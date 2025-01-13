NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3422 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3530
|1.3422
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|189.75
|182.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2020
|3.2098
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3559
|3.3598
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|n.a.
|5.9050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.40
|14.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|79.56
|80.14
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9142
|0.9007
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|317.50
|317.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3100
|4.4300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|4.1850
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|328.90
|310.55
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6800
|9.9400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|n.a.
|7.6425
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4022
|0.4251
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2795
|4.2745
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|0.6451
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.