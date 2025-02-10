10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Most economists expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild U.S. recession is…

Most economists expect muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild U.S. recession is still a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates have a lagging negative impact on U.S. consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Upside Potential From Feb. 12 Close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 25.8% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 60.4% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12.1% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 11.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) -0.1% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 14.7% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 28.1% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) -0.3% Morgan Stanley (MS) 7.9% American Express Co. (AXP) 27.2%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 94% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while its net income skyrocketed 109%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s total addressable market is still expanding as it penetrates further into edge devices and takes advantage of new software opportunities. He projects 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $131.14 on Feb. 12.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the leading U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. Unfortunately, Tesla’s revenue was up just 2% year over year in the fourth quarter, and its core automotive segment revenue was down 8%. Despite Tesla’s stagnating growth, analyst Garrett Nelson says CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with President Donald Trump could help shorten the regulatory approval timeline for Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. In the longer term, Nelson anticipates Tesla will begin production of the Cybercab by 2027. He projects Tesla’s revenue growth will rebound to 16% in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $540 price target for TSLA stock, which closed at $336.51 on Feb. 12.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 44% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 51% growth as of the most recent quarter. Zino says Broadcom’s application-specific integrated circuit and switcher businesses will see elevated demand thanks to an ongoing artificial intelligence infrastructure investment boom. In addition, he says VMware integration is going smoothly, and he anticipates Broadcom’s software business has room for margin expansion. Zino projects 19% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and 15% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $265 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $236.35 on Feb. 12.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the fourth quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 60% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged to $1.9 billion in the quarter, up from just $175.8 million a year ago. Analyst Sel Hardy says Eli Lilly will continue to benefit from the GLP-1 weight loss drug boom in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $970 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $872.97 on Feb. 12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan’s revenue growth rebounded to 10% in the fourth quarter, and net income jumped 50%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says a strong U.S. economy, a resurgent investment banking business and a bank-friendly Trump administration are bullish catalysts for JPMorgan in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $275 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $275.45 on Feb. 12.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. banks and wealth management services providers. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America reported 15% revenue growth and an 112% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 19%, equities trading revenue was up 7% and investment banking fees jumped 44%. Leon says the Trump administration will support pro-business policies that bring back investment banking activity and drive capital markets in 2025. He projects 6% revenue growth for Bank of America this year. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $53 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $46.21 on Feb. 12.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software. In addition to its organic growth, Salesforce has grown via a string of acquisitions, including its 2020 buyout of Slack. Salesforce reported 8% revenue growth and 24% net income growth in the most recent quarter. Zino says Salesforce has opportunities to gain additional market share and improve its profitability. He projects annual revenue growth in the 7% to 9% range through fiscal 2027 and says the stock is attractively valued at current levels. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $418 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $326.12 on Feb. 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by some impressive growth numbers. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported 36% revenue growth, including 64% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Even after the big run, analyst Janice Quek says there is more upside ahead for Palantir in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $117 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $117.39 on Feb. 12.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 26% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, including an impressive 51% year-over-year growth in equities trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley and other investment banks are well positioned to capitalize on a rebound in investment banking in 2025. He says the Trump administration will likely usher in an environment that is supportive of merger and acquisition activity, even if interest rates do not drop from current levels. Leon projects 6% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $148 price target for MS stock, which closed at $137.11 on Feb. 12.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the fourth quarter, American Express reported 9% revenue growth and 12% net income growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says U.S. consumer spending trends are stabilizing, and American Express should continue to outperform its peers given its higher exposure to more affluent consumers. After reporting 9% revenue growth in 2024, Yokum projects American Express will maintain 9% growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $390 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $306.40 on Feb. 12.

