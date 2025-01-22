NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3301 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|Closed
|1.3301
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|Closed
|178.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3158
|3.3108
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4529
|3.4500
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|Closed
|6.4850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|Closed
|14.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|79.74
|80.76
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9997
|0.9792
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|Closed
|339.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|Closed
|4.6100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|Closed
|4.1275
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|Closed
|305.40
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|Closed
|10.3200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|Closed
|7.8950
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|Closed
|0.4478
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3375
|4.3110
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|Closed
|0.6516
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
