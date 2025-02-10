10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2025

A handful of high-flying technology stocks led the stock market to new all-time highs in 2024, and the Technology Select…

A handful of high-flying technology stocks led the stock market to new all-time highs in 2024, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (ticker: XLK) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 in the past five years.

For more than a decade, brief periods of tech sector underperformance have consistently been long-term buying opportunities, and that trend seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future. However, inflation uncertainty and elevated interest rates remain headwinds for tech earnings in the near term, making stock selection critical. Here are 10 of the best tech stocks to buy today, according to CFRA analysts:

Stock Upside/Downside Potential From Feb. 14 Close Apple Inc. (AAPL) 10.3% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 18.8% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 19.9% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 13.7% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 28.0% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) -1.8% Accenture PLC (ACN) 16.7% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 9.1% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 25.8% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 36.9%

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. Analyst Angelo Zino says Apple’s global addressable market is still growing, and its margin profile is improving. He says the company has opportunities to add on-device artificial intelligence features throughout its product lineup. Zino is bullish on Apple’s stable free cash flow generation and world-class management team. Finally, the company’s aggressive share buybacks help support the share price. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for AAPL stock, which closed at $244.60 on Feb. 14.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, and other advanced computing servers and AI engines. Not only is Nvidia one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, it was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023 and was the third-best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2024. Zino says penetration into robotics, advanced autos and high-end personal computers will help Nvidia continue its growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $138.85 on Feb. 14.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. Zino says Microsoft has numerous opportunities to integrate AI technology throughout its product offerings, including AI development services in Azure, AI applications like Microsoft Copilot and AI infrastructure products. Microsoft has already rolled out a handful of unique AI features, and Zino says investors can expect more to come in 2025. He says Microsoft will also continue to benefit from the ongoing enterprise migration to cloud computing. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $490 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $408.43 on Feb. 14.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Zino says Broadcom’s application-specific integrated circuit business and its networking and switcher businesses will be big winners from the AI infrastructure spending boom. In the next three years, Zino anticipates Broadcom’s custom silicon business will support the company’s semiconductor sales. In fact, he projects that business can grow to at least four times its current size by 2027. Zino says the integration of VMware is going well, and VMware is adding high-margin, subscription software revenue for Broadcom. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $233.04 on Feb. 14.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software. Salesforce is no longer the high-growth stock it once was, but Zino says the stock is significantly undervalued given its ongoing market share gains and its improving profitability. He predicts Salesforce’s Agentforce AI agent builder platform will start to gain momentum among enterprise customers in the second half of 2025, and he’s bullish on the company’s usage-based pricing strategy for the platform. He says Salesforce also has significant upselling and cross-selling opportunities. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $418 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $326.54 on Feb. 14.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price is up about 395% in the past year, including a nearly 60% gain already in 2025. Palantir’s 208 forward earnings multiple and 102 price-to-sales ratio are the highest in the entire S&P 500, making some investors understandably concerned about valuation. Nevertheless, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir still has more upside ahead given its accelerating sales growth outlook. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $117 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $119.16 on Feb. 14.

Accenture PLC (ACN)

Accenture is a global information technology services firm that specializes in consulting and outsourcing. Analyst Brooks Idlet says Accenture’s strong balance sheet, diverse customer relationships, and balanced mix of consulting and management services revenues makes the company a high-quality tech investment that has held up well during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. Idlet says Accenture is generating strong bookings numbers, and the company has a leadership position in generative AI and cloud migration. Finally, he says Accenture has secured impressive partnerships, and the company attracts top-tier talent. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $453 price target for ACN stock, which closed at $388 on Feb. 14.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM is a global technology company that provides enterprise software, infrastructure and services. Idlet says IBM’s portfolio of proprietary tech offerings addresses key growth markets such as AI and cloud migration. He says the company’s unique products coupled with its consulting business and attractive valuation make IBM a unique tech stock opportunity. Idlet says IBM’s watsonx platform and its Granite GenAI model make the company a market leader in generative AI. IBM’s AI products and platform help customers with model governance, model training and even software development. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $285 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $261.28 on Feb. 14.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. Quek says she is very bullish on ServiceNow’s hybrid pricing model for its AI agents, which charges users a fee based on usage on top of a base subscription fee. She says ServiceNow is already generating accelerating AI-related revenues and anticipates customers will increase usage over time as they witness the value they derive from the products. Quek says ServiceNow will focus on lowering adoption barriers and making agents more accessible. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,242 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $986.63 on Feb. 14.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. Adobe shares are down about 16% in the past year, but Zino says that weakness is a buying opportunity given the company’s attractive valuation and AI monetization opportunities. He says monetization of AI Assistant in Acrobat and rising Express and Firefly sales will help Adobe improve its overall annual recurring revenue in 2025. While Adobe will face ongoing competition from open source platforms, Zino remains optimistic about Adobe’s video editing opportunities and user growth outlook. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $630 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $460.16 on Feb. 14.

Update 02/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.