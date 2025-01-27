NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3372 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3372 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.00 183.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4608 3.4824 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5601 3.5846 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 6.4850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.66 81.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9926 1.0035 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5900 4.5600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0725 4.0025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 325.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3100 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9450 7.7775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 0.4454

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2995 4.2900

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6497 0.6511

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

