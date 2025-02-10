10 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought and Sold

What stocks has Warren Buffett bought and sold lately? Each quarter, all fund managers with at least $100 million in…

What stocks has Warren Buffett bought and sold lately?

Each quarter, all fund managers with at least $100 million in assets must publicly disclose their stock holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission via form 13F, giving investors a rare peek behind the curtain of some of the world’s largest and most successful hedge funds.

One of the most anticipated quarterly filings comes from Buffett and his $1 trillion company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B). Here’s a look at 10 changes the Oracle of Omaha made to Berkshire’s portfolio in the fourth quarter:

Stock Change in Shares % Change in Shares Owned Bank of America Corp. (BAC) -117,449,720 -14.7% Citigroup Inc. (C) -40,605,295 -73.5% Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) +5,624,324 New holding DaVita Inc. (DVA) -203,091* -0.5% Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) -46,258,829 -53.5% Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) +1,104,744 +86.4% Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) +763,017* +0.2% Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) -830,120 -29.4% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) +2,308,119* +1.9% Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) -24,203 Sold all

*Filed in February via Form 4.

Sold: Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Beginning in August 2024, Berkshire released a series of filings disclosing sales of Bank of America stock. In the fourth quarter, Berkshire sold an additional 117.4 million shares, reducing Buffett’s stake by another 14.7%. As of the end of December, Berkshire still holds more than 680.2 million shares of BAC stock worth about $31 billion. Buffett first invested in Bank of America back in 2011 during the European debt crisis, but he has exited or dialed back exposure to several bank stocks in recent years. Bank of America is now Berkshire’s third largest holding.

Sold: Citigroup Inc. (C)

Buffett’s fourth-quarter bank stock selling spree wasn’t limited to Bank of America. Berkshire also sold more than 40.6 million shares of Citigroup, reducing its position by 73.5%. As of the end of the quarter, Berkshire still held about 14.6 million shares of Citigroup stock worth more than $1 billion. However, given how aggressively Buffett was dumping the stock, it wouldn’t be surprising if Berkshire sold the remainder of its shares in the first quarter. Buffett first invested in Citigroup in the first quarter of 2022, and the stock is up about 37% since then.

Bought: Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

Constellation Brands produces, markets and distributes beer, wine and spirits. Most quarters, Buffett takes at least one or two surprising new stakes. In the fourth quarter, Constellation was his only new stock holding. Constellation appears to be a classic Buffett value investment. Constellation shares are trading at just 11.3 times forward earnings estimates. The company also owns popular, well-established brands in the alcoholic beverage market, including Corona and Modelo beers, Kim Crawford wine and Casa Noble tequila. Berkshire has acquired 5.62 million shares of Constellation Brands stock, a stake worth about $1 billion.

Sold: DaVita Inc. (DVA)

DaVita is a medical care services company that specializes in kidney dialysis services, pharmacy services and other disease management services. Buffett first invested in DaVita back in 2011. In a February filing that was separate from its 13F, Berkshire disclosed the sale of 203,091 shares of DaVita stock. Berkshire is DaVita’s largest institutional investor, and the two companies reached a share repurchase agreement last April in which DaVita agreed to buy back shares of stock to reduce Berkshire’s ownership stake to 45%. Berkshire still holds about 35.8 million DaVita shares worth about $5.5 billion.

Sold: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Brazilian digital bank Nubank completed its initial public offering in December 2021, but Berkshire first invested $500 million in the company as part of a private fundraising round in June 2021. Buffett has historically been leery of investing in IPOs, but Berkshire reportedly bought nearly 30 million shares of Nu during its IPO. More than three years later, NU stock is trading about 49% above its IPO price of $9 per share. In the fourth quarter, Buffett reduced his stake in NU by 53.5%. Berkshire still holds 40.1 million shares of NU stock worth roughly $543 million.

Bought: Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza is the world’s largest pizza company, operating in more than 90 international markets that are serviced by more than 20,900 Domino’s stores. Buffett took a brand new stake in Domino’s in the third quarter of 2024, and he continued building his position in the first quarter. Berkshire purchased another 1.1 million shares of DPZ stock, increasing its stake by 86.4%. As of the end of 2024, Berkshire held more than 2.3 million shares of Domino’s stock worth about $1.1 billion. Domino’s is off to a hot start to 2025, gaining 13.5% so far this year.

Bought: Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies. Buffett has held a stake in Occidental since Berkshire helped bankroll Occidental’s $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum back in 2019. Berkshire’s Occidental stake has grown to about 265 million shares worth about $13.7 billion, making OXY stock one of Buffett’s six largest stock holdings. Berkshire also reportedly holds $10 billion of Occidental preferred stock and warrants to buy $5 billion of OXY shares at $59.62 each. Berkshire now owns nearly 28.2% of Occidental and has regulatory approval to acquire up to 50%.

Sold: Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

In the fourth quarter, Buffett cut his stake in U.S. cable TV and broadband communications services company Charter Communications for the second quarter in a row. Berkshire sold another 830,120 shares, reducing his total stake size by 29.4%. Buffett first invested in Charter Communications back in the second quarter of 2014. The stock has struggled in the past three years, dropping about 40%. Berkshire still holds nearly 2 million shares of Charter worth about $724 million. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffett continue to unload more Charter shares in 2025.

Bought: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Buffett first invested in Liberty Media in 2016, and the company has radically restructured its business in recent years. Parent company Liberty Media distributed shares of Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK), Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) and Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. (BATRK) to existing Liberty Media investors in 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, Liberty redeemed tracking stocks Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) for shares of the new Sirius XM Holdings. In early February, Berkshire disclosed the purchase of another 2.3 million shares of SIRI stock, bringing Berkshire’s stake up to 119.7 million shares worth about $2.9 billion.

Sold: Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty is one of the largest U.S. beauty retailers, providing salon services and selling fragrance, cosmetic, skin care and hair care products. In the second quarter of 2024, Ulta was Buffett’s largest brand new stake. However, Buffett must have promptly seen something he didn’t like about the company. Only one quarter after making a large new investment in Ulta, Buffett sold 665,903 shares of Ulta stock in the third quarter, reducing his stake in the beauty company by 96.4%. In the fourth quarter, Berkshire sold its remaining 24,203 shares, completely exiting its Ulta position.

10 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought and Sold originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/19/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.