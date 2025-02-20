20 Best STEM Careers for 2025

Explore the top STEM-related careers. STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, offers some of the most lucrative…

STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, offers some of the most lucrative and fast-growing career paths. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 10.7 million people in the U.S. had a job in STEM in 2023, and that number is projected to grow 10.4% by 2033. The median salary of people working in STEM-related fields is $101,650, more than double that of those working in non-STEM occupations.

To help you find the best STEM career path, we’ve compiled a list of the best STEM jobs. All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, and employment data comes from the BLS.

20. Psychiatrist

Median salary: $239,200

Expected job growth by 2033: 7.6%

Psychiatrists are medical doctors who diagnose, treat and prevent a variety of mental health disorders. They prescribe medication and provide therapy to patients struggling with conditions like depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

To become a psychiatrist, you must complete medical school and earn a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, followed by a dedicated psychiatry residency.

Psychiatrist ranks No. 2 among the Best-Paying Jobs and No. 13 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

Learn more about psychiatrists.

19. Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $239,200

Expected job growth by 2033: 4%

Anesthesiologists are specialized physicians who administer anesthesia and monitor patients before, during and after surgery. An anesthesiologist is one of the most high-pressure careers in medicine because any mistake could mean the difference between life and death for a patient.

If you’re interested in this career path, you’ll need to complete medical school, a four-year residency in anesthesiology and board certification. The process can take over 12 years.

Learn more about anesthesiologists.

18. Logistician

Median salary: $79,400

Expected job growth by 2033: 19.3%

Logisticians oversee activities related to purchasing, transportation, inventory and warehousing. They analyze and coordinate an organization’s logistics network and often work in industries such as manufacturing, government and retail.

Some entry-level logistician positions may only require a high school diploma or associate degree. But if you want to advance in your career, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management or a related field.

Learn more about logisticians.

17. Architectural and Engineering Manager Median salary: $165,370

Expected job growth by 2033: 5.5%

Architectural and engineering managers oversee construction and renovation projects as well as other projects in the fields of architecture and engineering. Their duties include determining staff and equipment needs, proposing budgets for projects, leading research and development, and supervising staff.

Architectural and engineering managers typically have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or architecture, along with several years of experience in their field.

Learn more about architectural and engineering managers.

16. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $83,640

Expected job growth by 2033: 23%

Operations research analysts use techniques such as optimization, data mining and mathematical modeling to develop solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. For example, they may work on supply chain optimization, production planning, inventory management and other common business problems.

Entry-level operations research analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree in math or industrial engineering. But some employers may prefer job candidates with a master’s degree.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

15. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $99,510

Expected job growth by 2033: 11%

Mechanical engineers rank No. 2 among the Best Engineering Jobs.

These professionals research, develop and test all kinds of devices and machines, such as electric generators, internal combustion engines, and steam and gas turbines. They can work just about anywhere their mechanical skills can be applied, but many work in the robotics, automotive or aerospace industries.

Most mechanical engineers have a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or mechanical engineering technology.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

14. Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $77,960

Expected job growth by 2033: 13.1%

Respiratory therapists help treat patients with breathing disorders, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or sleep apnea. They generally work in hospitals, clinics and home care settings.

To become a respiratory therapist, you need an associate or bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy and must be licensed in most states.

Respiratory therapist ranks No. 9 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

13. Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $96,370

Expected job growth by 2033: 11.1%

Occupational therapists use therapeutic techniques to help patients regain or develop everyday skills needed for daily life and work. They typically work in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and outpatient clinics.

A master’s degree in occupational therapy and a state license are required to become an occupational therapist.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

12. Computer Network Architect

Median salary: $129,840

Expected job growth by 2033: 13.4%

Computer network architect ranks No. 6 among the Best Technology Jobs.

These IT professionals design, build and maintain data communication networks, including local area networks, wide area networks and cloud-based systems. They typically work with businesses, government agencies and organizations to create secure and scalable network infrastructures.

If you’re interested in becoming a computer network architect, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems or a related field, such as engineering.

Learn more about computer network architects.

11. Industrial Engineer

Median salary: $99,380

Expected job growth by 2033: 12.2%

Industrial engineer ranks No. 1 among the Best Engineering Jobs and No. 19 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These professionals analyze and improve an organization’s systems and processes. Their work typically involves optimizing supply chains, reducing waste in manufacturing and improving logistics.

Most industrial engineers have a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or a related field, and some advance their careers with a master’s degree in engineering management.

Learn more about industrial engineers.

