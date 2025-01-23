NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3108 3.3075 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4500 3.4454 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 6.4850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.76 80.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9792 0.9680 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6100 4.5300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 4.0650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3200 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8950 7.7400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3110 4.2715

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6516 0.6464

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

