NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3530 1.3530 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 191.50 189.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2397 3.2020 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3962 3.3559 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.9050 n.a. Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.40 14.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 79.55 79.56 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9222 0.9142 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 317.50 317.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1400 n.a. Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 328.90 328.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6300 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8500 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4022 0.4022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2275 4.2795

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6573 n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 75.000 75.000

