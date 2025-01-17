NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3422 1.3422 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3422 1.3422 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 182.25 189.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2441 3.3202 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3874 3.4641 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.0550 6.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.70 81.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9078 0.9371 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 334.00 334.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5000 4.4600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2775 4.2775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 310.55 310.55 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 9.8400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0750 7.7150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4251 0.4251

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3595 4.4105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6527 0.6423

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

