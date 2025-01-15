NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3422 1.3422 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3422
|1.3422
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|191.00
|190.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2646
|3.2833
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4096
|3.4269
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|6.0550
|6.0550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.75
|14.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|80.22
|82.74
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9282
|0.9271
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|317.50
|334.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4800
|4.4600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2200
|4.3225
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|310.55
|310.55
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1800
|10.1300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7850
|7.7450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4251
|0.4251
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2955
|4.3105
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6514
|0.6500
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
