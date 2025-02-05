5N Plus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — 5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The specialty metal and chemical products maker posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.7 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $289.3 million.

