Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $372.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.88. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $180.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wolfspeed expects its results to range from a loss of 88 cents per share to a loss of 76 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $200 million for the fiscal third quarter.

