Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 22, 2025, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3301
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 178.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3158 3.3108
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4529 3.4500
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 6.4850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.74 80.76
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9997 0.9792
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.6100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 305.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.3200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.8950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3375 4.3110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6516

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

