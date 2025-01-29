Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 4:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.00 189.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5181 3.5293
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6159 3.6271
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.0250 7.0250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.97 81.50
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0010 1.0165
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 338.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5100 4.5400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9025 3.9400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 325.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1000 10.1000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6075 7.9775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2035 4.2205

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6477 0.6448

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.500 76.500

