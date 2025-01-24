Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 24, 2025, 4:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 182.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3075 3.4608
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4454 3.5601
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 6.4850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.88 80.66
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9680 0.9926
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5300 4.5900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0650 4.0725
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.3100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7400 7.9450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2715 4.2995

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6464 0.6497

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

