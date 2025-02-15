15 Low-Stress Jobs for 2025

If you’re feeling burned out or want a job that doesn’t consume all your mental energy, it may be time…

If you’re feeling burned out or want a job that doesn’t consume all your mental energy, it may be time for a career switch. After all, work stress can negatively impact your physical and mental health, performance, and relationships.

“You absolutely must prioritize and protect your well-being because no amount of money will offset the long-term impact of doing stressful, draining work that depletes your body and soul,” said Joseph Liu, keynote speaker, career consultant and host of the Career Relaunch podcast, in an email.

While any job can be stressful, some jobs provide a better work-life balance and lower emotional strain. Find out whether your job is among the most low-stress careers and how it compares with other low-stress careers in the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking.

We selected the top 15 jobs with low stress, which takes into consideration the pace of work, physical work conditions and work review frequency by supervisors. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

15. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $157,620 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 31,700

Marketing manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs. These professionals develop strategies to promote products or services, and they often work in structured office environments. This clarity, combined with collaborative teamwork, can contribute to a manageable stress level. But depending on the company you work for, you may still experience pressure to deliver successful campaigns and meet tight deadlines.

Learn more about marketing managers.

14. Industrial Engineer

Median salary: $99,380 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 40,900

Industrial engineer ranks No. 1 among the Best Engineering Jobs. Using mathematical modeling, data analysis and simulation techniques, industrial engineers analyze an organization’s workflows and streamline its processes. They typically have a good work-life balance, which can lead to less stress.

Learn more about industrial engineers.

13. IT Manager

Median salary: $169,510 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 106,900

IT managers oversee a company’s technology infrastructure to protect it from malware and hackers and ensure its systems are running smoothly. With established protocols and support teams, IT managers typically have some control over their projects, which leads to lower stress levels.

IT manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs, No. 2 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs.

Learn more about IT managers.

12. Web Developer

Median salary: $84,960 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 8,500

Web developers design and create websites. Those who work on the back end are responsible for writing the code that stores and processes data on a site, and front-end developers focus more on the user interface.

Web developers who freelance typically enjoy more flexibility in schedule and work environment compared with those who work in an office.

Learn more about web developers.

11. Computer Network Architect

Median salary: $129,840 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 23,900

Computer network architects design and build data communication networks, such as LANs and WANs. They enjoy creative freedom in designing innovative systems, and because they focus on planning and development rather than troubleshooting live issues, the job tends to come with lower stress.

Learn more about computer network architects.

10. Sales Manager

Median salary: $135,160 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 34,300

Sales managers lead sales teams to hit sales targets by developing strategies and training sales representatives. Despite being target-driven, the job is generally low-stress compared to other sales roles since managers typically focus more on strategy and leadership rather than direct selling.

Learn more about sales managers.

9. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $48,200 Education required: High school diploma or equivalent Expected job openings by 2033: 8,300

Community health workers bridge the gap between health care services and the community by offering education, resources and support. Since their focus is on preventive care and outreach rather than emergency response, the job tends to be less stressful and more predictable.

Learn more about community health workers.

8. Social and Community Service Manager

Median salary: $77,030 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 16,400

Social and community service managers oversee programs that support communities, and their work typically involves organizing social services and running nonprofit initiatives. Because social and community service managers have the flexibility to plan and implement programs with a good degree of independence, they tend to experience less stress compared to other roles in social work.

Learn more about social and community service managers.

7. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $99,510 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 32,100

Mechanical engineers design and test all kinds of mechanical devices, from heating and cooling systems to aircraft. They work across industries including manufacturing and research. Since the job is mostly project-based and focused on problem-solving and innovation, it typically comes with a balanced workload and a lower-stress environment.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

6. Accountant

Median salary: $79,880 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 91,400

Accountants manage and review financial records to make sure they are accurate and compliant with regulations. Because of the structured nature of their work and routine tasks, the job tends to be predictable and low-stress. That said, tax season can be more stressful for accountants due to higher workloads.

Learn more about accountants.

5. Mental Health Counselor

Median salary: $55,960 Education required: Master’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 14,400

Mental health counselors offer counseling services to people dealing with emotional and psychological challenges. Although the job can be emotionally taxing, counselors often work in controlled environments such as private practices, which gives them a balanced and predictable schedule.

Most mental health counselors have a master’s degree and have completed supervised clinical training before receiving a license.

Learn more about mental health counselors.

4. Electrical Engineer

Median salary: $106,950 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 17,200

Electrical engineer ranks No. 4 among the Best Engineering Jobs. These engineers design, develop and test electrical equipment and systems, such as electric motors, radar and navigation systems and power generation equipment. Their work typically involves project-based tasks with clear timelines, which gives them a more structured and predictable work environment.

Learn more about electrical engineers.

3. Architectural and Engineering Manager

Median salary: $165,370 Education required: Bachelor’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 11,600

Architectural and engineering manager ranks No. 3 among the Best Engineering Jobs. These professionals use their architectural and engineering knowledge to direct and coordinate building projects and activities related to production, operations and maintenance at manufacturing sites.

Learn more about architectural and engineering managers.

2. Librarian

Median salary: $64,370 Education required: Master’s degree Expected job openings by 2033: 4,200

Librarians help visitors find books, conduct research and learn how to access library resources. Some librarians are also responsible for managing digital resources, such as e-books, multimedia content and online databases.

Since librarians typically work in calm and predictable environments such as public libraries, schools or research institutions, the job tends to be low-stress.

Learn more about librarians.

1. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $58,670 Education required: High school diploma or equivalent Expected job openings by 2033: 1,600

Hearing aid specialists select and fit hearing aids for customers. They also administer hearing tests, educate patients on hearing loss and teach them how to use their hearing aids. While stress levels can vary depending on the workplace, many hearing specialists find the role rewarding and relatively low-stress.

Learn more about hearing aid specialists.

