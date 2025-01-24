NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3301
|1.3301
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|182.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3075
|3.4608
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4454
|3.5601
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|6.4850
|6.4850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.70
|14.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.88
|80.66
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9680
|0.9926
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|339.00
|339.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5300
|4.5900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0650
|4.0725
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|305.40
|305.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2100
|10.3100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7400
|7.9450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4478
|0.4478
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2715
|4.2995
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6464
|0.6497
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
