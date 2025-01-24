NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 182.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3075 3.4608 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4454 3.5601 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 6.4850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.88 80.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9680 0.9926 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5300 4.5900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0650 4.0725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 10.3100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7400 7.9450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2715 4.2995

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6464 0.6497

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

