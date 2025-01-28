NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3372 1.3372 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.25 187.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4824 3.5181 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5846 3.6159 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 7.0250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.45 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.07 80.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0035 1.0010 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 n.a. Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0025 3.9025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.30 325.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7775 7.6075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4454 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2900 4.2035

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6511 0.6477

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 76.500

