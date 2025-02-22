22 Legal Secrets to Help Reduce Your Taxes

Taxes are inevitable, but most people would probably rather not hand over a portion of their hard-earned money to the…

Taxes are inevitable, but most people would probably rather not hand over a portion of their hard-earned money to the government.

Fortunately, there are plenty of legal ways to lower the amount you pay the taxman each year. These include credits, deductions and advanced investment strategies.

Some tax savings are available only to small business owners or the self-employed, while other options are based on your income level.

The tax code can and does change frequently, and this year is no exception. Many provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are set to expire at the end of 2025. If and how the law may be extended or amended remains to be seen, but for now, here’s a look at how to pay less taxes based on current law.

1. Contribute to a Retirement Account

Retirement account contributions are one of the easiest ways to save on taxes, and almost everyone can use this strategy.

“That’s an excellent opportunity to reduce taxable income,” says Craig Ferrantino, president of Craig James Financial Services in Melville, New York.

You can deduct contributions to traditional 401(k)s and IRAs from your taxable income and reduce the amount of federal tax you owe. These funds also grow tax-free until retirement.

There are also Roth IRA accounts, which are funded with after-tax dollars. While you don’t get a tax deduction, money in the account grows tax-free and can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement.

While contributions to workplace 401(k) accounts must be made by the end of the calendar year, tax-deductible contributions can be made to traditional IRAs up until the filing deadline. For the 2024 and 2025 tax years, IRA contributions are capped at $7,000 annually for workers younger than age 50 and $8,000 for those age 50 and older.

2. Open a Health Savings Account

If you have an eligible high-deductible medical plan, contributing to a health savings account is another way to lower taxable income.

Contributions to these accounts offer an immediate tax deduction, grow tax-deferred and allow for tax-free withdrawals for qualified medical expenses. Any balance left at the end of the year rolls over indefinitely, similar to assets in a retirement account.

“That’s money that never gets taxed if you spend it on medical (expenses),” says Tatiana Tsoir, a certified public accountant and business and finance coach.

For tax year 2024, tax-deductible contributions of up to $8,300 can be made by those with an eligible family health insurance plan or $4,150 for those with individual coverage. The limits rise to $8,550 and $4,300, respectively, for the 2025 tax year. Those age 55 or older are entitled to deposit an additional $1,000 into their HSAs. Like IRAs, contributions can be made up until the tax filing deadline.

3. Check for Flexible Spending Accounts at Work

If you don’t have a high-deductible health insurance plan, you can still pay for medical expenses with tax-free dollars if your employer offers flexible spending accounts.

FSAs are funded with payroll deductions, which can be used to pay for expenses ranging from insurance co-pays to dental cleanings to over-the-counter medication.

Many employers offer FSAs for both health and dependent care. In both cases, there are limits to how much you can deposit, and money may be forfeited if not used by the end of the calendar year.

4. Use Your Side Hustle to Claim Business Deductions

Self-employed individuals (full time or part time) are eligible for scores of tax deductions, and Tsoir encourages people to start side gigs so they can take advantage of them. That means your freelance projects or time spent as a ride-share driver could land you considerable tax savings.

[READ: A Guide to Tax Deductions for the Self-Employed]

Some of the business deductions available include business-related vehicle mileage, shipping, advertising, website fees, percentage of home internet charges used for business, professional publication subscriptions, dues, memberships, travel, office supplies and any expenses incurred to run your business.

If you pay for your own health, dental or long-term care insurance, the premiums may also be deductible.

“You can save a ton of money if you do it right,” Tsoir says. However, IRS rules can be complex, so for advanced tax savings strategies, it’s best to work with an accountant.

[These 3 People Turned Their Side Gigs Into $100K+ Incomes]

5. Claim a Home Office Deduction

If you work for yourself or have a side business, don’t be afraid to take the home office deduction.

“The only caveat is that you are supposed to use that room exclusively for business,” says Donald N. Hoffman, a CPA and the partner-in-charge of the Maryland office for Eisner Advisory Group, an accounting and business advisory firm.

For instance, if an extra bedroom is used exclusively as a home office and it constitutes one-fifth of your apartment’s living space, you can deduct one-fifth of rent and utility fees. However, if your office is in a shared space such as the kitchen, it probably doesn’t qualify.

6. Rent Out Your Home for Business Meetings

Thanks to the so-called Augusta Rule, homeowners can rent out space in their homes for 14 days without reporting the income to the IRS. The catch is that the home cannot be the owner’s primary place of business.

For business owners who don’t have home offices, renting rooms in their houses for business meetings can be a way to reduce taxes. They can deduct the cost from their business taxes and then not have to claim the rental fees on their personal tax returns.

