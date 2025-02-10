Live Radio
10x Genomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 12, 2025, 4:53 PM

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $165 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $182.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $610.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXG

