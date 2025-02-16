16 Colleges With the Most NBA Players

College hoops is a launching pad to the NBA. Star basketball players with professional aspirations have several routes to make…

Star basketball players with professional aspirations have several routes to make it to the National Basketball Association. Elite players could previously enter the NBA draft straight out of high school, but that rule changed in 2006, requiring athletes to be at least 19 years old before declaring for the draft. Some have chosen to play overseas and make money during that year, while others have opted for new alternate routes through the NBA’s G-League, the association’s developmental arm. But a popular pathway for many players remains spending at least one year playing at the college level, proving themselves against some of the top players in the U.S. while competing for an NCAA championship. Here are the 16 colleges with the most former players on an NBA roster as of Feb. 24, 2025, according to Spotrac, which tracks player contract data in pro sports.

The Ohio State University

Current NBA players: 7

U.S. News Rank: 41 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 45,728

4-year graduation rate: 71%

Perhaps better known for its dominance on the football field, especially after winning the 2024 college football national championship, The Ohio State University has had its share of success on the hardwood as well. The Buckeyes won their lone national championship in 1960, but have been to 11 Final Fours and finished runner-up in 2007. They’ve won the Big Ten Conference tournament five times, most recently in 2013. Current NBA players who suited up in the scarlet and gray in college include Mike Conley, D’Angelo Russell, Jae’Sean Tate, Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell.

University of Colorado Boulder

Current NBA players: 7

U.S. News Rank: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 32,100

4-year graduation rate: 58%

Basketball Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups is arguably the most well-known University of Colorado Boulder basketball player after his stellar college and NBA career in the 1990s and 2000s. The No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft played 17 seasons, he led the Detroit Pistons to a world championship in 2004 as the series Most Valuable Player. The Buffaloes have continued to produce professional talent in recent years. Current NBA players who played at Colorado include Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick White, Tristan Da Silva, Alec Burks and Cody Williams.

University of Connecticut

Current NBA players: 8

U.S. News Rank: 70 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 19,388

4-year graduation rate: 76%

One of the most dominant college basketball programs over the past three decades, the University of Connecticut has won six national championships — all since 1999, including back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 under head coach Dan Hurley. The Huskies are tied with University of North Carolina for third all time in total national championships. This success has been due largely to a steady stream of professional talent coming to Storrs. Current NBA players who played at UConn include Tristen Newton, Andre Drummond, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan and Cam Spencer.

The University of Texas–Austin

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News Rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 42,444

4-year graduation rate: 73%

The University of Texas has been to three Final Fours, the most recent in 2003, but has yet to appear in a national championship game. The Longhorns have won 25 conference regular season championships, four conference tournament titles and have ranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll 14 times in program history. Current NBA players who played for the Longhorns include Kevin Durant, Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen, P.J. Tucker and Tristan Thompson.

University of Virginia

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News Rank: 24 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 17,618

4-year graduation rate: 92%

The University of Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when it lost to University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2018. But the Cavaliers responded by winning the program’s first and only national championship the very next year. Under former head coach Tony Bennett, who retired ahead of the 2024-2025 season, Virginia has produced a slew of NBA players, including current players De’Andre Hunter, Malcolm Brogdon, Ty Jerome, Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.

Villanova University (PA)

Current NBA players: 9

U.S. News Rank: 58 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 7,065

4-year graduation rate: 90%

With national championships in 2018 and 2016, Villanova University has been one of the most dominant programs of the past decade. The Wildcats have been to seven Final Fours and have won 14 regular season conference championships and eight conference tournament championships. Much of the program’s recent success and current crop of NBA talent came under head coach Jay Wright, who retired in 2022. Current NBA players who played for Wright and Villanova include Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Kyle Lowry, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Current NBA players: 10

U.S. News Rank: 21 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 33,730

4-year graduation rate: 82%

The University of Michigan’s basketball program captured the national spotlight when five star freshmen burst onto the scene and led the Wolverines to the 1992 NCAA championship game. Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson became known as the “Fab Five” and were the first all-freshmen starting five in an NCAA championship game. Four of the five later played in the NBA, including Howard, Michigan’s former head coach. Michigan has won one NCAA championship and has six runner-up finishes, though the NCAA vacated the 1992 and 1993 years due to sanctions. Current NBA players who played at Michigan include Jordan Poole, Duncan Robinson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Caris LeVert and brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner.