10. Veterinary Technologist and Technician

Median salary: $43,740

Expected job growth by 2033: 19.3%

Veterinary technologist and technician ranks No. 6 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

These professionals help veterinarians diagnose and treat animals by conducting lab tests, taking X-rays, administering medications and preparing animals for surgery.

Most veterinary technologists have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology, while veterinary technicians typically earn an associate degree and become certified in their state.

Learn more about veterinary technologists and technicians.

9. Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $212,650

Expected job growth by 2033: 10.4%

Nurse anesthetist ranks No. 5 among the Best Health Care Jobs and No. 9 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

These professionals specialize in providing anesthesia care to patients undergoing medical procedures. They monitor patient vital signs during procedures and oversee recovery.

Education requirements differ between nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists. Nurse anesthetists are registered nurses with specialized training in anesthesiology, including a doctorate degree (a requirement for all new nurse anesthetists starting in 2025) and at least one year of critical care experience. Anesthesiologists are physicians who complete four years of medical school and a residency.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

8. Veterinarian

Median salary: $119,100

Expected job growth by 2033: 19.1%

Veterinarians perform surgeries, administer vaccinations, prescribe medications and educate pet owners on proper animal care. Most veterinarians work in private clinics or hospitals, but some work in zoos, wildlife conservation or government agencies.

To become a veterinarian, you must earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from an accredited veterinary school, which typically takes four years. After graduation, you must pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination and meet state-specific licensure requirements.

Learn more about veterinarians.

7. Actuary

Median salary: $120,000

Expected job growth by 2033: 21.8%

Actuary ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 10 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Actuaries use mathematics, statistical techniques and financial theory to assess the financial risks of potential events. Most work in the insurance and finance industries, helping companies develop strategies to minimize financial losses and set insurance premiums.

To become a certified actuary, you must have a bachelor’s degree and pass a series of actuarial exams, such as the associate-level and fellow-level certifications offered by the Society of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Learn more about actuaries.

6. Data Scientist

Median salary: $108,020

Expected job growth by 2033: 36%

Data scientist ranks No. 4 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 8 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

Data scientists collect and analyze large data sets to uncover valuable insights. These insights help organizations solve complex problems and make data-driven decisions, whether it’s improving business strategies, optimizing marketing campaigns or developing new products.

Most employers prefer job candidates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering, math, data science, computer science or a related field.

Learn more about data scientists.

5. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $120,360

Expected job growth by 2033: 32.7%

Information security analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 6 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These professionals help protect an organization’s computer systems against data breaches and cyberattacks by maintaining firewalls or data encryption software, developing security standards and identifying risks and vulnerabilities in network systems.

Most information security analysts have at least a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology, engineering or math.

Learn more about information security analysts.

4. Software Developer

Median salary: $132,270

Expected job growth by 2033: 17.9%

Software developers use programming languages, frameworks and tools to develop software that solves problems for users or organizations. They may specialize in areas such as mobile app development, game development or enterprise software solutions.

Although not required, most software engineers have a degree in computer science or a related field and are proficient in programming languages like Java, Python or C++. If you’re interested in becoming a software engineer but don’t want to go through years of schooling, consider joining a boot camp or taking advantage of free online learning platforms like freeCodeCamp.

Learn more about software developers.

3. Physician Assistant

Median salary: $130,020

Expected job growth by 2033: 28.5%

Physician assistant ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Jobs.

These health care professionals practice medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician and are trained to diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, and perform procedures. They can work in various health care settings, including hospitals, clinics and physician offices, and they can specialize in different areas of medicine, including cardiology, dermatology and oncology.

To become a PA, you must have a bachelor’s degree with a science- or health-care-related major, and you’ll want to gain hands-on experience by working in a health-related job. You’ll then need to earn your master’s degree by completing a PA training program.

Learn more about physician assistants.

2. IT Manager

Median salary: $169,510

Expected job growth by 2033: 17.4%

IT manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

IT managers help organizations oversee computer-related tasks and problems. Some of their duties may include planning upgrades of existing software or hardware, running regular checks on network and data security, working with product vendors, and supervising IT staff. They typically have a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as computer science or information technology.

Learn more about IT managers.

1. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $126,260

Expected job growth by 2033: 46.3%

Nurse practitioner ranks No. 1 in both the Best Health Care Jobs and the 100 Best Jobs ranking.

These health care professionals are registered nurses with additional education, which allows them to take patient histories and perform physical exams, order lab tests, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines and authorize treatment plans.

All nurse practitioners must first be registered nurses, so a bachelor’s degree, associate degree or other approved diploma is required. You’ll also need to pass the National Council Licensure Examination. Then you must earn a master’s or doctoral degree from an accredited nursing program, which can take up to four years.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

20 Best STEM Careers for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.