with Enphase’s solar and battery systems. The product has been available in the U.S. and Canada, and the company also recently expanded its operations in Europe. The company’s February 2025 investor presentation showed that the U.S. EV market is growing at a 34% compound annual rate, indicating plenty of potential for investors.

Enphase has several battery products and other solutions that have helped the stock outperform the S&P 500 from 2020 to 2022. The stock is down by roughly 80% from its all-time high and remains down by 6.9% year to date. However, Enphase’s recent quarter suggests an upswing is on the way. The firm reported 26.5% year-over-year revenue growth and almost tripled its net income in the fourth quarter.

Enphase should attract more customers as electric vehicles become more popular. High energy costs can also prompt people to tap into their own energy sources to save on their utility bills.

These catalysts can help ENPH stock get back on track and deliver long-term gains for investors.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto is a British-Australian miner that digs out lithium, which is critical for EV batteries. However, the company offers more diversification since it also has mines for iron ore, copper, aluminum and a range of other minerals and materials. The company continues to grow, with margins exceeding 20% in the most recent quarter.

The company recently made news by acquiring Arcadium Lithium for $6.7 billion, further expanding its market share. Rio Tinto operates in 35 countries and hires 57,000 employees. The company has more than 150 years in business.

Rio Tinto aims to accelerate the decarbonization of its assets. The company is one of the leaders in the switch to renewable power and aims to run electric mobile fleets. Last year, Rio Tinto and BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) collaborated on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara in western Australia to advance this objective.

Enovix Corp. (ENVX)

Enovix is a speculative lithium-ion battery manufacturer with a lofty valuation. Investors continue to monitor the company due to its impressive revenue growth rates, which can make the stock price more manageable in the future. The stock commands a $2 billion market cap with $4.3 million in revenue in Q3 2024. However, that revenue figure is up by more than 2,000% year over year.

Investors can’t expect that growth rate to continue forever, but if the company can maintain triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth for a few years, it can justify the valuation. This part of the thesis highlights the speculative nature of a company that continues to burn through cash.

Enovix recently opened a facility in Malaysia and began shipping battery cells to customers. The expanded footprint can help the company serve more customers, boost revenue and cut costs.

EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys is one of the few battery producers that is up year to date and also over the past five years. The stock has registered a 7.5% year-to-date gain with a 1% dividend yield. EnerSys has a good history of raising its dividend, including a 6.7% hike last year, bringing the annual dividend from 90 cents per share to 96 cents per share.

The company is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and that includes the production of EV batteries. The electric vehicle boom is part of the reason why EnerSys delivered a 5% year-over-year increase in sales in Q3 FY25, to $906 million. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share jumped by 22% year over year. EnerSys also notched a 12.7% net profit margin.

EnerSys is working on several initiatives that can boost its market share in the battery industry. For instance, the company’s Wi-iQ recently became the new standard for all applicable Motive Power products sold in North America. This battery monitoring device delivers real-time analytics to optimize energy use, reduce costs and extend asset life.

Update 02/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.