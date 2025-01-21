Zions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $216 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $832 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $784 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.