15 Most Stressful Jobs for 2025

Stressful jobs can be fulfilling when they make a difference — in people’s health, public safety or a company’s bottom line. And high-stress jobs often come with high pay.

But before jumping at a big paycheck, there’s more to consider. “A generous salary can initially sound appealing, but it can also come with hidden costs, such as additional stress, compromises to your personal life and strains on your physical and mental health,” Kimiko Ebata, career coach at Ki Coaching LLC, said in an email. “Before making a decision, pause to consider if an opportunity is helping you build the life you want or if it’s just funding it.”

Find out whether your job is among the most stressful careers and how it compares with other high-stress professions in the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. We selected the top 15 jobs with high stress, which takes into consideration the pace of work, physical work conditions and work review frequency by supervisors. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $48,780

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected job growth by 2033: 8.7%

Also known as coding specialists, medical records technicians work with electronic health records systems to organize, update and retrieve medical data for health care providers. This profession can be stressful since you’re responsible for the accuracy and confidentiality of sensitive patient information.

Learn more about medical records technicians.

14. Registered Nurse

Median salary: $86,070

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 6%

Registered nurses’ responsibilities include administering medications, monitoring patient conditions, coordinating with doctors and educating patients on managing their health. Their job is both physically and emotionally demanding due to long shifts, constantly being in high-stress situations and caring for patients who are experiencing pain and distress.

Learn more about registered nurses.

13. Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $42,470

Education required: High school diploma

Expected job growth by 2033: 8.8%

Delivery truck drivers rank No. 11 among the Best Social Services Jobs. They transport packages, merchandise and equipment throughout cities or regions. This job can be stressful since you must adhere to strict delivery schedules. Spending hours in traffic and loading and unloading cargo can also be physically demanding.

You don’t need a college degree to become a delivery truck driver since most employers offer in-house training.

Learn more about delivery truck drivers.

12. Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $126,260

Education required: Master’s degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 46.3%

Nurse practitioners rank No. 1 among the 100 Best Jobs, the Best STEM Jobs and the Best Health Care Jobs.

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with additional education, which allows them to take patient histories, perform physical exams, order labs, prescribe medicine and even authorize treatment plans.

Due to the high-stakes nature of their profession, irregular hours and their frequent exposure to patient trauma and suffering, nurse practitioners often confront extreme stress.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

11. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $68,370

Education required: High school diploma

Expected job growth by 2033: 9.9%

Flight attendants are responsible for passenger safety and handling midair emergencies. With irregular hours, long flights and time zone changes, this job can be exhausting and stressful. That said, if you enjoy traveling and don’t mind the work schedule, this profession may be for you.

Most airlines hire flight attendants with at least a high school diploma and may prefer candidates with customer service experience.

Learn more about flight attendants.

10. Pilot

Median salary: $219,140

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 5%

Pilot ranks No. 2 among the Best Social Services Jobs and No. 8 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

Pilots are responsible for operating aircraft such as airplanes and helicopters and safely getting passengers and cargo from point A to point B. This profession may come with intense pressure and stress since pilots often deal with long hours, demanding schedules and high-stakes decision-making.

Learn more about pilots.

9. Electrician

Median salary: $61,590

Education required: High school diploma

Expected job growth by 2033: 10.8%

Electrician ranks No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 4 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Electricians install, repair and maintain electrical systems in homes, businesses and industrial settings. The job can be physically demanding and sometimes risky, especially if you work with high-voltage systems or in hazardous conditions.

Learn more about electricians.

8. Baker

Median salary: $34,950

Education required: No formal education credential

Expected job growth by 2033: 5.2%

Bakers make baked goods such as bread, cakes or tarts. This profession may be physically demanding since you have to stand on your feet for hours and may be exposed to high temperatures in commercial kitchens. If you work in a busy bakery or a fast-paced restaurant, the stress level can be even higher.

Learn more about bakers.

7. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $48,800

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2033: 48%

Solar photovoltaic installer ranks No.1 among both the Best Construction Jobs and the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. These professionals are responsible for assembling, installing and maintaining solar panel systems on residential, commercial and industrial properties. It’s a physically demanding and stressful job that involves working outdoors in all kinds of weather, often at elevated positions.

That said, it’s one of the fastest-growing jobs out there – the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 48% employment growth for solar photovoltaic installers within the next decade.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

6. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median salary: $84,470

Education required: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 15.1%

Diagnostic medical sonographers use ultrasound technology to help diagnose medical conditions. They typically work alongside physicians in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic imaging centers to detect conditions such as heart disease, pregnancy complications and tumors.

The job can be stressful since you must be able to accurately capture and interpret imaging results as well as handle emotional moments.

Learn more about diagnostic medical sonographers.

5. Medical Assistant

Median salary: $42,000

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Expected job growth by 2033: 15%

Medical assistant ranks No. 5 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs.

Medical assistants handle the administrative and clinical tasks at a physician’s office. Their responsibilities typically include taking patient vital signs, managing patient records and handling insurance paperwork. Being a medical assistant can be stressful since health care settings are often fast-paced due to high patient volumes.

Learn more about medical assistants.

4. Carpenter

Median salary: $56,350

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Expected job growth by 2033: 4.2%

Carpenters construct, install and repair wooden structures, such as homes and furniture. The job is physically demanding and requires high levels of precision and focus. As a carpenter, your stress could come from demanding projects, tight deadlines and potential injuries on job sites.

Learn more about carpenters.

3. Dental hygienist

Median salary: $87,530

Education required: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 9.2%

Dental hygienists perform cleanings, examine patients for signs of dental issues and educate them on proper dental care. The job requires a high level of attention to detail and dexterity, which can lead to stress after long hours.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

2. Construction Worker

Median salary: $45,300

Education required: No formal education credential

Expected job growth by 2033: 8.2%

Construction workers perform a wide range of tasks, including laying foundations, installing electrical and plumbing systems, operating heavy machinery, setting up structural frameworks and assembling building structures. The job involves long hours of physical labor and exposure to potential safety hazards, which makes it a stressful career.

Learn more about construction workers.

1. Veterinary Technologist and Technician

Median salary: $43,740

Education required: Associate degree

Expected job growth by 2033: 19.3%

These health care professionals help veterinarians treat animals by conducting lab tests, administering medications, preparing vaccines and assisting with surgeries. The role requires technical skills and the ability to handle distressed animals, which can be emotionally challenging and stressful.

Learn more about veterinary technologists and technicians.

Update 02/21/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.