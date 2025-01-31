NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 193.00 193.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5997 3.6929 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6978 3.7914 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 7.0250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.29 83.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9902 0.9828 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6600 4.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9500 3.9425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 325.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2500 10.0900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3875 8.1025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2575 4.2880

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6416 0.6377

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