Baylor University (TX)

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News Rank: 91 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 15,155

4-year graduation rate: 70%

After years of success under head coach Scott Drew, including five Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight appearances, Baylor reached the Final Four in 2021 and eventually won the program’s first national championship by defeating previously unbeaten Gonzaga University of Washington. Baylor alumni now represent one of the largest contingents in the NBA. Current players who played for Drew and the Bears include Taurean Prince, Davion Mitchell, Jeremy Sochan, Jared Butler and Keyonte George.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News Rank: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 5,163

4-year graduation rate: 78%

The 2020-2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs nearly became the second men’s basketball team in NCAA history to complete an undefeated regular season and win the national championship, but a loss in the national championship game to Baylor ended the run. Over the last 25 years, Gonzaga has become one of the most dominant college basketball programs despite being a smaller school. It’s been ranked No. 1 in the country several times and has been to two Final Fours, producing loads of NBA talent along the way. Current NBA players from Gonzaga include Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Suggs.

University of Arkansas

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News Rank: 189 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 27,472

4-year graduation rate: 55%

The University of Arkansas basketball program gained national prominence during a dominant run from 1985 to 2002 under head coach Nolan Richardson, including the program’s first and only national championship in 1994. Recently, Eric Musselman guided the Razorbacks to three Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight appearances before leaving to coach the University of Southern California Trojans at the end of the 2023-2024 season, eventually being replaced by longtime University of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Active NBA players from Arkansas include Bobby Portis, Moses Moody, Anthony Black, Jaylin Williams and Nick Smith Jr.

University of Kansas

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News Rank: 152 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 20,696

4-year graduation rate: 54%

Another one of college basketball’s most tradition-rich programs, the Kansas Jayhawks have won four national championships. Head coach Bill Self, hired in 2003, won the two most recent championships in 2022 and 2008. The Jayhawks are consistently one of the best teams in the country and have won a Big 12 Conference-best 21 regular season championship and 12 conference tournament championships. Kansas is known for producing NBA stars, including current players Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Christian Braun, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji.

University of Southern California

Current NBA players: 11

U.S. News Rank: 27 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 21,023

4-year graduation rate: 81%

Another school likely better known for its success on the football field, with 10 national championships, the University of Southern California men’s basketball team has not had similar results on the hardwood. The Trojans have made it to the Final Four twice, in 1954 and 1940. USC was a win away in 2021 from going back to the Final Four, but lost to Gonzaga, and in 2001 lost to Duke. Current NBA players DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Kevin Porter Jr. played for USC.

University of Arizona

Current NBA players: 12

U.S. News Rank: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 42,075

4-year graduation rate: 51%

The University of Arizona men’s basketball team won its only national championship in 1997, but the Wildcats have been one of the most successful programs in the country over the past three decades. The Wildcats have been to four Final Fours, including a runner-up finish in 2001, and have racked up 28 regular season conference championships to go with nine conference tournament championships. Current NBA players who played at Arizona include Deandre Ayton, Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.

University of California–Los Angeles

Current NBA players: 15

U.S. News Rank: 15 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 33,040

4-year graduation rate: 86%

The 11 national championships won by the University of California–Los Angeles are the most in NCAA history. Under legendary coach John Wooden, the Bruins won 10 championships between 1964 and 1975, including seven straight during that stretch. Since that dominant run, the Bruins have just one championship, which came in 1995, but they finished runner-up in 2006 and returned to the Final Four in 2007, 2008 and 2021, producing several NBA players along the way. Stars who played at UCLA include Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Duke University (NC)

Current NBA players: 24

U.S. News Rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 6,488

4-year graduation rate: 88%

With five national championships, Duke University is tied for fourth all time and is consistently one of the top teams in the U.S. All five championships came under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program from 1980 to 2022. Numerous NBA players played for Duke during that stretch, many of whom are still playing professionally and consistently rank among top performers in the league. Current NBA stars who played for Duke include Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero.

University of Kentucky

Current NBA players: 30

U.S. News Rank: 152 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2023: 23,930

4-year graduation rate: 54%

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. Though the Wildcats are more than a decade removed from their last national championship in 2012, their eight national championships rank second all time in the NCAA. Kentucky has consistently produced NBA talent, but former head coach Calipari played a major role in the stream of Wildcats entering the NBA between 2009 and 2024, when he resigned to become the head coach at Arkansas. More than half the teams in the NBA have at least one former Kentucky player on their roster. NBA standouts who played for Calipari and Kentucky include Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox and Jamal Murray.

