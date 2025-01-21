NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 Closed Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3301
|Closed
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.00
|Closed
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2926
|3.3158
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4343
|3.4529
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|6.0550
|Closed
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.50
|Closed
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|81.78
|79.74
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9546
|0.9997
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|334.00
|Closed
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5600
|Closed
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.4050
|Closed
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|305.40
|Closed
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9900
|Closed
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7850
|Closed
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|Closed
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4478
|Closed
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6510
|Closed
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
Copyright
