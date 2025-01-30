Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 4:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 193.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5293 3.5997
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6271 3.6978
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 7.0250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 15.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.50 85.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0165 0.9902
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.6600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9400 3.9500
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 325.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.2500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9775 8.3875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2205 4.2575

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6448 0.6416

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up