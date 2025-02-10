A ‘Nurturing Environment’ for College Students The Northeast region of the U.S. is home to some of the oldest cities…

The Northeast region of the U.S. is home to some of the oldest cities in the country and some of the oldest and most historic colleges and universities. Many of these schools are in small, quaint towns where the student population is the heartbeat of the city. But even in larger cities, the environment allows college students to thrive academically and socially. “It’s got great quality of life. It’s a nurturing environment. People blossom intellectually,” says Steve Jermanok, a travel adviser at Massachusetts-based ActiveTravels. “New England is really high on academia and intellectual pursuits. You have a lot of mentors in the field in this region who will happily tutor your students in a nurturing environment.” From small towns to big cities, here are 15 destination college towns in the Northeast.

Amherst, Massachusetts

There are three colleges in Amherst, the largest of which is the University of Massachusetts–Amherst, a public school. The other two, Amherst College and Hampshire College, are private liberal arts institutions. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the Mead Art Museum and the Emily Dickinson Museum may interest art connoisseurs. Mount Holyoke Range State Park and the Yiddish Book Center are also popular attractions. “There’s a lot of college students in that area, so you have a lot of younger generations,” Jermanok says. “Great rural back roads for biking. Little craft breweries in the area. Small, charming little towns to explore.”

Boston, Massachusetts

While many of the quintessential college towns in the Northeast are smaller, Boston provides a big-city feel for students wanting such an experience. With professional sports teams, eclectic restaurants and bars, concerts and other forms of entertainment, Boston offers just about everything. The city and its surrounding towns are home to numerous schools, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston College, Tufts University and others. Ivy League institution Harvard University is in Cambridge, just across the Charles River from downtown Boston. “The area provided the perfect mix of a college campus and a city playground with Boston right next door,” says Kevin Servellon, a 2019 Harvard graduate.

Burlington, Vermont

A destination for fall foliage lovers when the leaves change colors, Burlington is home to the University of Vermont. The campus is near Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains. Church Street Marketplace, a popular pedestrian mall with numerous dining options, is also nearby. Burlington has a lot to offer any college student, Jermanok says. “Great farm-to-table restaurants, fantastic activities on the water, like kayaking and even ice-skating in the winter,” he says. “You’re really close to ski slopes and within a half an hour of Stowe. There’s a great craft brewery scene, so students love that part of Vermont. It’s wonderful.”

Brunswick, Maine

Home to Bowdoin College, Brunswick is in southeastern Maine, just north of Portland. North of campus is the Androscoggin River and to the south are numerous islands that lead to the Atlantic Ocean. Those visiting or staying in Brunswick can bask in the quintessential Maine experience, with views of several lighthouses and their choice of dining at lobster shacks, oyster houses and other seafood spots. A city with what Jermanok describes as “a rustic feel,” other areas of interest are the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge and craft breweries like Flight Deck Brewing, Black Pug Brewing and Moderation Brewing.

Durham, New Hampshire

With an estimated population of just under 15,000, according to 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data, Durham gives students at the University of New Hampshire a true New England small-town feel, with farmland, flowing rivers and old Colonial home parks, writes Eric Hurwitz, a travel author and curator of VisitingNewEngland.com. Its walkable downtown area has plenty of dining and shopping options, as well. “All in all, Durham might just be one of New England’s most authentic college towns as it rarely overwhelms with 21st century trappings,” Hurwitz writes on his website. “It still has a peaceful aura from another area with its dignified college buildings, people and places.”

Hanover, New Hampshire

Located in western New Hampshire in the Upper Connecticut River Valley, Hanover is home to Dartmouth College, one of the eight Ivy League institutions. With a population of just over 9,000, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, Hanover has the charming New England feel that attracts many people. The city is home to the Hood Museum of Art and murals from 1930s muralist José Clemente Orozco. “Hanover would have been a classic small-town New England community without Dartmouth College, but this esteemed academic institution puts Hanover over the top as one of New England’s most appealing towns,” Hurwitz writes.

Ithaca, New York

Home to Ithaca College and the Ivy League’s Cornell University, Ithaca is in central New York at the base of the Cayuga River, part of the Finger Lakes region of New York. With several rivers and lakes running through the city, the town adopted the slogan, “Ithaca Is Gorges” — a nod to the surrounding beauty and bodies of water. Buttermilk Falls State Park, Robert H. Treman State Park and Ithaca Falls on Fall Creek all feature waterfalls and areas for hiking, and the city boasts a solid food scene, Jermanok says. The Cornell Botanic Gardens and the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art are other popular destinations.