Tsoir cautions against thinking you can charge your business an exorbitant amount as a way to avoid taxes. Instead, the price paid by the business needs to be in line with rental rates charged by comparable spaces in your market. Be sure to keep detailed records about when the meeting took place and its purpose.

7. Write Off Business Travel Expenses, Even While on Vacation

Combine a vacation with a business trip, and you could reduce vacation costs by deducting the percentage of expenses spent for business purposes. This could include airfare and part of your hotel bill, proportionate to the time spent on business activities.

But be cautious of mixing business and pleasure. Business owners who get greedy and begin writing off expenses that aren’t legitimate business costs could find themselves in deep trouble with the IRS. “People have to use common sense,” Hoffman says.

Talk to a tax professional about how to make this calculation correctly.

[Red Flags That Could Trigger a Tax Audit]

8. Accelerate Depreciation for Business Purchases

When businesses buy property, such as machinery or office computers, they may be able to write off the purchase through a process called depreciation. This involves deducting a portion of the purchase price each year, depending on the expected lifespan of the item.

As a result, the annual deduction for even a large purchase can be quite small on a year-by-year basis.

For tax year 2024 expenses, business owners can deduct 60% of the cost for certain business purchases. The remaining 40% can be written off as depreciation over several years.

Known as bonus depreciation, this provision is optional and available only for property with a useful lifespan of 20 years or less that has been purchased from an unrelated person. This small business tax benefit is scheduled to be phased out entirely by the end of 2026.

9. Move Some Business Compensation from Wages to Distributions

Business owners of pass-through entities, such as S corporations, may be able to reduce their overall taxes by moving some of their income from wages to owner distributions.

“Owner-operators should look hard at their mix of compensation,” says Anthony Scinto, a CPA and partner at accounting firm MMB + CO in Rochester, New York.

Distributions aren’t subject to payroll taxes, making them preferable to drawing a salary from a business. However, the IRS requires S corporation owners to pay themselves a reasonable salary, so you can’t avoid all payroll taxes by only taking owner distributions.

Doing so could result in hefty tax penalties if the government determines the distributions you took should have been paid as salary.

Talk to an experienced tax professional to determine the appropriate mix of wages and distributions for your business.

10. Deduct Half of Your Self-Employment Taxes

The government assesses a 15.3% Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) tax on all earnings to pay for the Social Security and Medicare programs.

While employers split the cost with their workers, self-employed individuals are responsible for paying the entire amount themselves. To compensate for the extra expense, the government will let you deduct 50% of the amount paid from your gross income, meaning you don’t even need to itemize to claim this tax deduction.

11. Get a Credit for Higher Education

The government offers valuable tax credits to offset the cost of higher education. The American opportunity tax credit can be claimed for the first four years of college and provides a maximum credit of $2,500 per student per year.

Since it’s a credit, that amount is deducted directly from your tax bill. If it exceeds the amount of taxes you owe, up to $1,000 may be refundable to you.

Meanwhile, the lifetime learning credit is great for adults who want to boost their education and career training. This credit is worth up to $2,000 per year and helps pay for college and educational expenses that improve job skills.

And if you’re done with school but still paying for your degree, an educational tax break is also available to you. “Student loan interest is still deductible,” Hoffman says.

However, the days of higher education tax breaks may be numbered. They are apparently on the chopping block as Congressional Republicans consider updates to the tax code.

12. Contribute to a 529 Plan

If you have children or plan to go back to school yourself, open a 529 plan for college savings. While there is no federal tax break for contributions, some states allow residents to deduct contributions on their state income taxes.

What’s more, withdrawals from 529 plans are tax-exempt as long as they are used for qualified education purposes. If your child doesn’t go to school or doesn’t need all the money, it can be assigned to another beneficiary, or you can use up to $10,000 to repay student loans.

Transferring up to $35,000 from these accounts to a retirement fund is also an option.

“The Secure Act 2.0 made it very attractive in that you can convert some of the 529 savings to a Roth account,” Ferrantino says. Penalty-free transfers to a Roth IRA are only allowed when the 529 plan has been in existence for at least 15 years and the money being transferred has been in the account for at least five years.

13. See if You Qualify for an Earned Income Tax Credit

Even if you aren’t required to pay federal income taxes, you could get a refund from the government. The earned income tax credit is a refundable tax credit of up to $7,830 for tax year 2024.

The EITC is calculated using a formula that takes into consideration income and family size. For 2024, the income limits for the credit range from $18,591 for single taxpayers with no children to $66,819 for married couples filing jointly who have three or more children.

