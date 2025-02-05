5 Rising Stocks in 2025

In 2023 and 2024, investors could’ve gotten along quite nicely if they’d just overweighted the tech sector. That hasn’t been…

In 2023 and 2024, investors could’ve gotten along quite nicely if they’d just overweighted the tech sector. That hasn’t been the case in the early innings of 2025, with information technology clocking in as the single worst-performing of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors.

Through Feb. 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 4.3% thus far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 2.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index has added 1.8%. This dynamic is forcing investors to reevaluate their asset allocation and consider the counterintuitive possibility of relocating some capital away from tech. On top of this, the interest rate environment and the inflation outlook have been slow to budge. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond sits above 4.5%, and inflation continues to run well north of the Fed’s 2% target rate.

On top of that, there’s a new-look Congress and a new administration in the White House that seems intent on levying new tariffs on imported goods from all over the world.

In short, there is widespread uncertainty about the short- and mid-term direction of stocks, and no consensus on how to approach this market right now. The markets are slowly trending higher, but the volatility and daily swings are disconcerting. So what’s a retail investor to do?

One viable strategy is to find things that are working and take advantage of them. After all, some stocks have emerged from the confusion as clear winners. These rising stocks are not following the market or treading water — they’re pushing higher despite current conditions. In other words, investors should identify trending stocks with good momentum and buy them today while they still have room to grow.

If you do your homework, you’ll find plenty of attractive, high-quality, fast-rising stocks that will complement your portfolio. This list of five rising stocks in 2025 is a great place to begin your research:

Stock Year-to date gain* Palantir Technologies Inc. (ticker: PLTR) 55.2% F5 Inc. (FFIV) 23.5% Tapestry Inc. (TPR) 30.3% Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 40.3% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) 27.0%

*Return data through Feb. 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

PLTR may be the hottest stock in the S&P 500 right now. The stock is up about 300% over the last six months and has appreciated 55.2% in 2025 alone.

Palantir is a $265 billion software company that designs surveillance and security platforms that are critical to the defense and counterterrorism efforts of the U.S., the UK and their NATO allies. The company’s premiere product is called Palantir Gotham. This comprehensive, state-of-the-art system uses artificial intelligence and traditional computing to identify potentially threatening patterns that might be hidden in massive governmental datasets. It also helps intelligence services manage and coordinate human assets, confidential informants, analysts and senior management personnel.

Its Palantir Foundry platform perfectly complements Palantir Gotham. Palantir Foundry is an advanced data storage and retrieval software package that creates a single, secure central operations center for efficient use of data. Revenue has been growing at a healthy clip, and analysts expect top-line growth of 32% in 2025 and 26% in 2026.

F5 Inc. (FFIV)

Seattle-based F5 is not your typical cybersecurity firm. This company does much more than provide antivirus software and scan for malware. FFIV is an $18 billion application security company focusing on the emerging and fast-growing cloud computing industry. Its clients are primarily in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The software and platforms FFIV deploys allow customers to securely and confidently operate advanced applications in the public cloud. The company offers a full security suite, networking platforms and application management systems. It has in-house software engineers who provide dedicated maintenance, consulting, training and customer service.

High-profile partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure boosted the stock and are still a source of momentum. In late January the stock exploded to the upside following a beat-and-raise quarter, and shares are now up 23.5% year to date.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Consumer confidence in the U.S. and other developed nations is strong and it’s especially high among highly skilled, high-income workers. All this is good news for the luxury apparel and accessories market. TPR is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this fortunate situation.

TPR owns world-famous, high-end brands like Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. It sells handbags, belts, wristlets, clutches, cosmetic cases, key rings, travel accessories and much more. It primarily markets to women with high disposable incomes, but the company is aggressively expanding into men’s accessories, specifically messenger bags, wallets, portfolios and stylish briefcases.

The stock has been red hot of recent: Over the last 12 months TPR stock has more than doubled, and shares are already up 30.3% year to date.

The company has a market cap of $18 billion and is currently paying a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

Until recently investors didn’t think of electric utilities as exciting or high-flying investments. But that was before cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and cloud computing began to put incredible demands on our power grid. Regulated utilities are still considered slow-growing, income-producing stocks, but that hasn’t stopped stocks like CEG from advancing rapidly on the heels of higher and higher expected demand.

CEG produces and distributes electricity in New York, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the U.S. The company also has significant natural gas, hydroelectric, nuclear, wind and solar operations as well.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up an outrageous 145.9%, and shares currently show few signs of slowing down, boasting year-to-date gains of 40.3% through Feb. 12.

Constellation Energy has a valuation of around $100 billion and pays a very marginal dividend at the moment that works out to a 0.5% yield.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

For the six months ending Feb. 12, CRWD is up more than 80%, with shares up 27% this year alone, making it one of the hottest stocks right now at its size.

CRWD is a $107 billion global leader in cybersecurity. Its cloud-delivered security information and event management (SIEM) platform is considered best-in-class in the advanced computing cybersecurity industry. The company’s clients appreciate that the system works seamlessly with almost any application or communications network. The platform can detect threats, respond to breaches and report incidents in real time.

The company’s subscription-based business model and high customer loyalty allow for strong recurring revenue. Analysts expect robust revenue growth in 2025 and 2026, with Wall Street calling for 28.6% growth this year and 21.4% growth next year.