New Haven, Connecticut

Home to Ivy League school Yale University, New Haven is known as one of the best cities in the U.S. for pizza, according to travel and dining websites like Tasting Table and The Daily Meal. Sally’s Apizza and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana are known for their white clam pizza. Modern Apizza near Yale’s campus is another fan favorite, according to food and travel blog Eater. Yale also has several art museums and is a short train ride from Boston and New York City. “It has a lot to offer, and you’re on the Long Island Sound,” Jermanok says. “You’re close to beaches and you can get out of there and in 20 minutes can be in small, charming towns on the Connecticut coastline.”

Princeton, New Jersey

“A far cry from the glut of industry in the northern part of New Jersey, this historic hamlet feels as if you just entered a time warp,” Jermanok says of Princeton, New Jersey. Home to the Ivy League Princeton University, the city hosts an annual festival called Communiversity that brings together the community and university for a day of arts, food and entertainment in downtown Princeton and on campus. Students can enjoy famous New Jersey pizza at Nomad Pizza, catch a movie at Garden Theater and enjoy nature and kayaking, hiking, canoeing and sometimes ice-skating at Lake Carnegie on the south end of campus.

Providence, Rhode Island

More on the big city side of the spectrum, Providence provides college students with a major metropolitan experience while also being situated near smaller, interesting New England towns accessible for quick day trips. The Woonasquatucket, Providence and Seekonk rivers converge near downtown, not far from the campus of Ivy League school Brown University. The rivers meet at WaterFire, an award-winning sculpture installation by artist Barnaby Evans. About twice a month May through November, more than 80 sparkling bonfires line the water, creating a dazzling display of flickering firelight set to music for a captivated crowd. Just north of downtown is Providence College, and the downtown area has plenty of dining options on the water.

Rochester, New York

College students aren’t typically known for healthy eating — and restaurants in Rochester, New York have capitalized on this with a signature dish known as the Garbage Plate: a cheeseburger patty, hot dogs, Italian sausage or chicken atop any combination of macaroni salad, home fries and French fries, plus other toppings. Home to the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester Medical School and other schools, the city also has a dedicated area known as “College Town” that serves as a mixed-use, close-knit community offering students, faculty and staff a space to live, dine, shop and have fun among lofts, restaurants, bars and stores. Jermanok says students should also be sure to indulge at Abbott’s Frozen Custard, which opened in Rochester in 1926 and now has about 50 locations in eight states.

Storrs, Connecticut

If you’re not at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion watching the University of Connecticut’s NCAA championship-caliber men’s and women’s basketball teams, you can take advantage of the vast rolling hills and farmlands for hiking and biking around Storrs, Connecticut. In addition to colorful fall foliage and a wide selection of restaurants and dessert spots, students can also visit Mansfield Hollow State Park for fishing, boating, birdwatching, kayaking and, through winter, Nordic skiing. “The ideal blend of having quiet and time for thought and the hustle and bustle of a big college experience,” UConn junior Sean Dunn wrote in an email. “It caters to any and allows one to choose their challenge and feel comfortable.”

Syracuse, New York

The South may be better known for barbecue than the Northeast, but Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is one of many attractive spots for college students in Syracuse, Jermanok says. Home to Syracuse University and Le Moyne College, among others, the upstate New York town is also home to the Syracuse Mets minor league baseball team, the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate, and offers art museums, concert venues and trendy restaurants. Other student favorites are cultural and music festivals like Taste of Syracuse, Syracuse Winterfest, the Polish Festival, Greek Fest, the New York State Blues Festival, the Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival and the Great New York State Fair, according to the Syracuse University website.

Williamstown, Massachusetts

Nestled in the northwestern corner of Massachusetts is Williamstown, home to Williams College. Though small, there’s still plenty to do in this quaint New England town. It’s a haven for fans of art, with the Clark Art Institute — known for its Impressionist works — the Williams College Museum of Art, the Williamstown Art Conservation Center and the Williamstown Historical Museum. Each summer, the city hosts the Tony Award-recognized Williamstown Theatre Festival, which has showcased performances by theater luminaries like Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman and Charlie Pine. Several state forests nearby offer cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, mountain biking, fishing and boating.

Worcester, Massachusetts

Home to eight colleges and universities, including Assumption University, Clark University, College of the Holy Cross and Worcester State University, this central Massachusetts town of roughly 206,000 people hosts more than 35,000 college students each year, according to the city’s website. Though the city has a different feel from other college towns where one school’s presence is embedded in the community, Worcester has worked over the past decade to create a traditional “college town” feel, according to “The Boston Globe.” “People will be pleasantly surprised to find a world-class art museum, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, top restaurants like the fresh seafood stop, (The) Sole Proprietor, and award-winning microbreweries like Wormtown,” Jermanok says.

Amherst, Massachusetts Boston, Massachusetts Brunswick, Maine Burlington, Vermont Durham, New Hampshire Hanover, New Hampshire Ithaca, New York New Haven, Connecticut Princeton, New Jersey Providence, Rhode Island Rochester, New York Storrs, Connecticut Syracuse, New York Williamstown, Massachusetts Worcester, Massachusetts

