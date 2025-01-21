NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 Closed Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3301 Closed Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 Closed Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2926 3.3158 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4343 3.4529 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.0550 Closed Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 Closed Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.78 79.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9546 0.9997 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 334.00 Closed

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5600 Closed Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.4050 Closed Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 Closed Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9900 Closed Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 Closed

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. Closed Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4478 Closed

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. n.a. n.a.

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6510 Closed

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

