NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3422 1.3422 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 190.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2646 3.2833 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4096 3.4269 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.0550 6.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.75 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.22 82.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9282 0.9271 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 334.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4800 4.4600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2200 4.3225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 310.55 310.55 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1800 10.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 7.7450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4251 0.4251

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2955 4.3105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6514 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

