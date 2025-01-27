NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3372 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3301
|1.3372
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|182.00
|183.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4608
|3.4824
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5601
|3.5846
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|6.4850
|6.4850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.70
|14.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.66
|81.07
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9926
|1.0035
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|339.00
|339.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5900
|4.5600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0725
|4.0025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|305.40
|325.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.3100
|10.2100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9450
|7.7775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4478
|0.4454
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2995
|4.2900
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6497
|0.6511
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.