20 Careers With the Most Job Security in 2025

Stable jobs for an unpredictable economy

In 2025, the U.S. economy continues to grapple with geopolitical tensions, inflation, elevated interest rates and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

To find the top careers for job security, U.S. News ranked the most stable careers based on the U.S. News Best Jobs ranking and analysis. In selecting these top 20 jobs, we took into consideration the current unemployment rate, future job prospects and the potential for job growth over the next 10 years. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $41,780

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Ophthalmic medical technicians help ophthalmologists diagnose and treat patients with eye conditions. Their duties include conducting diagnostic tests, measuring vision and assisting with minor procedures.

Jobs for ophthalmic medical technicians are expected to grow 14.1% between 2023 and 2033.

19. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $99,580

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Financial advisor ranks No. 2 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals help individuals and businesses manage their money by providing investment, tax and retirement planning advice. Job opportunities for financial advisors are expected to rise by 17.1% over the next decade.

18. Physical Therapist Assistant

Median salary: $64,080

Education required: Associate degree

Physical therapist assistants prescribe plans of care for patients who have experienced physical trauma or damage to their bodies. This often includes manually maneuvering a patient’s body into different stretches, using equipment and machines or assigning physical exercises. The need for physical therapist assistants is expected to grow by 25.4% from 2023 to 2033.

17. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,640

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Operations research analysts help businesses and organizations operate more efficiently and cost-effectively through the use of a variety of advanced mathematical techniques. These include but are not limited to optimization, data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The demand for workers in this field is projected to rise by 23% in the next 10 years.

16. Electrician

Median salary: $61,590

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Electrician ranks No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs. Electricians carry out and oversee the installation of electrical systems in buildings. Although electricians don’t need a college degree, they do require an understanding of wiring and circuit systems, which they can gain via a mandatory apprenticeship program. Demand for electricians is expected to grow by 10.8% between 2023 and 2033.

15. Exercise Trainer

Median salary: $46,480

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Exercise trainers help people improve their physical fitness through structured training programs. Their responsibilities can range from guiding beginners through workout routines to helping professional athletes maximize their performance. The BLS projects that the demand for exercise trainers will grow by 13.6% in the next decade.

14. Software Developer

Median salary: $132,270

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Software developer ranks No. 2 among the Best Technology Jobs. These professionals use their creative and technical skills to create computer apps and programs.

Their responsibilities typically include writing and editing code, checking for bugs in software, and communicating with other developers, managers and clients. Opportunities for this career path are projected to grow by 17.9% from 2023 to 2033.

13. Medical Equipment Repairer

Median salary: $60,670

Education required: Associate degree

Medical equipment repairers rank No. 1 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs. Their main job is to maintain and fix essential medical devices, such as X-ray machines, ventilators and MRI scanners. Although medical equipment repairers typically work during the day, they’re sometimes expected to be on call during evenings and weekends. The BLS projects jobs for medical equipment repairers will grow 18.4% in the next decade.

12. Logistician

Median salary: $79,400

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Logisticians coordinate and analyze an organization’s supply chain to make sure that goods and materials move efficiently from suppliers to consumers. They also oversee purchasing, transportation, inventory management and warehousing to minimize costs and streamline operations. The demand for logisticians is expected to grow by 19.3% over the next decade.

11. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $120,360

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Information security analysts serve as guards for an organization’s computer systems, protecting them from data breaches and cyberattacks. They install and maintain data encryption software, develop security standards, investigate data breaches and more. Demand for information security analysts is expected to grow by 32.7% in the next decade.

10. Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Analyst

Median salary: $53,710

Education required: Master’s degree

Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor ranks No.1 among the Best Social Services Jobs. These counselors play a pivotal role in helping people struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol, eating disorders, or behavioral problems. They provide treatment to these individuals in a professional yet supportive environment.

Demand for these positions is expected to increase by 18.8% in the next decade, according to the BLS.

9. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $61,770

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Wind turbine technicians install, maintain and repair wind turbines, which are essential for renewable energy production. As the push for clean energy increases, the demand for wind turbine technicians is expected to grow by 60.1%, making it one of the fastest growing jobs.

8. Data Scientist

Median salary: $108,020

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Data scientists use their extensive statistics, quantitative reasoning and programming skills to gather data. They are then responsible for contextualizing the data and explaining its broader implications. The demand for data scientists is expected to grow by 36% from 2023 to 2033.

7. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $110,680

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Medical and health services managers rank No. 1 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

These professionals keep a variety of health care facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes and group practices, running smoothly behind the scenes. They are typically detail-oriented planners, directors and coordinators with impressive analytic and organizational skills. Job opportunities for medical and health services managers are slated to increase by 28.5% in the next 10 years.

6. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $48,800

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Solar photovoltaic installers set up and maintain solar panel systems for residential and commercial properties. They primarily work outdoors and need to be comfortable with heights and various weather conditions. The job market for solar installers is projected to grow by 48% over the next 10 years.

5. Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $89,290

Education required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologists help people with speech, language or swallowing difficulties improve their conditions through evaluation and treatment. Many of these patients are children and babies, but they also include adults recovering from medical events, such as strokes. The need for speech-language pathologists is projected to grow by 18.4% in the next decade.

4. Veterinary Technologist and Technician

Median salary: $43,740

Education required: Associate degree

Veterinary technologists and technicians oversee the health and well-being of animal patients. This includes but is not limited to lab work, radiology, nursing care and surgery assistance. Job opportunities for veterinary technologists and technicians should increase by 19.3% in the next decade.

3. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $130,020

Education required: Master’s degree

Physician assistants rank No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 3 among both the 100 Best Jobs and the Best STEM Jobs.

These health care professionals examine, diagnose and treat patients dealing with an array of health issues. Their responsibilities include assisting in surgeries, prescribing medication and conducting physical examinations. Job opportunities for physician assistants are expected to increase by 28.5% in the next 10 years.

2. Home Health Aide

Median salary: $33,530

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Home health aides provide support to elderly, disabled and chronically ill individuals in their homes. They help them with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing and meal preparation. With an aging population, the need for home health aides is projected to increase by 20.7% in the next decade.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $126,260

Education required: Master’s degree

Nurse practitioner ranks No.1 among the 100 Best Jobs, the Best STEM Jobs and the Best Health Care Jobs.

These health care professionals are registered nurses with additional qualifications in specific patient populations, such as women’s health or pediatrics. Their education allows them to take on extra work, such as taking patient histories, performing physical exams, ordering labs and analyzing the results, prescribing medicines, and authorizing treatments. In the next decade, the need for nurse practitioners should grow by 46.3%, according to the BLS.

Update 02/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.