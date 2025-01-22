NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3301 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3301 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 178.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3158 3.3108 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4529 3.4500 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 6.4850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.74 80.76 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9997 0.9792 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 339.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.6100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 4.1275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.8950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4478

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3375 4.3110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6516

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

