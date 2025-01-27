WSFS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.2 million.…

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $261.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263.7 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

