10 Foods That Can Boost Your Immunity

To support your immune system, eat a healthy and well-balanced diet.

Winter has arrived, which means a spike in colds, the flu, RSV, COVID and other illnesses. And that’s when having a strong immune system comes into play. Often, folks get worried and start popping supplements that promise to boost your immune system. However, many often forget that the body has a built-in immune system, and eating the right foods can help ensure that it’s in tip-top shape.

1. Walnuts

This tree nut is an excellent source of omega-3 ALA (alphalinolenic acid) and a good source of vitamin B6, both of which are part of a functioning immune system. Walnuts also have the highest amount of the natural plant compound called polyphenols compared to other tree nuts and peanuts, which may play a role in supporting heart health and cognitive health.

2. Eggs

One large egg provides thirteen vitamins and minerals and high-quality protein, all for 70 calories. The egg white certainly contains protein, but that golden yolk also provides a plethora of important nutrients. Vitamin D, found in the yolk, is critical for your immune system to function properly. Eggs are one of the most commonly consumed foods that naturally contain this important vitamin. Vitamin E is also found in the yolk and is involved in immune function.

3. Garlic

This aromatic vegetable provides small amounts of important vitamins and minerals, like the antioxidant vitamin C, vitamin B6, selenium and potassium.

4. Ginger

The ginger commonly eaten is the root of the ginger plant. Ginger root, ground or fresh, contains a variety of powerful antioxidants — including gingerols, shogaols and zingerones — that may help reduce inflammation.

5. Lentils

These legumes are a good plant-based source of zinc, with 1 cup of cooked lentils providing 17% of the recommended daily dose of the mineral. This legume is also an excellent source of iron, providing 37% of the recommended daily amount, and a good source of vitamin B6, providing 18% of the recommended daily amount.

6. Oranges

One medium orange provides 78% the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. This antioxidant vitamin can increase the production of white blood cells, which help fight infection. Vitamin C also helps absorb the mineral iron from plant sources (like spinach and black beans) and helps the immune system work properly to help protect the body from disease. The zest (or peel) of an orange also provides vitamin C. Plus, it adds great flavor to recipes.

7. Salmon

Fatty fish, including salmon, contain a healthy amount of the omega-3 fats EPA and DHA. Both of these fatty acids are found in all cells of the body and also have been shown to have anti-inflammatory functions, which could potentially increase the body’s ability to fight off illness. In addition, EPA and DHA have been shown to help protect the heart, and also have a supportive role in brain and eye health.

8. Sweet potatoes

The orange-colored flesh of this sweet root vegetable is an excellent source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that is converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A helps fight inflammation and plays a critical role in enhancing the immune function. The vitamin is involved in the development of the immune system and in regulating how immune cells respond in the body. Low blood levels of vitamin A have been linked to reduced immunity.

9. Turmeric

This golden yellow spice traditionally found in Middle Eastern dishes contains strong anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body. That’s because turmeric contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory compound.

10. Yogurt

Whether you choose conventional or Greek yogurt, this fermented dairy product contains live, active cultures. These probiotics act as “good” bacteria in your digestive system, which means they provide health benefits and help protect the digestive tract. Research has shown that some strains of probiotics can help boost your immunity and promote a healthy digestive system.

Eating for your immunity: Pineapple turmeric smoothie recipe

Here are two recipes from my “The Family Immunity Cookbook,” both of which include several of the immunity boosting foods listed above. The more foods you can take in daily, the better variety of immunity-boosting nutrients you are taking in.

Eating for your immunity: Hearty lentil-tomato soup recipe

This robust soup is brimming with good-for-you nutrients like filling fiber and the antioxidant vitamin C. It’s also filled with the immune-boosting ingredients turmeric, ginger, garlic and lentils. Enjoy this warming soup with a slice of crusty bread.

