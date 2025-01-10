NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3530
|1.3530
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|191.50
|189.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2397
|3.2020
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3962
|3.3559
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|5.9050
|n.a.
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.40
|14.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|79.55
|79.56
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9222
|0.9142
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|317.50
|317.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2900
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1400
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|328.90
|328.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6300
|9.6800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8500
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4022
|0.4022
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.2275
|4.2795
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6573
|n.a.
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|75.000
|75.000
