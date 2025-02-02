2 construction workers killed in a trench collapse in Maryland

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two construction workers were killed Friday when a trench collapsed as they were working on renovations…

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two construction workers were killed Friday when a trench collapsed as they were working on renovations at a home in Maryland, fire officials said.

The workers were trapped when a retaining wall failed inside the trench late in the morning in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, and a rescue attempt soon began, said Lt. Twana Allen of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Rescuers first had to shore up the trench and remove debris, and the workers’ bodies were recovered in the evening, fire officials said. The victims were not immediately identified.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, Allen said.

