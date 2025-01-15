Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

January 15, 2025, 3:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3422 1.3422
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.00 190.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2646 3.2833
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4096 3.4269
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 6.0550 6.0550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.75 14.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 80.22 82.74
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9282 0.9271
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 334.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4800 4.4600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2200 4.3225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 310.55 310.55
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1800 10.1300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7850 7.7450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4251 0.4251

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2955 4.3105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6514 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

