Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 193.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5293 3.5997 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6271 3.6978 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 7.0250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.50 85.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0165 0.9902 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 338.13 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5400 4.6600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9400 3.9500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 325.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9775 8.3875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2205 4.2575

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6448 0.6416

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

