Wintrust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $185.4 million.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $638.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $695 million, or $10.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

