Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 21, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 Closed
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 Closed
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2926 3.3158
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4343 3.4529
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.0550 Closed
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 Closed
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.78 79.74
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9546 0.9997
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 334.00 Closed

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 Closed
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.4050 Closed
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 Closed
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9900 Closed
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 Closed

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. Closed
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 Closed

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. n.a. n.a.

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6510 Closed

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up