10 of the Best REITs to Buy for 2025

Real estate investments can be an excellent way to earn returns, generate cash flow, hedge against inflation and diversify an…

Real estate investments can be an excellent way to earn returns, generate cash flow, hedge against inflation and diversify an investment portfolio. However, buying physical properties can be costly, difficult and risky for an individual.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Instead, investors can buy shares of diversified real estate investment trusts, or REITs. REITs are public companies that own large portfolios of real estate and pay dividends. There are many different types of REITs, providing investors access to residential, commercial and specialty real estate. Here are 10 of the best REITs to buy in 2025, according to Morningstar analysts:

REIT Stock Forward Dividend Yield Upside Potential From Feb. 7 Close American Tower Corp. (ticker: AMT) 3.4% 21.7% Realty Income Corp. (O) 5.8% 38.5% Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 6.9% 50.8% Equity Residential (EQR) 3.8% 12.1% Ventas Inc. (VTR) 2.9% 15.5% Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) 2.5% 16.4% SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) 1.9% 28.7% Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 4.4% 18.3% Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) 5.8% 53.5% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 3.8% 8.0%

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

American Tower is a specialized REIT that operates the world’s largest independent portfolio of wireless communications and broadcast towers. Analyst Samuel Siampaus says American Tower navigated tepid carrier activity in 2024, but 5G investment has finally stabilized. Moving forward, Siampaus says densification efforts and a larger emphasis on co-locations will support organic tower growth. He says American Tower will likely focus its international investments in Africa, where underdeveloped wireless networks create significant growth opportunities. Siampaus says American Tower can expand its operating margin to 45% by 2028. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $230 fair value estimate for AMT stock, which closed at $188.84 on Feb. 7.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Realty Income is a retail REIT that owns, develops and manages U.S. retail real estate with a focus on single-tenant buildings. It is the largest triple-net REIT in the U.S., meaning tenants pay all property expenses, including real estate taxes, maintenance and building insurance. Realty Income has a 5.8% dividend yield and makes monthly dividend payments, making it an attractive income source. Analyst Kevin Brown says the majority of Realty’s retail tenants operate defensive businesses that are service-oriented and insulated from e-commerce competition. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $75 fair value estimate for O stock, which closed at $54.12 on Feb. 7.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Crown Castle is a specialty REIT that owns and operates wireless communications towers. Crown Castle pays a 6.9% dividend, highest on this list. Bloomberg recently reported Crown Castle is nearing a deal to sell its fiber business to TPG for $8 billion. Siampaus says Crown Castle’s fiber business is a poor use of capital. While he says the $8 billion price tag is disappointing, Siampaus is bullish on Crown Castle’s strategy of selling fiber assets and focusing on brownfield investments rather than new greenfield expansions. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $135 fair value estimate for CCI stock, which closed at $89.51 on Feb. 7.

Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential is a multifamily residential REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of apartment properties. Brown says Equity has successfully restructured its portfolio in the past decade to focus on owning and operating multifamily buildings in coastal, urban markets that have favorable demographics, strong rent growth opportunities and high occupancy rates. The REIT has divested southern and inland properties and targeted core markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Brown says these areas have exceptional income growth, job growth and apartment demand. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $80 fair value estimate for EQR stock, which closed at $71.33 on Feb. 7.

Ventas Inc. (VTR)

Ventas is a health care REIT that specializes in health care facilities, including specialty care facilities, housing for seniors, medical office buildings and hospitals. Brown says Ventas and other top health care REITs have benefited from demand that has been funneled to their properties via the Affordable Care Act. Looking ahead, he says the number of Americans aged 80 or older will nearly double over the next decade. This population spends more than four times as much on health care per capita as the average American household. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $70 fair value estimate for VTR stock, which closed at $60.59 on Feb. 7.

[SEE: 7 of the Best High-Dividend ETFs.]

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

Weyerhaeuser is a specialty REIT that grows timber and produces and sells forest products and pulp. Weyerhaeuser shares are up about 7% this year, the best performance of any REIT on this list. Analyst Spencer Liberman says curtailments in the U.S. and Canada have helped remove lumber capacity and balance supply with demand. Curtailments coupled with growth in single-family construction should continue to support lumber prices throughout 2025. Liberman says Weyerhaeuser’s performance will remain closely tied to the health of the U.S. housing market. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $35 fair value estimate for WY stock, which closed at $30.05 on Feb. 7.

SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

SBA Communications is a specialized REIT that owns and operates a global wireless communications tower network. Siampaus says SBA has recently shifted its investment strategy to take a more conservative approach to managing its balance sheet, a decision he says is prudent in an uncertain market. He says ongoing wireless network investments by major carriers will support SBA’s demand and drive revenue and earnings growth. Siampaus says the tower business remains very attractive, and SBA’s portfolio is geographically diversified in both domestic and international markets. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for SBAC stock, which closed at $205.82 on Feb. 7.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM)

Kimco Realty is a retail REIT that is one of the largest U.S. owners and operators of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Brown says Kimco has divested more than $6 billion in underperforming properties since 2010, a move which has significantly improved the quality of its overall portfolio. The company has also been actively seeking strategic acquisitions, including its 2021 acquisition of Weingarten Realty and its 2024 merger with RPT Realty. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $26.50 fair value estimate for KIM stock, which closed at $22.39 on Feb. 7.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC)

Healthpeak Properties is a health care REIT that invests in life science and medical office properties and other health care facilities throughout the U.S. Healthpeak recently completed a merger with Physicians Realty Trust, and the combined company began trading under the ticker DOC in March 2024. Brown says Healthpeak divested about $4 billion in senior housing assets in 2020 while it was navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the company has subsequently reinvested those proceeds in high-quality science and medical office assets in top U.S. markets. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $30.50 fair value estimate for DOC stock, which closed at $19.86 on Feb. 7.

Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

Regency Centers is a retail REIT that specializes in shopping centers. Brown says Regency’s portfolio is focused on affluent, population-dense markets. More than 80% of its properties are anchored by grocery stores, which Brown says are healthy businesses with low occupancy costs that produce sales per square foot well above the national average and represent strong draws for foot traffic to the entire shopping center. He says the remainder of Regency’s portfolio is largely made up of service-oriented businesses that are resistant to e-commerce competition. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $80 fair value estimate for REG stock, which closed at $74.02 on Feb. 7.

More from U.S. News

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

10 of the Best REITs to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/10/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.