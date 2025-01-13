NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3422 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3422 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.75 182.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2020 3.2098 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3559 3.3598 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen n.a. 5.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.40 14.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.56 80.14 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9142 0.9007 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 317.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.4300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 4.1850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 310.55 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.9400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.6425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4251

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2795 4.2745

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. 0.6451

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

