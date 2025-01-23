Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 4:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 1.3301
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3108 3.3075
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4500 3.4454
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.4850 6.4850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.76 80.88
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9792 0.9680
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 339.00 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6100 4.5300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 4.0650
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3200 10.2100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8950 7.7400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3110 4.2715

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6516 0.6464

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

