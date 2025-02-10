10 Best Finance Jobs to Pursue for 2025

Explore a career path in finance. If you’re passionate about numbers, market trends and financial strategies, consider a career in…

Explore a career path in finance.

If you’re passionate about numbers, market trends and financial strategies, consider a career in finance.

Wading through the extensive career options in this field can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the legwork for you. We considered factors such as income, unemployment and future career prospects to curate a list of the best jobs in finance.

These represent the top finance jobs according to the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. They require professionals to understand money management, financial strategies and other money-specific skills. Income and unemployment data are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10. Credit Counselor

Median salary: $48,570

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Credit counselors provide guidance to individuals or organizations struggling with debt management and credit issues. In some cases, a credit counselor may also negotiate with creditors to establish repayment plans and reduce interest rates. In addition to credit issues, credit counselors may advise clients on budgeting, mortgages, bankruptcy or student financial aid.

There are no strict educational requirements to become a credit counselor since many companies offer on-the-job training. But those who take a certified course through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or have a background in business or finance may find it easier to land a job.

Learn more about credit counselors.

9. Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $47,440

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks wear many hats. Some of their duties include handling payroll, creating financial statements and checking reports for accuracy. If you’re detail-oriented, good with numbers and enjoy working with financial data, this could be a rewarding career path.

While having a college degree can be beneficial, certifications and work experience are even more important in this field. If you’re interested in becoming a bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerk, consider getting certifications such as QuickBooks, certified payroll professional and Microsoft Excel to stand out among other job applicants.

Learn more about bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks.

8. Cost Estimator

Median salary: $74,740

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Cost estimators analyze project specifications such as duration, labor requirements and materials to estimate the total expenses involved in construction, manufacturing or other projects.

Unlike financial analysts, cost estimators don’t directly make financial decisions for businesses and individuals. Instead, they collect and analyze data to provide an estimate of the time, resources and labor required for projects.

While a four-year degree is not always a prerequisite to enter the field, most cost estimators have a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as construction management, accounting, finance, business or economics.

Learn more about cost estimators.

7. Loan Officer

Median salary: $69,990

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

A loan officer works for a financial institution or an independent lender to recommend, advise and approve loan applications for individuals and businesses. They review loan applications, gauge the creditworthiness of borrowers and often provide personalized recommendations to guide borrowers through the application process.

To become a loan officer, you’ll typically need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as business or finance, but some employers may not require a degree if you have related work experience in sales, banking or a comparable field. However, you must have a mortgage loan originator license to specialize in mortgage lending.

Learn more about loan officers.

6. Accountant

Median salary: $79,880

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Accountants rank No. 11 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals keep track of and analyze financial records for individuals or organizations. Their daily tasks could look different depending on where they work, but many are responsible for filing and managing financial data for tax compliance, preparing financial statements, and maintaining records of a company’s daily transactions.

Accountants typically have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in accounting or a related field. To improve your job prospects, consider pursuing additional certifications, such as taking the certified public accountant exam to become a CPA or getting a certified management accountant certification after working in management accounting.

Learn more about accountants.

5. Financial Analyst

Median salary: $99,010

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Financial analysts crunch financial data and examine economic trends to help businesses and individuals manage their investment portfolios. Their daily tasks may include analyzing financial statements and developing models to predict future performance. They also create reports to explain their analyses and communicate their perspectives.

Financial analysts can choose to specialize in areas such as risk assessment, portfolio management or corporate finance.

To enter this field, you need a bachelor’s degree in finance, economics or a related discipline. Certifications like the chartered financial analyst designation can make you more competitive in the job market.

Learn more about financial analysts.

4. Management Analyst

Median salary: $99,410

Unemployment rate: 1.8%

Management analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals, also called management consultants, help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase revenue. Their work varies from project to project, but they’re generally responsible for organizing information about procedures to be improved, conducting onsite observations, developing solutions and recommending organizational changes. Management analysts typically present their recommendations as a written report and oral presentation.

A bachelor’s degree in business, finance or a related field is common for management analysts. Many professionals also earn a certified management consultant designation to improve job prospects.

Learn more about management analysts.

3. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $99,580

Unemployment rate: 1.3%

Financial advisor ranks No. 2 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 13 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. They meet with individuals and businesses to help them make informed decisions about their financial future — be it building a retirement nest egg or determining the profitability of a corporate development project.

Most financial advisors are either self-employed or work in the finance and insurance industry. According to the BLS, the employment of financial advisors is projected to grow 17.1% from 2023 to 2033 and around 55,000 jobs should open up in that period.

Having a bachelor’s degree in business, finance or social science could be helpful in this career. Earning certifications such as the certified financial planner, or CFP, designation can help you stand out in the job market.

Learn more about financial advisors.

2. Actuary

Median salary: $120,000

Unemployment rate: N/A

Actuary ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 7 among the Best STEM Jobs.

These are highly skilled professionals with a deep understanding of mathematics, statistics and financial theory. By calculating potential risks, probabilities and expenses of future events, actuaries help organizations and individuals make informed decisions and ensure their financial security. Many actuaries work in the insurance industry to help insurers design profitable and sustainable coverage policies.

Generally, actuaries have undergraduate degrees in actuarial science, statistics or other analytical fields. Some employers may also expect prospective hires to have passed certification exams from the Casualty Actuarial Society and the Society of Actuaries.

Learn more about actuaries.

1. Financial Manager

Median salary: $156,100

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Financial manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs, No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs list and No. 16 among the Best-Paying Jobs. They oversee a company’s finances by analyzing financial data, studying trends and providing strategic recommendations to ensure long-term financial growth.

To pursue a career in this field, you must have a bachelor’s degree and typically five or more years of experience in a related financial occupation like accounting. Although not required, a master’s degree in a related field or a CFA certification can boost your credibility and open doors to higher positions within larger organizations.

The BLS estimates that between 2023 and 2033, financial managers will experience 16.5% employment growth, and around 138,300 jobs should open up.

Learn more about financial managers.

More from U.S. News

Best Jobs for Remote Workers

Great Jobs for English Majors in 2025

20 Best STEM Careers for 2025

10 Best Finance Jobs to Pursue for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/07/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.