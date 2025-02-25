25 Best Jobs That Pay $80K or More

These careers have great earning potential. In the fourth quarter of 2024, full-time workers earned a median income equal to…

These careers have great earning potential.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, full-time workers earned a median income equal to $1,192 a week, or $61,984 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That may not sound bad, but you could do better. In fact, many of the best occupations in the country earn median incomes of $80,000 a year or more.

These jobs span a variety of industries, but health care, technology and business are heavily represented. All of the jobs on this list are from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, filtered by those that pay at least $80,000 a year. Data is from the BLS.

25. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,640

Industry: Technology

Operations research analysts are high-level problem solvers who use their expertise in data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to help organizations investigate complex issues, including supply chain optimization, scheduling and inventory management.

The BLS projects 23% employment growth for operations research analysts between 2023 and 2033, making it one of the fastest-growing professions.

24. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $87,530

Industry: Health care

Dental hygienists work closely with dentists to maintain or improve a patient’s oral health. While they don’t diagnose or treat dental problems, dental hygienists can perform tasks like removing tartar, stains and plaque from teeth or applying sealants to help protect them. Given the high median salary, pursuing a new career as a dental hygienist could be worth the investment.

23. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $99,510

Industry: Engineering

Mechanical engineer ranks No. 2 among the Best Engineering Jobs. Mechanical engineers utilize principles of physics, mathematics, material science, thermodynamics and structural analysis in their work. They design, develop and build all kinds of mechanical devices, including electric generators, steam and gas turbines, elevators, escalators and internal combustion engines.

22. Human Resources Manager

Median salary: $136,350

Industry: Business

Human resources managers oversee an organization’s workforce by recruiting top talent, managing employee relations and designing policies that drive performance. Some of their responsibilities include coordinating training programs, administering benefits and ensuring compliance with employment laws.

Most human resources managers have at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as communications and have worked in the industry for a few years.

21. Lawyer

Median salary: $145,760

Industry: Social services

Lawyer ranks No. 3 among the Best Social Services Jobs. Lawyers advise clients on legal matters and can specialize in areas including criminal, civil, corporate or family law.

While lawyers can earn over six figures a year, it takes hard work and patience to enter this profession. In the United States, you must finish three to four years of law school after completing a bachelor’s degree and pass a multiday bar exam for the state in which you want to practice.

20. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $96,370

Industry: Health care

Occupational therapist ranks No. 8 among the Best Health Care Jobs. Occupational therapists work closely with patients who need help relearning how to perform daily tasks like eating food with a fork, using a smartphone or paying bills.

19. Physical Therapist

Median salary: $99,710

Industry: Health care

Physical therapists help patients improve movement and combat pain from injuries or other ailments. PTs may give patients a recovery plan and work closely with them to boost their mobility. Most physical therapists have a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

18. Computer Network Architect

Median salary: $129,840

Industry: Technology

Computer network architects design, implement and maintain an organization’s data communication systems. They plan robust network infrastructures — from LANs to WANs — and implement strategies to protect the organization against cyber threats such as hacking and malware.

17. Industrial Engineer

Median salary: $99,380

Industry: Engineering

Industrial engineers use engineering, statistical and management principles to optimize an organization’s processes and systems by analyzing their workflows, identifying bottlenecks and streamlining processes. Most industrial engineers have a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or a related field, such as electrical or mechanical engineering.

16. Management Analyst

Median salary: $99,410

Industry: Business

Management analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs.

Businesses rely on these professionals, also known as management consultants, to make recommendations that will create efficiencies and improve the bottom line. To do that, management analysts may collect data, analyze it, and provide formal recommendations in a report or presentation to executives.

15. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $212,650

Industry: Health care

By obtaining a master’s degree and a year of critical care experience, registered nurses may be able to become nurse anesthetists. These specialists administer general or regional anesthesia, which allows medical procedures to be completed with little or no patient discomfort. Nurse anesthetists are highly compensated for their expertise, and this career should see continued growth in the years to come.

14. Pilot

Median salary: $219,140

Industry: Social services

Pilots operate different types of aircraft to transport passengers and cargo. They perform detailed preflight inspections, monitor weather conditions and coordinate with air traffic control during each journey. To work for a major or regional airline, pilots need extensive flight experience. For example, in the U.S., you’ll need at least 1,500 hours of experience to become a commercial pilot.

13. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $99,580

Industry: Business

Financial advisors help people manage their wealth by providing guidance on investments, retirement planning and risk management. They’ll work with you to analyze market trends, evaluate your personal financial goals and create strategies suited to your needs.

12. Veterinarian

Median salary: $119,100

Industry: Health care

Veterinarians provide life-maintaining and life-saving care for creatures ranging from pets to livestock to exotic animals. Veterinarians are expected to continue to be in high demand in the coming years. The BLS projects 19.1% employment growth between 2023 and 2033.

11. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $157,620

Industry: Sales and marketing

A bachelor’s degree is the standard education requirement for this occupation, which boasts a six-figure median annual salary and is ranked No. 1 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs. Marketing managers may be involved in setting prices and implementing promotional campaigns for companies. They may also be responsible for hiring staff, overseeing a budget and creating a strategic plan to promote a brand, product or service.

10. Actuary

Median salary: $120,000

Industry: Technology

If you’re looking to make more than $80,000 a year, consider becoming an actuary. Actuaries use databases and statistical modeling software to help businesses like insurance companies evaluate risk and calculate the cost of related claims. This profession ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs, and the BLS projects 21.8% employment growth for actuaries between 2023 and 2033.

9. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $89,290

Industry: Health care

Speech-language pathologist ranks third among the Best Health Care Jobs. These professionals, also known as speech therapists, help assess and treat people of all ages who suffer from speech, language, voice and swallowing disorders. The BLS projects 18.4% employment growth for speech-language pathologists between 2023 and 2033.

8. Data Scientist

Median salary: $108,020

Industry: Technology

Data scientist is a relatively new profession that ranks No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs. Data scientists take large sets of data and turn it into information that can be used by government, business and nonprofit leaders. To do their job, data scientists need a good grasp of both statistics and computer technology, and their findings may be used for a variety of purposes, from research to marketing. A bachelor’s degree is the standard education for professionals in this field.

7. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $110,680

Industry: Health care support

Medical and health services manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs and No. 7 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. These professionals keep hospitals and other health care facilities running by overseeing recruitment, creating work schedules for the medical staff, establishing goals for each department and completing other tasks.

This profession not only pays well but is in high demand. The BLS projects 28.5% employment growth for medical and health services managers between 2023 and 2033. And although you don’t need to be certified to enter the field, having at least a bachelor’s degree in health administration can make you a more competitive job candidate.

6. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $120,360

Industry: Technology

Information security analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 6 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Information security analysts safeguard a company’s computer systems against cyber threats and unauthorized access. Some of their daily tasks include staying up to date on security best practices, watching out for system threats and making suggestions for security improvements.

5. Software Developer

Median salary: $132,270

Industry: Technology

Software developers work with clients to design and develop software systems or applications. The job ranks No. 4 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 2 among the Best Technology Jobs. While the median salary for software developers is $132,270, those who work for top tech companies like Meta or Google can often bring in over $200,000 a year.

You don’t always need a four-year degree to become a software developer. But to land a job, you must have strong programming skills and an outstanding portfolio.

4. Financial Manager

Median salary: $156,100

Industry: Business

Financial manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Financial managers oversee and ensure an organization’s financial health by preparing and analyzing financial reports, monitoring cash flow, handling investments, creating financial forecasts and managing expenses. According to the BLS, financial managers generally need at least five years of experience working in a related occupation, such as accountant or financial analyst.

3. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $130,020

Industry: Health care

Physician assistant ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs. PAs are health care professionals who practice medicine in collaboration with a medical team. They can work in various settings, including hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms, as well as in different specialties.

The BLS projects 28.5% employment growth for physician assistants between 2023 and 2033. In that period, an estimated 43,700 jobs should open up.

2. IT Manager

Median salary: $169,510

Industry: Technology

IT managers rank No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. IT managers are in charge of technology-related activities within organizations. Their daily tasks vary depending on the sector and company, but they generally perform system maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting. They may also consult with top executives within the organization on how to use technology to improve business operations and achieve business goals.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $126,260

Industry: Health care

Nurse practitioner ranks No. 1 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking, making it one of the best and high-paying career options to consider if you’re interested in the medical field. Also known as advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners are nurses who’ve earned a graduate degree in advanced practice nursing. Because they’ve undergone more training, they can diagnose illnesses, perform physical exams and prescribe medication.

Update 02/27/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.