14. Itemize State Sales Tax

Taxpayers who itemize their deductions can include their state income or sales tax on their Schedule A form. The state sales tax break is a great option if you live in a state without income taxes.

While taxpayers can easily claim their sales tax deduction using a table provided by the IRS, they should remember to add the sales tax from any major purchase, like a car or boat.

The federal tax deduction for state and local taxes is capped at $10,000 from all sources.

15. Make Charitable Donations

Charitable contributions made with payroll deductions, checks, cash and donations of goods are all deductible, though subject to limits based on your adjusted gross income. And you’ll need to itemize to claim the deduction. Since 2017, tax reforms nearly doubled the standard deduction, and many people choose not to itemize.

“After the (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), donations kind of moved to the background a bit,” Tsoir says.

As an alternative, those with significant funds to donate can set up a donor-advised fund. Contributions to these funds are deductible in the year they are made, but then donations can be sent to charities over the course of many years. It allows taxpayers to bundle several years’ worth of donations into a single year and opens the door to itemizing deductions.

“That is a phenomenal opportunity for people who are charitable in nature,” Hoffman says.

16. Donate Your Required Minimum Distribution

Another way to support charities and lower your tax liability at the same time is to donate required minimum distributions, known as RMDs, from retirement accounts.

At age 73, retirees must begin taking RMDs from traditional retirement accounts such as traditional 401(k) plans and IRAs. This money is considered income and depending on the amount, it could significantly increase a person’s overall tax bill.

Making a qualified charitable distribution is one way to bypass these taxes. Assuming you don’t need the money from an RMD, it can be sent directly to a qualified charity, which removes the distribution from your gross income.

17. Adjust Your Basis for Capital Gains Tax

Investors: When calculating the cost basis after selling a financial asset, make sure to include all of the reinvested dividends. This increases the cost basis and reduces your capital gain when you sell the investment.

If you sell your house, you may also have to pay capital gains tax, particularly if your property’s value has risen significantly.

Single taxpayers can exempt up to $250,000 of their home’s appreciation from capital gains tax, while married couples get a $500,000 exemption. The IRS allows taxpayers to claim the exemption only once every two years.

However, you can reduce how much you owe if you’ve made home renovations or improvements; the cost of the upgrades can be used to adjust the cost basis of your property.

18. Avoid Capital Gains Tax by Donating Stock

Another way to avoid capital gains tax is to use stocks for charitable gifts.

“Donate an appreciated item in your portfolio,” Hoffman says.

Doing so allows you to skip paying capital gains tax on the appreciated value while also supporting the charity of your choice. If you want to keep a stock or fund in your portfolio, you can simply buy more and reset the cost basis for yourself.

Many people use donor-advised funds to donate stocks, but you can make a gift without one. Talk to the charity of your choice to see if they accept securities. If so, they likely have staff who can walk you through the process.

19. Claim Deductions for Military Members

If you’re in the military reserves, like the National Guard, and you travel more than 100 miles from home and need to be away overnight, you can deduct unreimbursed travel expenses such as transportation, meals and lodging.

If you’re an active duty service member, you can deduct any costs associated with moving for a permanent change of station.

20. Make Energy-Efficient Updates

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 extended and expanded federal tax credits for energy efficiency updates made to homes and businesses.

Now through 2032, homeowners can claim up to $3,200 annually in credits for certain improvements such as installing heat pumps, energy-efficient windows and doors, insulation and similar upgrades. A separate credit is offered for the installation of solar panels, wind energy and geothermal systems and battery storage.

21. Write Off Your Gambling Losses

Gamblers who win big will need to pay taxes on their winnings, but there is a way to reduce the amount owed.

“They forget they can write off losses,” Hoffman says.

Keep records and use your losses to offset your gains at tax time.

22. Don’t Forget State and Local Tax Breaks

State and local taxes can add up, so don’t forget to look for ways to reduce your tax burden there as well.

While the 2017 federal tax reform law eliminated miscellaneous deductions, many states still allow them or may have a lower threshold for claiming them.

For instance, in New Jersey, taxpayers can deduct the cost of medical expenses exceeding 2% of their adjusted gross income. On federal tax forms, only medical expenses of more than 7.5% of a person’s AGI are deductible, and they have to be itemized.

Tax savings aren’t limited to income taxes either. In New York City, for example, there is a parking tax for some rented spaces, but residents can effectively waive a portion of the fee by requesting an exemption.

Wherever you live, check with your local and state taxing authorities to see what deductions might be available to you.

22 Legal Secrets to Help Reduce Your Taxes originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/26/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.