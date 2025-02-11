11 Stocks Jeff Bezos Is Buying

Jeff Bezos has come a long way in the past 30 years — as has the company he founded in…

Jeff Bezos has come a long way in the past 30 years — as has the company he founded in 1994, Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN). Amazon ranks as the No. 2 company in the world by revenue, behind only Walmart Inc. (WMT), but it may finally surpass the brick-and-mortar retailer if it hits forecasts of nearly $700 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025.

Bezos formally departed from his leadership role at Amazon in 2021, but his fingerprints remain on the company to this day through its continued innovation and constant growth. His entrepreneurial spirit — and, bluntly, a desire for even greater wealth — has also driven the billionaire to continue shepherding the next generation of Wall Street leaders through his Bezos Expeditions investment firm.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

While termed a “family office” because of its small number of clients, Bezos Expeditions is not a small operation. It has more than $100 billion in assets and more than 100 staffers working to grow the Bezos fortune. That makes it as powerful as some tactical hedge funds and boutique investment firms on Wall Street. Many of the firm’s investments are in privately held startups, but there are a number of companies in the Bezos Expeditions portfolio that have either recently IPO’d or are already in public markets.

If you’re looking to invest like the founder of Amazon, here are 11 stocks that Jeff Bezos and his personal investment firm have stakes in right now:

— Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

— Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

— Grail Inc. (GRAL)

— Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

— Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

— Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

— Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

— Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

— Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos invested in Airbnb back in 2011, when the entire company was “only” valued at around $1 billion. And while ABNB stock is admittedly down markedly over the past few years, it now boasts a market capitalization about 80 times that figure. With consistent 10% revenue growth in recent years and projected going forward, this rental-by-owner platform has recently turned a corner to consistent profitability and may be a Bezos stock to watch. That’s particularly true if international travel becomes more difficult thanks to protectionist policies and Americans choose to vacation closer to home via Airbnb properties.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services is a cargo logistics and airplane leasing company, which has almost 20% ownership by Amazon.com. This partnership is built on the obvious value from linking the shipping demands of the e-commerce giant with a logistics firm that can help push the pile of packages. The partnership with Amazon began in early 2016 with an agreement to operate an air cargo network through the leasing of 20 dedicated Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. In an age when Amazon seems to be gobbling up complementary pieces of the online shopping puzzle, it may be interesting to stake out a position in this company just like Jeff Bezos did, thanks to its synergistic potential.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Perhaps obviously, Amazon itself has to be acknowledged as a catch-all option to invest like Jeff Bezos via publicly traded stocks. That’s in part because a lot of the companies that Bezos Expeditions has a stake in currently are privately held, but also because some of them have just been sucked up directly into the Amazon mothership. There’s prominent ones like Whole Foods, but there are also tons of smaller entities involved in everything from artificial intelligence to robotics to cloud computing. When you’re the size of Amazon, it sometimes makes sense to purchase the whole kit and caboodle rather than take a small stake. And with AMZN shares up more than 30% in the past 12 months, there’s clearly continued profit potential despite the tech giant’s massive scale.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

Denali is a biopharmaceutical company that is investing in a unique form of drugs that can cross the blood-brain barrier to fight neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and others. It is very much a development-stage company and is deeply unprofitable as it invests in dynamic but yet-unproven drugs. The stock is listed prominently as a holding of Bezos Expeditions, and aligns with the kind of “moonshot” investment that Jeff Bezos is making right now.

[10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy]

Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Another biotechnology leader, Grail is a firm that is focused on developing the next generation of cancer diagnostics tools that will allow doctors to identify risks early on and hopefully cut off pernicious disease before it can cause damage. While the goal is noble and the treatment is promising, it’s worth noting that Grail has a troubled history with parent firm Illumina Inc. (ILMN), a top genomic sequencing company. Grail was first built within Illumina, spun off in 2016, reacquired in 2021, then ultimately divested again in 2024 after a battle with European regulators. Still, shares are up about 111% since that June spinoff — and Bezos Expeditions has been along for most of that ride, with the firm still prominently listing a stake in the company. Grail is not yet profitable, and thus carries elevated risk, but it is a development-stage biotech stock to watch.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

A social media app for neighborhoods, Nextdoor went public a few years ago through fashionable-at-the-time reverse merger deals via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal initially valued the firm at more than $4 billion, but it now trades at about a $1 billion valuation as it continues to struggle to turn a profit. The elimination of some legacy features and concerns about bullying and racism on the platform led to user flight as well as some nasty headlines for the firm recently. But for better or worse, Bezos Expeditions was an early investor in Nextdoor, so it makes the list even if it’s not exactly a screaming buy right now.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

On one hand, Remitly stock has definitely failed to deliver based on its 2021 IPO price of $43 a share. However, the stock continues to post strong revenue and a favorable outlook that makes it a fintech company worth watching. This small-cap software firm specializes in disruptive digital financial services operations, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions. Remitly operates an admittedly hyper-targeted business, but one that supports a top line projected to hit $1.5 billion this year after 33% growth in fiscal year 2024 and projected 25% growth in revenue for 2025. What’s more, the company seems to have found consistent profitability now that it has hit a groove. It’s definitely not a slam dunk, particularly in an era of nationalism and trade wars, but it is certainly a next-gen finance firm that Bezos is buying here.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The relationship between billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is pretty deep — including Bezos buying a stake in now-private social media platform X. However, Amazon ranks as one of the largest institutional investors in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) competitor Rivian with just over 150 million shares, or about 16% of the entire company. Sure, shares are down some 90% since their 2022 IPO on increased headwinds for the electric vehicle market, but neither Bezos nor Amazon are interested in short-term share performance. Just as Amazon invested in air freight, it is natural for the firm to invest in its future fleet needs, including short-range EVs for same-day delivery. The jury is out on whether Rivian will capitalize on the consumer EV megatrend, but it is well positioned to serve Amazon warehouses in the future, no matter what.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Another high-tech health care stock Jeff Bezos is buying, Sana is engaged with cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas. These include treatments for cancer, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases and others. As is often the case for development-stage pharmaceutical companies, Sana is currently unprofitable as it works its product candidates through drug trials. In fact, it doesn’t even have a penny of top-line revenue to speak of yet. But the Seattle-based firm is just down the street from Amazon’s headquarters, and Bezos got in on the ground floor with his Bezos Expeditions investment.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

As with Airbnb, Bezos invested early on in this ride-sharing giant via a piece of Uber’s Series B funding round. The popular ride-hailing app went public in 2019 at $45 per share, valuing the company at more than $80 billion at the time, and currently trades in the mid-$70s. Bezos Expeditions has been an investor across that entire period, however, based on the continued promise of growth for this ride-hailing leader. Interestingly enough, Amazon itself has started to take on Uber and other competitors with its own free-and-fast delivery services for Prime members. We’ll have to wait and see whether that early investment was wiser because of the capital appreciation or the competitive intelligence gleaned from the deal.

Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday is one of the technology companies that Bezos Expeditions funded along the way to its growth and IPO, in part because the enterprise cloud software firm has deep relationships with Amazon Web Services. Though it went public way back in 2012, the company continues to find growth rates that newer startups would envy, including roughly 15% revenue expansion projected in fiscal year 2025 and 13% in 2026. As as one of the leading providers of cloud-based applications for finance and human resources management, Workday has an important role to play in the broader tech ecosystem and remains a top stock that Bezos is buying for 2025.

More from U.S. News

The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Bill Gates Portfolio: 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

11 Stocks Jeff Bezos Is Buying originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.