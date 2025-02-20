20 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

No degree? No problem. A college diploma isn’t the only path to a fulfilling career. To find the best career…

No degree? No problem.

A college diploma isn’t the only path to a fulfilling career.

To find the best career options for those without a degree, we filtered jobs that do not require a college degree and ranked them based on the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. Note that some of these careers may require postsecondary education and training.

Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

20. Security Guard

Median salary: $37,070

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 26,700

Security guards protect people, property and assets from potential threats or criminal activities. They work in all kinds of settings, including office buildings, residential complexes, nightclubs, parking lots, retail stores and hospitals.

You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to become a security guard since most employers provide on-the-job training. Depending on where you work, however, you may need to complete CPR training, active shooter training and other requirements.

19. Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $42,470

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 96,300

Delivery truck drivers transport packages and shipments in a certain region and may sometimes communicate with customers and distribution centers as part of their work.

Delivery truck drivers generally need a high school diploma or equivalent, but not always. One month or less of on-the-job training, a driver’s license from the state they work in, and a clean driving record are also required.

18. Exercise Trainer

Median salary: $46,480

Unemployment rate: 1.5%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 47,500

Exercise trainers, or fitness trainers, help people improve their physical fitness through personalized workout routines. They typically work in gyms, fitness centers or one-on-one with clients in their homes.

You don’t need a degree to become an exercise trainer, but depending on your employer, you may need to have some sort of certification.

17. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $59,730

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 16,900

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses perform medical care, including monitoring patient health, providing basic care such as changing bandages, and other duties under the guidance of registered nurses and doctors.

To become one, you must complete an approved educational program and obtain a license. These programs are available in technical schools and community colleges, as well as in some high schools and hospitals.

16. Plumber

Median salary: $61,550

Unemployment rate: 2.5%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 26,300

Plumber ranks No. 5 among the Best Construction Jobs. These tradespeople install, maintain and repair systems involving pipes, fixtures and other plumbing components.

Most plumbers learn on the job through an apprenticeship and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent. To work independently, a plumber must have a license, and in most states, the prerequisite for this license is two to five years of work experience.

15. Medical Assistant

Median salary: $42,000

Unemployment rate: 1.7%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 118,000

Medical assistant ranks No. 5 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. These indispensable members of a medical team keep medical offices, clinics and other health care facilities running smoothly by performing a mix of administrative and clinical tasks. These may include answering phones, filing insurance forms, preparing blood for lab tests and ensuring medical histories are accurately recorded.

While medical assistants typically don’t need to have a four-year degree, many employers prefer job applicants who have completed a postsecondary training program, such as the one-year medical assistant training programs offered at some community colleges and universities.

14. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $48,780

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 16,700

Medical records technicians, also known as coders or coding specialists, manage patient files and access electronic health records. Aspiring medical records technicians can enter the profession with a high school diploma or equivalent, along with experience working in a health care setting. However, some employers may prefer a postsecondary certificate or an associate degree.

13. Construction Worker

Median salary: $45,300

Unemployment rate: 7.2%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 115,400

Construction worker ranks No. 4 among the Best Construction Jobs. The job involves constructing, renovating and repairing buildings, infrastructure and other structures. Many construction laborers start as generalists, and as they gain experience, they may specialize in areas such as roofing, pipefitting or carpentry. You don’t need formal education to become a construction worker, but on-the-job training is a must.

12. Ophthalmic Medical Technician

Median salary: $41,780

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 10,500

Ophthalmic medical technicians are responsible for completing the initial portion of eye exams, which includes taking patients’ history, checking visual acuity and testing confrontational visual field.

You typically don’t need a college degree to get started since most ophthalmic medical technicians are trained on the job.

11. Baker

Median salary: $34,950

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2033: 12,700

Bakers prepare and bake breads, pastries and other baked goods in commercial kitchens, bakeries or restaurants. Most learn their trade through on-the-job training, apprenticeships or vocational programs. Some attend culinary schools, but formal education isn’t always necessary to enter the field.

10. Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $46,700

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 81,800

Maintenance and repair worker ranks No. 3 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs.

As the name suggests, maintenance and repair workers maintain and repair machines, equipment and other components within a building. Many maintenance workers enter the field through on-the-job training or apprenticeships. A high school diploma or equivalent is typically required as well.

9. Pharmacy Technician

Median salary: $40,300

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 33,300

Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists or other health professionals with filling prescriptions. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent to enter the field, although you can also learn on the job or complete a postsecondary education program in pharmacy technology. In most states, pharmacy technicians must complete formal education and training or pass an exam.

8. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $58,670

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2033: 1,600

Hearing aid specialists administer hearing tests, fit hearing aids and assess the quality of hearing instruments. To become one, you typically only need a high school diploma or equivalent since you’ll receive training on the job.

7. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $48,200

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2033: 8,300

Community health worker ranks No. 6 among the Best Social Services Jobs. These professionals advocate for the health needs of a community by communicating with health care providers and social service organizations. They also educate people about the importance of certain health care services.

Most community health workers have at least a high school diploma or equivalent and sometimes a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree in a related subject area. Once hired, community health workers may also complete on-the-job training.

6. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $55,310

Unemployment rate: 1.6%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 26,000

Massage therapist ranks No. 3 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Massage therapists help patients relieve pain and stress and heal injuries by manipulating the joints, muscles and other soft tissues of the body. They can specialize in deep tissue, acupressure, reflexology and other areas.

While massage therapists don’t typically need a college education, many of them usually have undergone a postsecondary education program since most states require certification or a license to work.

5. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $68,370

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 12,900

Flight attendant ranks No. 4 among the Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree. These members of a flight crew are responsible for delivering in-flight services, managing emergencies and providing excellent customer service to passengers.

To become a flight attendant, you typically need a high school diploma or equivalent, although many airlines prefer candidates with a college degree. Once hired, flight attendants must complete an intensive training course through their airline.

4. Electrician

Median salary: $61,590

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 84,300

Electricians install, maintain and repair electrical systems in buildings, including homes, offices and retail stores. You must be licensed to become an electrician in most states, but you can learn the profession in a technical school or an apprenticeship. These programs typically last four or five years and consist of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission.

3. Home Health Aide

Median salary: $33,530

Unemployment rate: 8%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 820,500

Home health aide ranks No. 2 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. Home health aides help people with disabilities, chronic illnesses or cognitive impairments by providing personal care services in clients’ homes. Their duties may include helping clients with daily activities such as bathing, dressing and meal preparation.

You don’t need a formal education to become a home health aide, but you may need to meet training requirements that will vary by state and employer. For example, some states require you to be licensed.

2. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $61,770

Unemployment rate: 17.6%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 6,800

Wind turbine technician ranks No. 2 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs. These technicians install and maintain wind turbines, which are large machines that generate electricity using wind energy. While most training happens on the job, you could get a head start in this career path by completing a wind energy technology program through a community college or technical school.

1. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $48,800

Unemployment rate: 14.7%

Expected new job openings by 2033: 12,000

This job ranks first among the Best Construction Jobs. Solar photovoltaic installers set up and maintain rooftop solar panels or other means of converting sunlight into energy.

As long as you have a high school diploma or equivalent, you can learn the trade on the job, which typically takes a few months to a year. You can also look into certificate programs and technical college courses, which may take a few months to complete.

Update 02/24/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.